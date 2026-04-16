Fully equipped gravel bikes, often referred to as "fully equipped," are extremely popular. And for good reason: these sporty bikes practically guarantee fast progress. Racks, fenders, and lights further expand their everyday usability: shopping, commuting to work, running errands, or a weekend ride in the countryside – here are ten fully equipped gravel bikes in the price range between 999 € and over €3.000, which we consider to be the best.

What is a “Fully Equipped” gravel bike?

When you think of gravel bikes, you often picture sporty machines designed for extended backcountry tours, fully geared towards athletic use: aerodynamically optimized carbon frames for maximum stiffness, a high saddle-to-bar drop, and Lycra and clipless pedals are standard features. Not exactly the ideal choice for commuting to work or running errands. However, many manufacturers also offer so-called "fully equipped" gravel bikes. These drop-bar machines come with mudguards, lights, a rack, and sometimes even a kickstand, making them perfectly suited for everyday use. At the same time, they have a sportier design than the classic trekking bike, allowing for faster progress. We've compiled the ten best candidates for your next commute:

Bulls Daily Grinder

Cannondale Topstone EQ

Conway GRV & NYVO

Cube Nuroad FE

Diamond Nhoma Plus

Focus Atlas 6.8 EQP

Ghost Asket EQ

Kettler Scinto 1.0 Tour

KTM Gravelator 20 LFC

Stevens Gavere FEQ

This is what a gravel bike needs for everyday use:

A light, ideally powered by a hub dynamo. This way the battery never runs out and you are reliably visible in the dark.

Mudguards: Minimalist solutions are out of place here; a proper mudguard must enclose as much of the tire circumference as possible so that no spray can be blown up by the wind. Furthermore, they should be sturdily constructed – rattling is unacceptable!

Luggage racks – they help keep your back sweat-free. You can attach baskets or panniers to them, carrying everything you need for work or a small shopping trip.

A bicycle stand – although not a necessity, it can prove extremely practical if there is nowhere to lean against.

Which “fully equipped” gravel bikes would we choose?

Bulls Daily Grinder

The Bulls Daily Grinder is available in three versions with ten or twelve gears and prices between €1.399 and €1.799 (RRP). All models feature a hub dynamo and 55 mm wide aluminum mudguards to reliably protect the rider from mud and rain. The streamlined frame, made of the same material, offers numerous mounting points for accessories, and the cables are neatly routed internally and are not visible.







Features Fully integrated cable routing, carbon fork, many mounting points

Fully integrated cable routing, carbon fork, many mounting points frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Accessories Mudguards, luggage rack, lights, kickstand

Mudguards, luggage rack, lights, kickstand Sizes S - XL

S - XL Max system weight 135 kg

135 kg Price €1.399 – €1.799 (RRP)

€1.399 – €1.799 (RRP) www.bulls.de

Cannondale Topstone EQ

Cannondale offers its evergreen Topstone gravel bike in an EQ version. Commuters will have to do without the kickstand, but they get a wide-range 2x10 drivetrain and an elegantly designed aluminum frame, available in five sizes. The single build option starts at €2.299 (MSRP).

Features Carbon fork, top tube mounts, dropper post compatibility

Carbon fork, top tube mounts, dropper post compatibility frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Accessories Mudguards, luggage racks, lighting

Mudguards, luggage racks, lighting Sizes XS - XL

XS - XL Max system weight 150 kg

150 kg Price € 2.299 (RRP)

€ 2.299 (RRP) www.cannondale.com







Conway GRV & NYVO

Conway offers two fully equipped gravel bikes. Both the GRV and the NYVO are available in three different configurations, each including mudguards, a rack, lights – and some even come with a kickstand. The sporty and modern NYVO costs between €1.699,95 and €3.199,95, while the GRV starts at €1.599,95 (RRP).

Features Partially fully integrated cable routing, carbon fork, many models

Partially fully integrated cable routing, carbon fork, many models frame material Aluminum (GRV), carbon (partly NYVO)

Aluminum (GRV), carbon (partly NYVO) Accessories Mudguards, luggage rack, lights, some with kickstands

Mudguards, luggage rack, lights, some with kickstands Sizes S - XL

S - XL Max system weight 130 kg

130 kg Price €1.599,95 – €3.199,95 (RRP)

€1.599,95 – €3.199,95 (RRP) www.conway-bikes.com

Cube Nuroad FE

Cube scores points with its large selection and a wide price range starting from under 1.000 Prices range from €2.599 (RRP) to a comprehensive range of accessories from Cube subsidiary Acid, making the gravel bike highly customizable. The Waldershof-based company offers several models with two different aluminum frames as well as a carbon frame, all equipped with Shimano groupsets. The C:62 Carbon model, in particular, impresses with its futuristic look and aerodynamic wheels featuring 34 mm deep rims. A front rack can also be fitted.







Features Partially fully integrated cable routing, carbon fork, extensive range of accessories from Cube Acid

Partially fully integrated cable routing, carbon fork, extensive range of accessories from Cube Acid frame material aluminum, carbon

aluminum, carbon Accessories Mudguards, luggage rack, lights, usually a kickstand

Mudguards, luggage rack, lights, usually a kickstand Sizes XS - XL

XS - XL Max system weight 115kg (One FE, Pro FE), 130kg (C:62 Pro FE, Race FE)

115kg (One FE, Pro FE), 130kg (C:62 Pro FE, Race FE) Price 999 – €2.599 (RRP)

999 – €2.599 (RRP) www.cube.eu

Diamond Nhoma Plus

Diamant, Germany's oldest bicycle manufacturer, also offers a fully equipped gravel bike, the Nhoma Plus. The look of the rather stilted frame with its long rigid fork might seem surprising, but it's designed to accommodate a suspension fork as well. The Nhoma Plus has a suggested retail price of €1.699.

Features Suspension fork compatibility, carbon fork, many mounting points

Suspension fork compatibility, carbon fork, many mounting points frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Accessories Mudguards, luggage rack, lights, kickstand

Mudguards, luggage rack, lights, kickstand Sizes S - XL

S - XL Max system weight 136 kg

136 kg Price € 1.699 (RRP)

€ 1.699 (RRP) www.diamantrad.com







Focus Atlas 6.8 EQP

The beautifully designed aluminum frame of the Focus Atlas 6.8 EQP comes standard with front and rear racks, mudguards, lights, and a kickstand. The Focus also features a 2x10 Shimano drivetrain, is available in five frame sizes and two colors, and costs €1.999 € (RRP).

Features Fully integrated cable routing, front and rear carriers, carbon fork

Fully integrated cable routing, front and rear carriers, carbon fork frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Accessories Mudguards, luggage racks (front & rear), lights, kickstand

Mudguards, luggage racks (front & rear), lights, kickstand Sizes XS - XL

XS - XL Max system weight 135 kg

135 kg Price 1.999 € (RRP)

1.999 € (RRP) www.focus-bikes.com

Ghost Asket EQ

With their distinctive, downward-curving seat stays, the two versions of the Ghost Asket EQ definitely stand out. The lights on the Ghost Essential EQ and Ghost EQ are powered by a battery rather than a hub dynamo. Also included is a Shimano double-chainring drivetrain. The Ghost bikes are priced between €1.799 and €1.999 € (RRP).







Features Fully integrated cable routing, carbon fork, numerous mounting points

Fully integrated cable routing, carbon fork, numerous mounting points frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Accessories Mudguards, luggage rack, battery-powered lights

Mudguards, luggage rack, battery-powered lights Sizes XS - XL

XS - XL Max system weight 120 kg

120 kg Price 1.799 – 1.999 € (RRP)

1.799 – 1.999 € (RRP) www.ghost-bikes.com

Kettler Scinto 1.0 Tour

The Kettler Scinto 1.0 Tour's aluminum frame features a sporty kink in the top tube just before the seatpost. This design element of the gravel bike isn't the only striking feature – the seat clamp, which allows for the use of height-adjustable seatposts, is also a notable feature. A 2x10 Shimano drivetrain is included, along with front and rear lights and 40 mm wide tires. The Kettler Scinto 1.0 Tour has a suggested retail price of €2.199.

Features Dropperpost compatibility, many display points, including for Apple AirTag

Dropperpost compatibility, many display points, including for Apple AirTag frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Accessories Mudguards, luggage racks, lighting

Mudguards, luggage racks, lighting Sizes 44 - 62 cm

44 - 62 cm Max system weight 125 kg

125 kg Price € 2.199 (RRP)

€ 2.199 (RRP) www.kettler-alu-rad.de







KTM Gravelator 20 LFC

KTM presents the Gravelator 20 LFC. This bike with its aggressive name comes fully equipped, featuring a luggage rack, mudguards, a kickstand, and lights. It also boasts 45 mm wide tires, a carbon fork, and a 2x10 Shimano Cues drivetrain. The KTM has a suggested retail price of €1.599.

Features Fully integrated cable routing, carbon fork, numerous mounting points

Fully integrated cable routing, carbon fork, numerous mounting points frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Accessories Mudguards, luggage rack, lights, kickstand

Mudguards, luggage rack, lights, kickstand Sizes XS - XL

XS - XL Max system weight 124 kg

124 kg Price € 1.599 (RRP)

€ 1.599 (RRP) www.ktm-bikes.at

Stevens Gavere FEQ

Stevens offers its fully equipped Gavere FEQ gravel bike in three different build options – the €2.699 Pro model even features a SRAM Apex AXS drivetrain, where the rear derailleur is wirelessly controlled. The top model also comes with DT Swiss wheels and a hub dynamo. The entry-level model, priced at €1.599, uses the same aluminum frame but lacks the carbon fork.







Features Fully integrated cable routing, carbon fork, numerous mounting points

Fully integrated cable routing, carbon fork, numerous mounting points frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Accessories Mudguards, luggage rack, lights, kickstand

Mudguards, luggage rack, lights, kickstand Sizes 48 - 61 cm

48 - 61 cm Max system weight 130 kg

130 kg Price €1.599 – €2.699 (RRP)

€1.599 – €2.699 (RRP) www.stevensbikes.de

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