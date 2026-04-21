New TRP EVO EXPERT and EVO COMP brakes

Product news: Developed for the World Cup, the TRP EVO platform stands for power, control, and performance. With the new TRP EVO EXPERT and EVO COMP, the EVO family continues to grow, making the implemented racing DNA accessible to even more bikers – and according to the manufacturer, without compromising braking power.

The development of the EVO Family follows a clear principle: Racing first. What works in the professional racing environment works everywhere. After the success of the EVO PRO, it was clear to TRP: This performance shouldn't remain exclusive. With the EVO EXPERT and EVO COMP, the EVO braking feel is now accessible to every rider. Both new models are based on the proven EVO system with performance-optimized brake pads for race, all-round, and bike park use, 2,3 mm thick rotors for increased heat resistance, and TRP Performance Mineral Oil and optimized hoses designed to ensure a consistent pressure point with efficient oil flow.

EVO EXPERT: for demanding trail riding

The EVO EXPERT is aimed at riders who want to further develop their performance – with a brake that, according to TRP, remains consistent and predictable even under load. High stability, a clearly defined pressure point, and maximum braking power are designed to ensure control and safety, even on long, demanding descents. The brake offers tool-free reach adjustment, allowing for quick and precise setup.







A+ braking power

Hybrid piston technology

Tool-free handle width adjustment

Available in black

Price: € 210

EVO COMP: the new entry point into the EVO Family

Reduced to the essentials, the EVO COMP, according to manufacturer TRP, offers reliable performance with a clearly defined pressure point and controllable braking power. A functional, robust solution with tool-assisted reach adjustment – ​​designed for maximum simplicity and consistent performance on any bike.







A+ braking power

4-piston brake caliper

Available in black

Price: € 170

Agency: eu.trpcycling.com