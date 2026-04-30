Product news: The Surly Sorceress is long, low, and slack – the perfect setup for shredding steep and challenging terrain. With Surly Bikes' biggest launch of the year, trail enthusiasts can look forward to a progressive hardtail with a steel frame and 140mm of suspension fork.

The Sorceress is a progressive trail hardtail designed for challenging trails. Based on a robust 4130 chromoly steel frame and a 140mm suspension fork, the Sorceress is designed to deliver an agile ride and the durability needed for limitless shredding. Equipped with modern trail geometry, steep, loose descents should pose no problem, nor should technical climbs. The frame also offers a high degree of adaptability. The patent-pending DUH dropout allows for seamless switching between derailleur drivetrains (including SRAM full mount) and singlespeed setups.







The Sorceress is available in five sizes and should therefore fit most riders. Thanks to optimized standover height and further geometry refinements, Surly Bikes states it's suitable for riders from 1,45 m to 1,98 m tall. The length of the dropper seatpost ensures an optimal fit and performance for riders of all sizes. The top-of-the-line model in the series, the Sorceress Eagle 90 Bike – Elderberry Tonic, is available for €3.399,99. Those who want to build their Surly Sorceress from scratch are also catered for. The frame is available separately for 999Offered at 99 euros.

Agency: https://surlybikes.com