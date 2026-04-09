Product news: Just in time for the market launch of the new Avinox M2 motor, the Forchheim-based company is presenting the Decoy X, a long-travel fun enduro bike for long days on challenging trails. Thanks to its powerful motor and proven geometry, it aims to blur the lines between uphill and downhill fun. We've compiled all the information about the YT Decoy X.
The YT Decoy X at a glance
The X-factor of the latest YT Decoy model is definitely the Avinox M2S motor, which, according to YT founder Markus Flossmann, makes the long-travel enduro bike feel almost "criminal." Thanks to the 1.300 watts of peak power from the Avinox drive, the YT aims to be just as much fun uphill as downhill – though downhill, the 170/160 mm of travel and the mullet setup with potent Continental Kryptotal tires are what really make it fun. To ensure the enduro doesn't run out of steam even on long days on the trails, it's equipped with an 800 Wh battery. This can be charged to 75% in about an hour and a half using the fast charger. At launch, the YT Decoy X is only available as a launch edition for €8.499; further core models are expected to follow in the summer.
- Travel 170 mm / 160 mm (front / rear)
- Motor Avinox M2S
- Battery 800 Wh Avinox (integrated)
- Display DPC100
- torque 130 Nm (150 Nm peak)
- Maximum power 1.300 watts
- frame material Aluminium
- Impeller size Mullet (29″ / 27,5″)
- rear end Four-bar linkage
- Sizes S, M, L, XL, XXL
- Weight (Manufacturer's specification, "S") 25,4 kg
- www.yt-industries.com
Price of YT Decoy X Launch Edition (MSRP): €8.499
engine and battery
The brand-new Avinox M2S motor in the Decoy X develops up to 130 Nm of torque, and even 150 Nm in boost mode. In this mode, the motor delivers a peak output of up to 1.300 W. An integrated 800 Wh battery powers all systems, including the DP100 Control Display in the top tube. In addition to the 2" screen, there's a USB-C port, Bluetooth, and Apple's Find My feature. Furthermore, YT includes a 12 A fast charger with the Decoy X. You can find all the information about the new motor in our comprehensive review. Avinox M2 Test as well as in the Video on YouTube!
The geometry of the YT Decoy X
YT has based the Decoy X on the proven geometry of its well-known Decoy models. Moderately long reach measurements of 435 to 515 mm are distributed across five frame sizes, resulting in balanced 20 mm increments per size. To ensure plenty of climbing enjoyment, the effective seat tube angle settles at around 78° for realistic riding positions – this provides a balanced riding position on steep uphill sections. Speaking of uphills: YT recommends the "Regular" setting of the flip chip located at the shock linkage for those who prioritize climbing. Conversely, for those who prefer a lower center of gravity on descents, there's the "Low" setting.
The stack height is appropriately high, while the chainstays are on the short side for an e-bike – and, moreover, the same length across all frame sizes. Along with the increasing reach, this means the rider's center of gravity shifts further and further back with each frame size, forcing taller riders to work much harder to generate traction at the front wheel. While the Forchheim-based manufacturer doesn't specify the maximum insertion depth of the seat tube, dropper posts with at least 210 mm of travel are used from size L upwards.
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|XXL
|Horizontal top tube length in mm
|565
|587
|609
|631
|653
|reach in mm
|435
|455
|475
|495
|515
|Stacks in mm
|633
|640
|648
|655
|662
|Seat tube length in mm
|390
|400
|420
|440
|460
|Chainstay length in mm
|442
|442
|442
|442
|442
|Steering angle in degrees
|64,2
|64,2
|64,2
|64,2
|64,2
|Effective seat angle in degrees
|78,4
|78,4
|78,3
|78,3
|78,2
|Bottom bracket drop in mm
|32
|32
|32
|32
|32
|Wheelbase in mm
|1216
|1240
|1263
|1287
|1310
|Head tube length in mm
|100
|108
|116
|124
|132
|Bottom bracket height in mm
|344
|344
|344
|344
|344
|Standover height in mm
|759
|756
|751
|748
|747
|FC-2-RC
|1,75
|1,81
|1,86
|1,91
|1,96
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|XXL
|Horizontal top tube length in mm
|565
|587
|609
|631
|653
|reach in mm
|432
|452
|472
|492
|512
|Stacks in mm
|635
|643
|650
|657
|664
|Seat tube length in mm
|390
|400
|420
|440
|460
|Chainstay length in mm
|443
|443
|443
|443
|443
|Steering angle in degrees
|63,9
|63,9
|63,9
|63,9
|63,9
|Effective seat angle in degrees
|78,2
|78,1
|78,1
|78
|78
|Bottom bracket drop in mm
|36
|36
|36
|36
|36
|Wheelbase in mm
|1217
|1241
|1264
|1288
|1311
|Head tube length in mm
|100
|108
|116
|124
|132
|Bottom bracket height in mm
|340
|340
|340
|340
|340
|Standover height in mm
|756
|753
|748
|745
|744
|FC-2-RC
|1,75
|1,8
|1,85
|1,91
|1,96
Equipment
To launch the new model, the Decoy X is available exclusively as a Launch Edition for just under €8.500. The aluminum frame comes in a metallic gray paint finish with gold accents, and the suspension also features a touch of gold: A Fox Podium upside-down fork manages the 170 mm of travel at the front, while a Fox Float X2 Factory shock handles the rear. A high-end SRAM XO T-Type drivetrain takes care of the power delivery. Another highlight is the cockpit, sourced from Title. It's equipped with SRAM Maven Silver brakes featuring the new B1 Swing Link. The Decoy X rolls on DT Swiss HX1500 wheels with DT Swiss 240 DEG DF hubs, which reduce pedal kickback. The mullet tire setup consists of a set of Continental Kryptotals, the rear tire even featuring a downhill casing and the front tire in a soft Super Soft compound.
|YT Decoy X Launch Edition
|Suspension shocks
|FoxFloat X2
|Fork
|Fox Podium Factory 170 mm
|Wheels
|DT Swiss HX1500 w/ 240 DEG DF HR hub
|Front tire
|Continental Kryptotal FR Enduro Super Soft
|Rear tire
|Continental Kryptotal RE DH Soft
|switching group
|SRAM XO Transmission
|Brakes
|SRAM Maven Silver (B1) (220 / 200 mm)
|Motor
|Avinox M2S
|Display
|DPC100
|Battery
|800 Wh
|Charger
|12A Fast Charger
|Weight (manufacturer's specification, "S")
|25,4 kg
|Price (RRP)
|€8.499
Information and images: Press release YT Industries