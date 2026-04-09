Product news: Just in time for the market launch of the new Avinox M2 motor, the Forchheim-based company is presenting the Decoy X, a long-travel fun enduro bike for long days on challenging trails. Thanks to its powerful motor and proven geometry, it aims to blur the lines between uphill and downhill fun. We've compiled all the information about the YT Decoy X.

The YT Decoy X at a glance

The X-factor of the latest YT Decoy model is definitely the Avinox M2S motor, which, according to YT founder Markus Flossmann, makes the long-travel enduro bike feel almost "criminal." Thanks to the 1.300 watts of peak power from the Avinox drive, the YT aims to be just as much fun uphill as downhill – though downhill, the 170/160 mm of travel and the mullet setup with potent Continental Kryptotal tires are what really make it fun. To ensure the enduro doesn't run out of steam even on long days on the trails, it's equipped with an 800 Wh battery. This can be charged to 75% in about an hour and a half using the fast charger. At launch, the YT Decoy X is only available as a launch edition for €8.499; further core models are expected to follow in the summer.

Travel 170 mm / 160 mm (front / rear)

170 mm / 160 mm (front / rear) Motor Avinox M2S

Avinox M2S Battery 800 Wh Avinox (integrated)

800 Wh Avinox (integrated) Display DPC100

DPC100 torque 130 Nm (150 Nm peak)

130 Nm (150 Nm peak) Maximum power 1.300 watts

1.300 watts frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Impeller size Mullet (29″ / 27,5″)

Mullet (29″ / 27,5″) rear end Four-bar linkage

Four-bar linkage Sizes S, M, L, XL, XXL

S, M, L, XL, XXL Weight (Manufacturer's specification, "S") 25,4 kg

25,4 kg www.yt-industries.com

Price of YT Decoy X Launch Edition (MSRP): €8.499







engine and battery

The brand-new Avinox M2S motor in the Decoy X develops up to 130 Nm of torque, and even 150 Nm in boost mode. In this mode, the motor delivers a peak output of up to 1.300 W. An integrated 800 Wh battery powers all systems, including the DP100 Control Display in the top tube. In addition to the 2" screen, there's a USB-C port, Bluetooth, and Apple's Find My feature. Furthermore, YT includes a 12 A fast charger with the Decoy X. You can find all the information about the new motor in our comprehensive review. Avinox M2 Test as well as in the Video on YouTube!







The geometry of the YT Decoy X

YT has based the Decoy X on the proven geometry of its well-known Decoy models. Moderately long reach measurements of 435 to 515 mm are distributed across five frame sizes, resulting in balanced 20 mm increments per size. To ensure plenty of climbing enjoyment, the effective seat tube angle settles at around 78° for realistic riding positions – this provides a balanced riding position on steep uphill sections. Speaking of uphills: YT recommends the "Regular" setting of the flip chip located at the shock linkage for those who prioritize climbing. Conversely, for those who prefer a lower center of gravity on descents, there's the "Low" setting.

The stack height is appropriately high, while the chainstays are on the short side for an e-bike – and, moreover, the same length across all frame sizes. Along with the increasing reach, this means the rider's center of gravity shifts further and further back with each frame size, forcing taller riders to work much harder to generate traction at the front wheel. While the Forchheim-based manufacturer doesn't specify the maximum insertion depth of the seat tube, dropper posts with at least 210 mm of travel are used from size L upwards.







The geometry of the YT Decoy X with the Regular-FlipChip setting The geometry of the YT Decoy X with the Low-FlipChip setting S M L XL XXL Horizontal top tube length in mm 565 587 609 631 653 reach in mm 435 455 475 495 515 Stacks in mm 633 640 648 655 662 Seat tube length in mm 390 400 420 440 460 Chainstay length in mm 442 442 442 442 442 Steering angle in degrees 64,2 64,2 64,2 64,2 64,2 Effective seat angle in degrees 78,4 78,4 78,3 78,3 78,2 Bottom bracket drop in mm 32 32 32 32 32 Wheelbase in mm 1216 1240 1263 1287 1310 Head tube length in mm 100 108 116 124 132 Bottom bracket height in mm 344 344 344 344 344 Standover height in mm 759 756 751 748 747 FC-2-RC 1,75 1,81 1,86 1,91 1,96



S M L XL XXL Horizontal top tube length in mm 565 587 609 631 653 reach in mm 432 452 472 492 512 Stacks in mm 635 643 650 657 664 Seat tube length in mm 390 400 420 440 460 Chainstay length in mm 443 443 443 443 443 Steering angle in degrees 63,9 63,9 63,9 63,9 63,9 Effective seat angle in degrees 78,2 78,1 78,1 78 78 Bottom bracket drop in mm 36 36 36 36 36 Wheelbase in mm 1217 1241 1264 1288 1311 Head tube length in mm 100 108 116 124 132 Bottom bracket height in mm 340 340 340 340 340 Standover height in mm 756 753 748 745 744 FC-2-RC 1,75 1,8 1,85 1,91 1,96











Equipment

To launch the new model, the Decoy X is available exclusively as a Launch Edition for just under €8.500. The aluminum frame comes in a metallic gray paint finish with gold accents, and the suspension also features a touch of gold: A Fox Podium upside-down fork manages the 170 mm of travel at the front, while a Fox Float X2 Factory shock handles the rear. A high-end SRAM XO T-Type drivetrain takes care of the power delivery. Another highlight is the cockpit, sourced from Title. It's equipped with SRAM Maven Silver brakes featuring the new B1 Swing Link. The Decoy X rolls on DT Swiss HX1500 wheels with DT Swiss 240 DEG DF hubs, which reduce pedal kickback. The mullet tire setup consists of a set of Continental Kryptotals, the rear tire even featuring a downhill casing and the front tire in a soft Super Soft compound.

YT Decoy X Launch Edition Suspension shocks FoxFloat X2 Fork Fox Podium Factory 170 mm Wheels DT Swiss HX1500 w/ 240 DEG DF HR hub Front tire Continental Kryptotal FR Enduro Super Soft Rear tire Continental Kryptotal RE DH Soft switching group SRAM XO Transmission Brakes SRAM Maven Silver (B1) (220 / 200 mm) Motor Avinox M2S Display DPC100 Battery 800 Wh Charger 12A Fast Charger Weight (manufacturer's specification, "S") 25,4 kg Price (RRP) €8.499







Information and images: Press release YT Industries