Specialized Crux 5: The long-awaited new version of the super-lightweight gravel race bike is here. The Crux now boasts modern aerodynamics and is compatible with tires up to 55 mm wide. The fact that the completely redesigned frameset is a few grams heavier is a small price to pay, especially since Specialized has significantly reduced the prices of its mid-range models.

Many current gravel bikes have their roots in cyclocross – but none has remained true to the look of that discipline as long as the Specialized Crux. Introduced in 2010 (and then spelled CruX), it was very successful in cyclocross; as recently as 2020, the bike was still being sold with 33 mm "wide" tires. Unlike many other cyclocross bikes, however, the Specialized could already be ridden with 40 mm wide tires.

Specialized Crux 5: Gravel bike for only five years

In 2021, the Crux his current form and was associated with gravel riding for the first time. Specialized further refined the frame geometry with increased reach and reduced stack, making it even more aggressive. The bike became a true "gravel" with increased tire clearance of 47 mm; and, inspired by the super-light Aethos road bike, the frame weight of the top model was reduced to just over 700 grams. Aerodynamics remained a secondary consideration on this sleek, lightweight gravel bike, and it was now equipped with a BSA bottom bracket, giving the Crux a truly "old school" feel.







Specialized Crux 5 – the highlights







Aerodynamically optimized frame with speed sniffer head tube

Slightly modified geometry: slacker head angle, steeper seat angle, lower bottom bracket

Tire clearance increased to 55 mm

Frame weight 789 grams (FACT 12r Carbon) / 897 grams (FACT 120r Carbon)

Five complete wheels between 13.999 3 und.999 Euro

S-Works frameset 5.799 euros

Mid-range models significantly reduced in price

That didn't stop the bike from winning the Traka 360 with Mads Würtz Schmidt and the Traka 200 with Sofía Gómez Villafañe – a nice farewell gift for the lightweight classic, because from now on the Crux is also aero. Curtain up for the Specialized Crux 5, which has been completely redesigned according to the principle of "Time to Finish".

"Time to Finish": The measure of real time savings

The manufacturer defines this as a reduction in riding time under real-world conditions, as distinct from mere laboratory data, such as that relating to aerodynamics. Of course, aerodynamics are also present: compared to its predecessor, the Specialized Crux 5 is said to be 15,2 watts faster at 45 km/h, with these figures representing the entire system. The frameset accounts for half of the drag reduction, 30% for the new "Roval Terra Aero" wheels, and 20% for the "Roval Terra" cockpit.







It's clear that Specialized had to completely redesign the frame. Here, the manufacturer borrowed elements from the Tarmac SL road bike, from which the "Speedsniffer" head tube is derived. Furthermore, the formerly oval fork legs now have an almost airfoil-shaped cross-section; the down tube is longer, and the seat tube is more oval and narrower, as are the chainstays. Instead of a round seatpost, an aero seatpost is now used, and the seat stays now meet the seat tube lower down, as with all modern aero bikes. And, of course, the external brake lines at the cockpit have disappeared.

More tire clearance without longer chainstays

So much for aerodynamics – but wider tires are also essential for more efficient off-road riding. The new Crux can even accommodate 55mm tires, bringing it up to date, and this has also influenced the frame geometry. The seat tube angle is 0,5° steeper, allowing for wider tires; the bottom bracket has been lowered by 6mm so that the rider still feels "in" the bike despite the larger tire diameter. From size 56 upwards, the reach is a few millimeters longer, and the head tube angle is slacker on all sizes (except 49). Since the stem lengths remain unchanged, the riding position on the Crux 5 is slightly more stretched out. The wheelbase has been increased somewhat, while the chainstay length remains the same.







All these measures could, of course, be implemented without adding any weight, and so the frame has gained a little weight: The top-of-the-line S-Works model made of FACT 12r carbon now weighs 789 grams, the standard frame (FACT 10r) 897 grams. The old Crux weighed 725 and 825 grams respectively. This is still incredibly light and allows for the construction of gravel racing bikes with a total weight of around seven kilograms.

Slightly higher frame weight

The new Specialized Crux 5 not only looks like an aero road bike, it's also that light. However, it can no longer be built up like a road bike: the double chainring option is off the table. Fun fact: Sofia Gómez Villafane won the 2022 Unbound Gravel 200 women's race (320 km, 10:27 hours) on a Crux 4 equipped like this.







Which brings us back to "Time to Finish." Specialized calculates that the Argentinian rider would have been almost ten minutes faster on the new Crux at last year's Unbound 200, roughly the time she missed out on second place. Ten minutes over 300 kilometers – that clearly shows that the Crux 5 (like all other aerodynamically optimized gravel bikes) was primarily designed for racing. But the corresponding frame shapes and components have become industry standard, which is why a bike like the old Crux is now "out" – if only because of the visible brake lines on the cockpit.

SRAM rival model at a low price

An update was therefore due anyway, and Specialized is sweetening the deal for its customers with attractive prices. The top-of-the-line S-Works model with SRAM Red including chainring power meter and the new Roval Terra Aero CLX wheels naturally costs a staggering 13.999 Euro, of which the frameset accounts for 5.799 euros. According to the manufacturer, this bike weighs 7,1 kilograms; those who can tolerate an additional 100 grams of frame weight (or a total weight of 7,7 kilograms) can opt for the Crux 5 S-Level with a FACT-10r frame: also equipped with SRAM Red including a power meter, the same Roval Terra cockpit and a 1.600-gram aero wheelset, this version costs 10.499 euros.







Things get interesting below this price level: The Specialized Crux 5 Expert AXS with SRAM Force and flat carbon wheelset as well as carbon handlebars costs 6.999 The new Crux 5 Comp with SRAM Rival costs just €4.499, making it a thousand euros cheaper than the similarly equipped previous Crux Pro. 1.500 It's a few euros cheaper than the previous model with this groupset. At 8,9 kilos, this version is still quite light, although 800 grams heavier than the old Rival model. This is because the groupset is now paired with DT Swiss wheels instead of a carbon wheelset. Nothing has changed at the lower end of the range: For 3.999 For Euro there is still a model with Shimano GRX-RX820 and DT wheelset, but it is now called Crux 5 Sport instead of Crux Comp.

The leap from old-school cross bike to aero gravel bike with wide tires doesn't have to be expensive – and so the update of the Specialized Crux is a welcome addition.







www.specialized.com