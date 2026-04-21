Product News: For the past three years, Specialized engineers have been working diligently on the latest and fastest iteration of the Specialized Demo downhill bike. The development process was clearly visible in the World Cup, thanks to the prototypes that Loïc Bruni raced across the finish line on. Now it's finally here: The new Demo is officially out! We have all the details!

The Specialized S-Works Demo 11 at a glance

The entire development of the new Specialized S-Works Demo 11 was geared towards a single goal: speed. Being faster everywhere. With the new platform, which evolved from a series of Downhill World Cup-proven prototypes, they believe they have achieved this goal. The Californians' new downhill bike is designed to offer confidence, control, and predictability, allowing riders to be confident and fast on any track. The chassis is made of carbon and, of course, offers 200 mm of rear travel. This is managed by a rear suspension system called "OBB." Also noteworthy: By using a second chain, the new S-Works Demo shifts the chain pivot point, thus gaining ground clearance.

Travel 200 mm (front / rear)

200 mm (front / rear) Impeller size Mullet (29″ / 27,5″)

Mullet (29″ / 27,5″) frame material Carbon

Carbon rear end Horst-Link

Horst-Link Total weight (Manufacturer information) 19,3 kg (S4)

19,3 kg (S4) Features HighGear, OBB, geo fine-tuning, boost spacing

HighGear, OBB, geo fine-tuning, boost spacing Sizes S3, S4, S5

S3, S4, S5 www.specialized.com

Price of Specialized S-Works Demo 11 complete bike (MSRP): €12.499

Price of Specialized S-Works Demo 11 frameset (MSRP): €7.499







High Gear

Behind the name "HighGear" lies an intermediate shaft that allows the chain guide point to be positioned further away from the actual bottom bracket. This principle is familiar from bikes like the Starling Sturn V2; the Nicolai Nucleon DH bike would be an older example. This decouples drivetrain influences from the kinematics, so according to Specialized, pedal kickback is no longer an issue on the Demo. Additionally, the drive chainring is now positioned higher and better protected. This results in three centimeters more ground clearance compared to the old Demo and is intended to prevent chainring damage.







OBB rear suspension system

OBB stands for "Over Bottom Bracket" and indicates that the rear suspension design of the four-bar linkage is located above the bottom bracket. The system actuates the shock via the chainstays and a linkage in front of the bottom bracket. According to Specialized, this creates tension forces between the rear axle and the main pivot, rather than compression forces. This has the advantage that the rear wheel aligns itself with the frame instead of twisting under hard impacts. As a result, the rear wheel follows the exact line dictated by the rider – even in extreme terrain.

According to Specialized, the OBB system allows for independent adjustment of braking behavior, wheel travel curve, and leverage ratio without compromise. In the first half of the suspension travel, the rear wheel moves approximately 13 millimeters backward. The leverage ratio drops from nearly 3:1 to below 2,3:1, offering 24% progression, according to Specialized.







Geometrie

Specialized allows riders to extensively adjust the reach and stack of the new Demo. The front center can be shortened or lengthened by 6 mm using interchangeable headset cups. This allows for fine-tuning of how far the front wheel is positioned in front of the rider. The rear triangle is size-specific, increasing by 10 mm between each of the three frame sizes. Combined with the 25 mm reach increments, this maintains a front center-to-rear center ratio between 1,9 and 1,9:1. A flip chip in the shock linkage allows for a 5 mm height adjustment of the bottom bracket, which also alters the stack accordingly. All these adjustment options are designed to help riders precisely tailor the Demo to specific trail conditions.

S3 S4 S5 Stack (high) 640 640 640 Stack (low) 645 645 645 Reach (middle) 445 475 500 Reach Adjustment (+/-) 6 6 6 Head tube length 110 110 110 Head tube angle 62.5 62.5 62.5 BB Height (high) 355 355 355 BB Height (low) 348 348 348 BB drop 20 20 20 Fork Length (full) 611 611 611 front center 825 857 880 Chain stay length 435 445 455 Wheelbase 1260 1302 1335 Seat-Tube Length 420 400 420 Seat-Tube Angle 78 78 78 Top tube length 582 614 637 FC-2-RC 1,9 1,93 1,93







Equipment

Besides the frameset with RockShox Vivid Coil DH shock, Specialized only offers a complete bike – hardly surprising, given that the S-Works designation represents the pinnacle of Specialized's model hierarchy. Accordingly, the Demo is equipped with high-end components: A RockShox Ultimate suspension system, consisting of a Boxxer fork up front and the same Vivid Coil DH shock in the rear, manages the suspension travel. SRAM Maven Ultimate B1 brakes with large 220/200 mm rotors provide stopping power. A high-end SRAM XX DH drivetrain is also fitted. The wireless groupset offers seven gears. At the heart of the mullet wheelset are DT Swiss 350 Boost hubs, laced to Roval Gravity aluminum rims with a 28 mm internal width. Mounted on these are Specialized's own heavy-duty Grid Gravity T9 Cannibal tires.

S-Works Demo 11 frame kit Suspension shocks RockShox Vivid Coil Ultimate DH RockShox Vivid Coil Ultimate DH Fork RockShox Boxxer Brakes SRAM Maven Ultimate B1 (220 / 200 mm) switching group SRAM XX DH Transmission Crank SRAM XX HighGear 165 mm SRAM XX HighGear 165 mm Wheels Roval Traverse Gravity Alloy Mullet with DT Swiss 350 Boost hubs Tires Specialized Cannibal Grid Gravity T9 Stem SRAM Descendant 800 / 30 mm Handlebar Sram Descendant DH 35 / 50 mm Grips Deity Supracush Lock On Seatpost Thompson Alloy Weight (manufacturer information) 19,3 kg (S4) Price (RRP) €12.499 €7.499







Information and images: Specialized press release