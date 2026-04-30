Product news: Indoor cycling provider Zwift is acquiring ROUVY. This strategic collaboration between the two platforms aims to further accelerate growth in the field of virtual cycling. Both companies intend to continue operating independently.

With the acquisition of Zwift through the integration of ROUVY, the two providers are announcing closer cooperation in the indoor cycling segment. The aim is to combine the respective strengths of both platforms and thus attract new user groups to virtual cycling.

As part of the partnership, the Zwift Ready smart trainer and the Zwift Ride smart frame will be compatible with the ROUVY software immediately. This gives riders additional options within the platform and makes it easier to get started with indoor training. Further updates are planned for the coming months.







Even though both companies will operate under a single umbrella in the future, they state that they will continue to operate independently with their own strategies and subscription models. According to those in charge, this is intended to preserve the different approaches of both platforms – Zwift with its gamified approach and ROUVY with its focus on real-world routes and simulations.

According to Zwift CEO Eric Min, the indoor cycling market is currently experiencing significant growth, reaching levels last seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the increasing accessibility and ease of use of modern smart trainers have contributed to more and more people discovering cycling for the first time through indoor training.







ROUVY founder Petr Samek emphasizes that the platform should remain true to its existing concept. At the same time, the collaboration with Zwift and its hardware ecosystem opens up new opportunities to further expand the user experience and create additional training options.

Agency: www.zwift.com