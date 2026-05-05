Product news: With the new Alkator and Kentro models, Adidas Sport Eyewear presents two performance sunglasses designed to provide clear vision across a wide range of uses. Whether on asphalt or on the trail – the new glasses are aimed at professional athletes as well as ambitious amateur sports enthusiasts.

Adidas Sport Eyewear is focusing on visual control when introducing its two sports sunglasses, Alkator and Kentro. A key element is the new Powervizn lenses, which are standard on every model. These lenses are designed to provide sharper vision and stronger contrasts: Adidas states that a special base tint based on High Contrast (HC) technology and a precision mirror coating regulates light transmission and reduces glare. Furthermore, water- and oil-repellent coatings keep the field of vision clear – water, sweat, and dirt have no chance. The result: improved depth perception and better orientation on the track.

Adidas Alkator: Maximum performance on the bike

The Alkator was specifically designed for cycling – from fast asphalt roads to challenging off-road terrain. Its wide, aerodynamic visor shape ensures that peripheral vision is never obstructed, providing enhanced awareness and safety. Adjustable nose pads and rubberized temple tips provide a secure fit during intense rides.







The frame, made from TR90 material, features a ventilation system designed to optimize airflow and ensure a fog-free viewing experience. An interesting feature for eyeglass wearers: thanks to a clip-in option, individual prescription lenses can be easily integrated, according to Adidas Sport Eyewear. The Alkator is available in six variations. These include lenses with a purple contrast base for bright light and versions specifically optimized for mountain biking and trail running.

field of application. Cycling (asphalt, gravel, off-road), trail running and hiking

Cycling (asphalt, gravel, off-road), trail running and hiking Features Aerodynamic shield shape, Powervizn Lens System, adjustable nose pads, rubberized temple tips, TR90 frame material, ventilation system, clip-in option for prescription lenses

Aerodynamic shield shape, Powervizn Lens System, adjustable nose pads, rubberized temple tips, TR90 frame material, ventilation system, clip-in option for prescription lenses filter category 2-3

2-3 Colors Available in 6 variations (including violet/blue mirrored, brown/red mirrored, amber/gold mirrored)

Available in 6 variations (including violet/blue mirrored, brown/red mirrored, amber/gold mirrored) www.adidas.de

Price € 155 (RRP)







Adidas Kentro: Comfort and stability for everyday sports

The new Adidas Kentro aims to offer exceptional comfort and clear vision for everyday sports activities and fast-paced training sessions. Its lightweight full-rim design provides a wide field of vision. Similar to the Alkator model, it features adjustable, rubberized nose pads and temple tips to ensure a secure fit, even during intense activity.

Effective ventilation openings on the upper frame and temples are designed to create a comfortable wearing climate and prevent the lenses from fogging up. Here too, the Powervizn lenses ensure optimized depth perception. In addition, water-, sweat-, and dirt-repellent coatings are intended to guarantee consistently clear vision. The Kentro is also available in six variants, including smoke tints for activities on asphalt and special contrast lenses for unpaved trails. The price, like the Alkator model, is €155 (RRP).

field of application. Running, everyday life, training

Running, everyday life, training Features Full-rim design, Powervizn Lens System, adjustable rubberized nose pads and temple tips, flexible TR90 frame material, ventilation openings on the frame and temples

Full-rim design, Powervizn Lens System, adjustable rubberized nose pads and temple tips, flexible TR90 frame material, ventilation openings on the frame and temples filter category 3

3 Colors Available in 6 variations (including Smoke/Blue mirrored, Pink/mirrored, Brown/Gold mirrored)

Available in 6 variations (including Smoke/Blue mirrored, Pink/mirrored, Brown/Gold mirrored) www.adidas.de

Price € 155 (RRP)







Information and images: Adidas Sport Eyewear