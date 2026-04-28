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Feather-light with a frame weighing under 1.600 g: Specialized Epic 9 2026

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Specialized Epic 9

Product News: Specialized proudly presents the new Epic 9 and S-Works Epic 9. In its 9th iteration, this XC full-suspension bike achieves an incredible frame weight of 1.589 g in size M, including frame hardware and shock – a record and thus the lightest frame weight currently available for a full-suspension bike. Despite the lightweight construction, the Californians have also focused on ride characteristics – the Specialized Epic 9 is said to be unrivaled in its ability to convert every ounce of energy into forward motion. Here's all the info on this XC rocket!

Fast, faster, Specialized Epic 9 – the overview

The new Specialized Epic 9 retains the same suspension travel as its predecessor – 120 mm front and rear – and also adheres to the then-benchmark progressive geometry of the Epic 8. Adjustments were made primarily to the size-specific stack and chainstay values, and the bottom bracket height was also slightly modified. Together with the specially optimized carbon layup, the Epic 9 is designed to offer maximum efficiency and not tire the rider, even on demanding trails, but rather act as an extension of the rider. The frame weight announced by Specialized is also spectacular: 1.589 g in size M, including frame hardware and shock – making the Epic 9 by far the lightest full-suspension frame. Bikes like the Orbea Oiz, the Stoll R1, or the Cervelo ZFS-5 weigh in at 1.718 g or more. But this advantage comes at a price: The top model costs almost €14.500, while the entry-level model is the Specialized Epic 9 Expert at €6.999 € (RRP).

  • Travel 120 / 120 mm (110 mm front on the LTD UL)
  • Impeller size 29"
  • frame material Carbon
  • rear end single pivot
  • Frame weight (Manufacturer's specification, "M", with hardware & damper) 1.589 gr
  • Total weight (Manufacturer's specification, "M") from 8,66 kg
  • Features External SWAT Box, FlipChip, 2 bottle holders in all frame sizes
  • Sizes S, M, L, XL
  • www.specialized.com

Price Specialized Epic 9 Expert (RRP): €6.999
Price Specialized Epic 9 Pro (RRP): €9.499
Price Specialized S-Works Epic 9 Ultralight LTD (RRP): €13.999
Price Specialized S-Works Epic 9 (RRP): €14.499
Price of Specialized S-Works Epic 9 frameset (MSRP): €6.999

Specialized Epic 9
The new Specialized Epic 9 retains its progressive geometry and 120mm of travel, but has significantly reduced its frame weight: the medium frame with shock is said to weigh 1.589g. This makes the S-Works Epic the lightest XC full-suspension frame to date! In addition to a frameset for 6.999 There are four equipment variants available, priced between just under €7.000 and €14.499 (MSRP).
Specialized S-Works Epic 9 Ultralight LTD
The S-Works Epic 9 Ultralight LTD weighs 8,66 kg. It uses a 110 mm Sid SL lens (instead of a 120 mm Sid lens without the SL designation, as found on other models), a subwoofer 1.000 g wheelset and Trickstuff Piccola brakes.
The 10,95 kg Epic 9 Expert does without a power meter crankset, but still features a dropper post and a RockShox Select+ suspension system with 120 mm of travel. It also boasts carbon wheels and is equipped with Specialized Fast Trak and Air Trak tires.

Constant dripping wears away the carbon – the detailed improvements of the Specialized Epic 9

Specialized achieves the sensational frame weight through consistent optimization of the carbon frame. They claim to have saved 110g on the front triangle alone, while the rear triangle weighs 37g less than its predecessor. Furthermore, the Californians have forgone a frame storage compartment in the downtube, opting instead for an external SWAT box that can be positioned between the two bottle cages, if desired. There's also no internal cable routing for the rear derailleur, as the frame is optimized for wireless shifting. The shock, however, can still be cable-actuated. Whether Flight Attendant or TwistLoc, all bikes come with a three-position lockout, with the "Magic Middle" setting, developed specifically for Specialized, being the best choice for most riding scenarios.

The kinematics are particularly interesting, having been specifically adapted to the demands of XC trails on the Epic 9. The most noticeable change compared to the Epic 8: the leverage ratio is degressive up to the sag point. This means the rear suspension tends to remain stable around the sag point. This allowed for particularly good optimization of the interplay between kinematics and pedaling forces at this point – however, how the rear suspension actually performs can only be judged through a test ride.

Geometrie

In 2024, the progressive geometry of the newly released Epic 8 caused quite a stir: Not only did the XC bike feature 120mm of travel – fairly standard in the XC category today – but it also boasted a slacker head angle, increased reach, and higher stack heights. With this, Specialized acknowledged the growing demands of modern XC racecourses. The manufacturer has naturally not deviated from this approach with the new Epic 9. In the low setting, the head angle reaches a slack 65,9°, and the reach ranges from 420mm to 505mm across the four frame sizes. The stack has been further optimized for each size, now measuring 594mm in size S and a full 645mm in XL. Chainstay length is also size-specific, while the front center-to-rear center ratio still ranges from 1,64 to 1,86. Smaller and taller riders are therefore positioned differently between the 29″ wheels. Commendably, Specialized provides information on the maximum insertion depth of the seat tube.

SMLXL
Stack (Height)594 mm604 mm618 mm645 mm
Reach (Low)420 mm450 mm480 mm505 mm
Reach (High)425 mm455 mm485 mm510 mm
Head tube length92 mm105 mm120 mm150 mm
Steering angle (low)65.9°65.9°65.9°65.9°
Control angle (High)66.3°66.3°66.3°66.3°
bottom bracket height333 mm335 mm335 mm335 mm
Bottom bracket lowering (Low)42 mm40 mm40 mm40 mm
Bottom bracket lowering (High)37 mm35 mm35 mm35 mm
Chain stay length435 mm435 mm438 mm442 mm
Wheelbase1.148 mm1.184 mm1.223 mm1.264 mm
Horizontal top tube length568 mm601 mm634 mm666 mm
standover height749 mm755 mm757 mm764 mm
Seat tube length390 mm410 mm455 mm505 mm
Seat Tube Angle 76.0°76.0°76.0°76.0°
Maximum insertion depth190 mm220 mm260 mm315 mm
FC-2-RC1,641,721,791,86

Equipment

The Specialized Epic 9 is available in four build options as well as an S-Works frameset. The entry-level models are the Epic 9 Expert and the Pro, both still under €10.000. These come equipped with RockShox suspension in either the Select+ or Ultimate Flight Attendant configuration. SRAM supplies the Motive brakes, and a GX or X0 drivetrain is available. Both models roll on Roval Control wheels fitted with Specialized Fast Trak and Air Trak tires. Only the two S-Works models break the 10 kg mark, with the S-Works Epic 9 Ultralight LTD doing so with ease. The model with the 110 mm SID SL fork is claimed to weigh 8,66 kg. This is made possible by the Trickstuff Piccola brakes, the SRAM XX SL drivetrain, and the Roval Control World Cup wheels. Together these weigh as much as some rear wheels alone: ​​Specialized specifies 998 g for the set!

The top-of-the-line S-Works Epic 9, on the other hand, gains a kilogram. Here, Specialized reaches for the very best components from the SRAM-RockShox group: It features a RockShox Ultimate Flight Attendant suspension system consisting of a 120mm SID fork and a SIDLuxe shock, a SRAM XX SL drivetrain, and SRAM Motive Ultimate brakes. It also comes equipped with a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper post. Like all complete bikes, the top model also features a dropper post; a power meter on the crank is standard on all models except the entry-level one.

Epic 9 ExpertEpic 9 ProS-Works Epic 9 Ultralight LTDS-Works Epic 9S-Works Epic frameset
Suspension shocksRockShox SIDLuxe Select+ TwistLoc 3-Pos SoloAirRockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate Flight Attendant 3-Pos SoloAirRockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate TwistLoc 3-Pos SoloAirRockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate Flight Attendant 3-Pos SoloAirRockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate Flight Attendant 3-Pos SoloAir
ForkRockShox SID Select+ 120mm 3-Pos DebonAirRockShox SID Ultimate Flight Attendant 120mm 3-Pos DebonAirRockShox SID SL Ultimate 110mm 3-Pos DebonAirRockShox SID Ultimate Flight Attendant 120mm 3-Pos DebonAirRockShox SID Ultimate Flight Attendant 120mm 3-Pos DebonAir
BrakesSRAM Motive Bronze (180 / 160 mm)SRAM Motive Silver (180 / 160 mm)Trickstuff Piccola (160 / 160 mm)SRAM Motive Ultimate (180 / 160 mm)
switching groupSRAM GX Eagle TransmissionSRAM X0 Eagle TransmissionSRAM XX SL TransmissionSRAM XX SL Transmission
CrankSRAM GX EagleSRAM/Quarq X0 Eagle Power MeterSRAM / Quarq XX SL Eagle Power MeterSRAM / Quarq XX SL Eagle Power Meter
WheelsRoval Control SL V Hookless Carbon 29 mmRoval Control SL VI Hookless Carbon 29 mmRoval Control World Cup Mini-hooked 28,5mmRoval Control World Cup Mini-hooked 28,5mm
Front tireSpecialized Fast Trak Flex Lite T5/T7Specialized Fast Trak Flex Lite T5/T7Specialized Air Trak Flex Lite T5/T7Specialized Fast Trak Flex Lite T5/T7
Rear tireSpecialized Air Trak Flex Lite T5/T7Specialized Air Trak Flex Lite T5/T7Specialized Air Trak Flex Lite T5/T7Specialized Air Trak Flex Lite T5/T7
DropperpostX Fusion ManicBikeYoke Divine SLBikeYoke Divine SLRockShox Reverb AXS
SaddlePower SportPower ExpertPower MirrorPower Evo Mirror
Cockpit (Rise / Width / Clamping)Roval Alloy 10 / 750 / 35 mmRoval Control SL 10 / 760 / 35 mmRoval Control SL (handlebar-stem unit, 760 mm)Roval Control SL (handlebar-stem unit, 760 mm)
Weight (manufacturer's specification, "M")10,95 kg10,39 kg8,66 kg9,66 kg3,49 (incl. fork)
Price (RRP)€6.999€9.499€13.999€14.499€6.999

Information and images: Specialized press release

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Tags:Cross CountryfeaturedMountain bikeMTBNewsSpecializedXC

More than Lukas Mühlehner

As a native of Lower Bavaria, he's a perfect fit for the Velomotion team; Lukas Mühlehner studied philosophy, history, and political science in Regensburg and, alongside his studies, gained extensive experience in the bike industry and later at mtb-news.de, both in the sector and in editorial work. He moved from the Danube lowlands to the Bavarian Forest to take up his traineeship at Velomotion and to embark on extensive test rides on the local MTB trails between the Arber and Geißkopf mountains.