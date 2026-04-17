Comment: With the introduction of the new Avinox M2 and M2S from DJI, a whole range of new e-bikes have also been released, which are designed for up to... 1.500 Installing a powerful motor. What initially sounds like a lot of fun uphill riding, however, also potentially poses dangers for the bike industry and those who handle these new machines carelessly – after all, I'm "just" a bicycle. We'll try to take a more nuanced look at the issue.

the essentials in brief

Does the race for the best performance of new e-bike motors potentially threaten the legal status of e-bikes?

Self-regulation by the industry could prevent this.

E-bikes cannot be reduced to performance data alone.

We are aware of our role in development.

Why we are concerned

1.500 Watts of peak power. Just let that sink in. That's six times more than the legally permitted continuous rated power of 250 watts, which allows our e-bikes (actually: Electrically Power Assisted Cycles, EPACs) to be classified as bicycles (see DIN EN 15194:2017+A1:2023). The assistance reaches up to 800 percent, meaning the motor contributes eight times more to propulsion than the rider. It's hardly even a matter of assistance anymore – frankly, at this level, it's the other way around: the M2S is the primary drive, and the rider merely controls the level of assistance with their legs (pedaling cadence). We've already discussed the specific capabilities of the new DJI motor in [article title missing]. Laboratory and field tests (link) tried out.

We're not the first to be taken aback by such considerations. We recently received a letter from an industry insider making it clear: enthusiasm for high performance figures isn't universal. The statement issued by the German Bicycle Industry Association (ZIV) last April, as well as voices from within the industry, such as Hans Rey's in March, have illustrated this point. Time and again, we hear the demand to limit the output of e-bike motors to a manageable 750 watts at peak – a preemptive act of deference to politics and the legal system, which some fear will alter the legal status of e-bikes if they deviate too far from the traditional bicycle model.







Now it's getting dangerous

For many, this point was reached with the advent of engines with 1.000 The power output of e-bikes has already reached higher levels. It's now only a matter of time before lawmakers become aware of this discrepancy and take action – measures that might target particularly powerful motors, but ultimately impose a collective punishment on all e-bike riders. Many fear mandatory insurance and license plates, which would permanently alter the appearance of e-bikes and restrict access to e-mobility. A ban on bike paths is also a threat. Police checks would follow, affecting everyone – including those who continue to ride traditional e-bikes, assuming these still exist as a legal category.

The dangers of the performance race

We in the editorial team also view the current developments critically and call for a more nuanced perspective. With the emergence of the first 1.000In our view, high-wattage motors have opened a Pandora's box: While we strongly support the democratization of cycling, there is a point beyond which too much freedom of choice can lead to problems. It seems to us that this point is dangerously close, or perhaps has already been crossed. The danger is that powerful motors, for example through dangerous stunts or accidents, will attract too much attention and give the semi-legal status of some e-bikes a dangerous notoriety. We don't want to see a legal gray area shine in the spotlight.







Because what many easily forget is that the acceptance that (e-)mountain bikers enjoy today is not a given. E-mountain biking, and even traditional mountain biking, often takes place in a gray area, not only regarding the legality of the trails, but also the bikes themselves. This applies to e-bikes with their potentially excessive power output, as well as mountain bikes and their legal status on public roads, where almost every commercially available MTB operates outside the scope of traffic regulations. Self-regulation would give the industry a stronger position to determine the parameters of power limits independently, instead of being at the mercy of legislators.

Hype meets reality

Of course, you can't reduce an e-bike to just the motor's performance figures. As we repeatedly demonstrate in our e-bike tests, power delivery, integration, handling, and overall tuning strongly influence how a bike rides – torque isn't everything! If the development of new e-motors were to focus solely on power density, wattage output, and torque figures, it would definitely be a loss for modern e-bikes. Are attention-grabbing headlines advertising the peak performance of new models threatening to shift development in this direction? Are we contributing to the industry drifting towards a race to break the 2.000-watt barrier? Customer demand often seems to be different. Affordable, reliable, and finely modulated motors are highly valued – very few riders are chasing after the extremes of the performance spectrum. But of course, the industry has recognized that riders always appreciate a few extra horsepower or watts.

Light and shadow

Nevertheless, we also recognize the dangers of self-restraint within the engine industry. If the development of cutting-edge engine models is halted, it could lead to a standstill in innovation. While the race for ever-increasing performance may be viewed critically, a desirable consequence is that subsequent engines will become cheaper, lighter, and more power-dense through a "trickle-down effect." The expertise that companies like Avinox have developed doesn't necessarily have to result in more powerful engines; it can also be used to develop smaller, quieter, and better-modulated units.







Furthermore, it is by no means certain that this race will continue in the same direction forever. Let us recall the evolution of geometry, which in recent years has produced some extremely extreme designs and is now becoming more moderate. Engine design could follow a similar path.

What are the next steps?

At Velomotion, we are closely following the latest developments in e-bikes. Naturally, we will continue to test and present new technologies and high-performance drive systems – they are among the most exciting innovations currently emerging in the bike industry. However, it is clear that a nuanced perspective is needed when considering the competition with motor power. In our opinion, the risk of e-bike riders facing mandatory insurance and license plates, as well as being barred from bike paths, is quite real.