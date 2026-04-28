Product News: Specialized proudly presents the new Epic 9 and S-Works Epic 9. In its 9th iteration, this XC full-suspension bike achieves an incredible frame weight of 1.589 g in size M, including frame hardware and shock – a record and thus the lightest frame weight currently available for a full-suspension bike. Despite the lightweight construction, the Californians have also focused on ride characteristics – the Specialized Epic 9 is said to be unrivaled in its ability to convert every ounce of energy into forward motion. Here's all the info on this XC rocket!

Fast, faster, Specialized Epic 9 – the overview

The new Specialized Epic 9 retains the same suspension travel as its predecessor – 120 mm front and rear – and also adheres to the then-benchmark progressive geometry of the Epic 8. Adjustments were made primarily to the size-specific stack and chainstay values, and the bottom bracket height was also slightly modified. Together with the specially optimized carbon layup, the Epic 9 is designed to offer maximum efficiency and not tire the rider, even on demanding trails, but rather act as an extension of the rider. The frame weight announced by Specialized is also spectacular: 1.589 g in size M, including frame hardware and shock – making the Epic 9 by far the lightest full-suspension frame. Bikes like the Orbea Oiz, the Stoll R1, or the Cervelo ZFS-5 weigh in at 1.718 g or more. But this advantage comes at a price: The top model costs almost €14.500, while the entry-level model is the Specialized Epic 9 Expert at €6.999 € (RRP).

Travel 120 / 120 mm (110 mm front on the LTD UL)

120 / 120 mm (110 mm front on the LTD UL) Impeller size 29"

29" frame material Carbon

Carbon rear end single pivot

single pivot Frame weight (Manufacturer's specification, "M", with hardware & damper) 1.589 gr

1.589 gr Total weight (Manufacturer's specification, "M") from 8,66 kg

from 8,66 kg Features External SWAT Box, FlipChip, 2 bottle holders in all frame sizes

External SWAT Box, FlipChip, 2 bottle holders in all frame sizes Sizes S, M, L, XL

S, M, L, XL www.specialized.com

Price Specialized Epic 9 Expert (RRP): €6.999

Price Specialized Epic 9 Pro (RRP): €9.499

Price Specialized S-Works Epic 9 Ultralight LTD (RRP): €13.999

Price Specialized S-Works Epic 9 (RRP): €14.499

Price of Specialized S-Works Epic 9 frameset (MSRP): €6.999













Constant dripping wears away the carbon – the detailed improvements of the Specialized Epic 9

Specialized achieves the sensational frame weight through consistent optimization of the carbon frame. They claim to have saved 110g on the front triangle alone, while the rear triangle weighs 37g less than its predecessor. Furthermore, the Californians have forgone a frame storage compartment in the downtube, opting instead for an external SWAT box that can be positioned between the two bottle cages, if desired. There's also no internal cable routing for the rear derailleur, as the frame is optimized for wireless shifting. The shock, however, can still be cable-actuated. Whether Flight Attendant or TwistLoc, all bikes come with a three-position lockout, with the "Magic Middle" setting, developed specifically for Specialized, being the best choice for most riding scenarios.

The kinematics are particularly interesting, having been specifically adapted to the demands of XC trails on the Epic 9. The most noticeable change compared to the Epic 8: the leverage ratio is degressive up to the sag point. This means the rear suspension tends to remain stable around the sag point. This allowed for particularly good optimization of the interplay between kinematics and pedaling forces at this point – however, how the rear suspension actually performs can only be judged through a test ride.







Geometrie

In 2024, the progressive geometry of the newly released Epic 8 caused quite a stir: Not only did the XC bike feature 120mm of travel – fairly standard in the XC category today – but it also boasted a slacker head angle, increased reach, and higher stack heights. With this, Specialized acknowledged the growing demands of modern XC racecourses. The manufacturer has naturally not deviated from this approach with the new Epic 9. In the low setting, the head angle reaches a slack 65,9°, and the reach ranges from 420mm to 505mm across the four frame sizes. The stack has been further optimized for each size, now measuring 594mm in size S and a full 645mm in XL. Chainstay length is also size-specific, while the front center-to-rear center ratio still ranges from 1,64 to 1,86. Smaller and taller riders are therefore positioned differently between the 29″ wheels. Commendably, Specialized provides information on the maximum insertion depth of the seat tube.







S M L XL Stack (Height) 594 mm 604 mm 618 mm 645 mm Reach (Low) 420 mm 450 mm 480 mm 505 mm Reach (High) 425 mm 455 mm 485 mm 510 mm Head tube length 92 mm 105 mm 120 mm 150 mm Steering angle (low) 65.9° 65.9° 65.9° 65.9° Control angle (High) 66.3° 66.3° 66.3° 66.3° bottom bracket height 333 mm 335 mm 335 mm 335 mm Bottom bracket lowering (Low) 42 mm 40 mm 40 mm 40 mm Bottom bracket lowering (High) 37 mm 35 mm 35 mm 35 mm Chain stay length 435 mm 435 mm 438 mm 442 mm Wheelbase 1.148 mm 1.184 mm 1.223 mm 1.264 mm Horizontal top tube length 568 mm 601 mm 634 mm 666 mm standover height 749 mm 755 mm 757 mm 764 mm Seat tube length 390 mm 410 mm 455 mm 505 mm Seat Tube Angle 76.0° 76.0° 76.0° 76.0° Maximum insertion depth 190 mm 220 mm 260 mm 315 mm FC-2-RC 1,64 1,72 1,79 1,86







Equipment

The Specialized Epic 9 is available in four build options as well as an S-Works frameset. The entry-level models are the Epic 9 Expert and the Pro, both still under €10.000. These come equipped with RockShox suspension in either the Select+ or Ultimate Flight Attendant configuration. SRAM supplies the Motive brakes, and a GX or X0 drivetrain is available. Both models roll on Roval Control wheels fitted with Specialized Fast Trak and Air Trak tires. Only the two S-Works models break the 10 kg mark, with the S-Works Epic 9 Ultralight LTD doing so with ease. The model with the 110 mm SID SL fork is claimed to weigh 8,66 kg. This is made possible by the Trickstuff Piccola brakes, the SRAM XX SL drivetrain, and the Roval Control World Cup wheels. Together these weigh as much as some rear wheels alone: ​​Specialized specifies 998 g for the set!

The top-of-the-line S-Works Epic 9, on the other hand, gains a kilogram. Here, Specialized reaches for the very best components from the SRAM-RockShox group: It features a RockShox Ultimate Flight Attendant suspension system consisting of a 120mm SID fork and a SIDLuxe shock, a SRAM XX SL drivetrain, and SRAM Motive Ultimate brakes. It also comes equipped with a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper post. Like all complete bikes, the top model also features a dropper post; a power meter on the crank is standard on all models except the entry-level one.

Epic 9 Expert Epic 9 Pro S-Works Epic 9 Ultralight LTD S-Works Epic 9 S-Works Epic frameset Suspension shocks RockShox SIDLuxe Select+ TwistLoc 3-Pos SoloAir RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate Flight Attendant 3-Pos SoloAir RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate TwistLoc 3-Pos SoloAir RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate Flight Attendant 3-Pos SoloAir RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate Flight Attendant 3-Pos SoloAir Fork RockShox SID Select+ 120mm 3-Pos DebonAir RockShox SID Ultimate Flight Attendant 120mm 3-Pos DebonAir RockShox SID SL Ultimate 110mm 3-Pos DebonAir RockShox SID Ultimate Flight Attendant 120mm 3-Pos DebonAir RockShox SID Ultimate Flight Attendant 120mm 3-Pos DebonAir Brakes SRAM Motive Bronze (180 / 160 mm) SRAM Motive Silver (180 / 160 mm) Trickstuff Piccola (160 / 160 mm) SRAM Motive Ultimate (180 / 160 mm) switching group SRAM GX Eagle Transmission SRAM X0 Eagle Transmission SRAM XX SL Transmission SRAM XX SL Transmission Crank SRAM GX Eagle SRAM/Quarq X0 Eagle Power Meter SRAM / Quarq XX SL Eagle Power Meter SRAM / Quarq XX SL Eagle Power Meter Wheels Roval Control SL V Hookless Carbon 29 mm Roval Control SL VI Hookless Carbon 29 mm Roval Control World Cup Mini-hooked 28,5mm Roval Control World Cup Mini-hooked 28,5mm Front tire Specialized Fast Trak Flex Lite T5/T7 Specialized Fast Trak Flex Lite T5/T7 Specialized Air Trak Flex Lite T5/T7 Specialized Fast Trak Flex Lite T5/T7 Rear tire Specialized Air Trak Flex Lite T5/T7 Specialized Air Trak Flex Lite T5/T7 Specialized Air Trak Flex Lite T5/T7 Specialized Air Trak Flex Lite T5/T7 Dropperpost X Fusion Manic BikeYoke Divine SL BikeYoke Divine SL RockShox Reverb AXS Saddle Power Sport Power Expert Power Mirror Power Evo Mirror Cockpit (Rise / Width / Clamping) Roval Alloy 10 / 750 / 35 mm Roval Control SL 10 / 760 / 35 mm Roval Control SL (handlebar-stem unit, 760 mm) Roval Control SL (handlebar-stem unit, 760 mm) Weight (manufacturer's specification, "M") 10,95 kg 10,39 kg 8,66 kg 9,66 kg 3,49 (incl. fork) Price (RRP) €6.999 €9.499 €13.999 €14.499 €6.999













Information and images: Specialized press release