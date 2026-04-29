Giveaway/Product News: Reversing with bikes on the towbar is one of those moments that even experienced drivers need to pay extra attention to. Judging the distance behind is difficult, the bikes are often high-quality, heavy, and bulky – and the carrier frequently interferes with the functionality of the vehicle's standard parking sensors. With the new Thule Epos ParkSecure, Thule addresses precisely this everyday situation and expands its bike carrier range with a solution that combines transport convenience with added reversing safety. With a little luck, you could win a Thule Epos ParkSecure bike carrier for your next parking maneuvers.

The new carrier is based on the well-known Thule Epos, but for the first time integrates parking sensors directly into the bike rack. This is intended to make maneuvering with bikes mounted noticeably safer and more relaxed. The sensors are automatically activated as soon as reverse gear is engaged. Four integrated sensors monitor the area behind the vehicle and bikes and transmit their information to a wireless unit inside the car. This unit provides both audible and visual warnings when obstacles approach.







According to Thule, the system complies with ISO standard 17386, the same standard used for automotive parking sensors. The manufacturer thus positions the Thule Epos ParkSecure not only as a convenient accessory, but also as a safety-oriented addition for anyone who regularly transports high-value bicycles.

For e-bikes, mountain bikes, gravel bikes and city bikes

The Thule Epos ParkSecure is available in versions for two or three bicycles. The maximum load capacity is up to 30 kilograms per bicycle, making the carrier suitable even for heavy e-bikes. At the same time, the system caters to users of very different bicycle types – from carbon road bikes and full-suspension e-mountain bikes to everyday bicycles with mudguards and a luggage rack.







A key feature is the telescopic bicycle arms with swiveling mounting heads. These can be attached to the frame or the rear wheel, allowing for flexible adjustment to various frame shapes and bicycle geometries. The distance between the bicycles is 25 centimeters, which is particularly important for wide handlebars, larger frames, or delicate surfaces.

The parking sensors are designed for bicycles with a wheelbase of up to 1.350 millimeters and for 29-inch wheels. This means Thule covers a large portion of modern bicycle concepts, including current mountain bike and e-bike models.







Everyday usability remains the focus

Despite the additional technology, the Thule Epos ParkSecure retains the practical features of the existing Epos system. The carrier is fully foldable and can be stored compactly. It can also be tilted down, allowing access to the trunk even with bicycles mounted. On the three-bike version, integrated transport wheels facilitate handling, for example, in the garage, at the campsite, or when loading the bikes before a trip.

The range of accessories also remains an important part of the concept. Optional accessories include the Thule Epos Bike Repair Holder, a Thule High Grade Lock developed by ABUS, and a foldable loading ramp. This allows the carrier to be better tailored to individual requirements – for example, for heavy e-bikes, maintenance work on the go, or increased theft protection.







More security for expensive bicycles

Especially in the premium segment, bike carriers have long since had to do more than simply transport bikes from A to B. High-quality e-bikes, gravel bikes, and mountain bikes quickly reach high purchase prices; consequently, the need for secure mounting, convenient operation, and protection against transport damage is significant. The Thule Epos ParkSecure addresses this trend and expands the bike carrier to include a function that was previously reserved for the vehicle itself.

Availability and prices

The Thule Epos ParkSecure has been available since April 2026. The version for two bicycles costs €1.499,95, the version for three bicycles €1.649,95.







With the new ParkSecure version, Thule is further developing its bike carrier into a smarter transport system. The focus is not only on stability and flexibility, but also on an increasingly important aspect of modern mobility: safety when maneuvering with valuable equipment on the rear of the vehicle.

Win a Thule Epos ParkSecure bicycle carrier

With a little luck, you could win a Thule Epos ParkSecure bike carrier.





