Product news

Always readily available and versatilely configurable: These are the new SKS multitools.

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Bicycle multitool

Product news: German manufacturer SKS presents five new multi-tools. They are named MIA and TOM – short for Mini Assistant and Tour Mechanic – hinting at the functionality of these compact tools. Lightweight and minimalist or versatile and comprehensive – these are the new SKS multi-tools!

MIA – Mini Assistant for quick laps with light luggage

The MIA tools weigh barely more than a few sheets of paper and are aimed at sporty cyclists who want to travel light and efficiently. The MIA8 offers seven hex sizes from 2 to 8 mm, including a 2,5 mm bit, as well as a Torx T25. This makes the tool weigh a mere 58 g and only 5,6 cm long. It retails for €29,99 (RRP). The MIA12 offers four more functions: In addition to a Torx T10, it also includes a flathead screwdriver, a 15g spoke wrench, and a chain tool. At 90 g, the SKS multitool remains very handy. It costs €44,99 (RRP).

  • Material Chrome vanadium steel, aluminum
  • MIA8 functions 2 / 2,5 / 3 / 4/ 5 / 6 / 8 Allen, T25
  • MIA12 functions 2 / 2,5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 Allen wrenches, T10 / T25, slotted screwdriver, chain tool, 15g spoke wrench
  • Weight (Manufacturer information) 58 g / g 90
  • Size 56x25x12mm / 56x37x13mm
  • www.sks-germany.com
  • Price (RRP) 29,99/44,99 €
SKS Multitool
The SKS MIA8 multitool is minimalist yet practical and fits in any handbag. It includes all essential Allen key sizes plus a T25 Torx bit, all for a recommended retail price of €29,99.
MIA12
For an additional €15, the MIA12 multitool also comes with a chain tool, spoke wrench, slotted screwdriver and T10 Torx screwdriver.

TOM – Tour Mechanic in versatile use

The three new multitools in the TOM series are designed for touring cyclists. The TOM8, with its longer body, offers more leverage and comes with five common Allen bits, a T25, and both Phillips and flathead screwdrivers. All this is available for just under €20. The TOM11, priced at just under €25, offers a few more features: it includes two additional Allen bit sizes and a T10 Torx bit. For those who need it for anything, the TOM22, at €36, is the ultimate multitool: this SKS tool also comes equipped with a bottle opener, two valve wrenches, five spoke wrenches, a chain tool, and tubeless repair tools.

TOM 8 & TOM 11:

  • Material Chrome vanadium steel, aluminum
  • Features Tom8 2,5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 mm Allen wrenches, T25 screwdrivers, Phillips and slotted screwdrivers
  • TOM11 functions 2 / 2,5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 Allen wrenches, T10 / T25, Phillips and slotted screwdrivers
  • Weight (Manufacturer information) 75 g / g 83
  • Size 71 × 34 × 9 mm / 71 × 37 × 9 mm
  • www.sks-germany.com
  • Price (RRP) 19,99/24,99 €

TOM22:

  • Material Chrome vanadium steel, aluminum
  • Features 2/ 2,5 / 3 / 4/ 5 / 6 / 8 Allen wrenches, T10 / T25, Phillips and flathead screwdrivers, chain tool, spoke and valve wrenches, bottle opener, tubeless repair tool
  • Weight (Manufacturer information) 122 gr
  • Size 71 × 51 × 12 mm
  • www.sks-germany.com
  • Price (RRP) €35,99
The TOM multi-tool range is aimed at touring cyclists and is slightly larger. The TOM8, priced at €19,99 (RRP), comes with the five most common Allen key sizes, a T25 Torx bit, and Phillips and flathead screwdrivers.

The TOM11 has an extended range of functions with all the important hex bits and an additional T10 Torx bit. Price: €24,99 (RRP).
The TOM22 offers even more features for a price of €35,99 (RRP). This multitool for touring cyclists includes various spoke and valve wrenches, as well as a bottle opener and tools for tubeless tire repairs.

Information and images: Press release SKS Germany

Tags:bike toolBicycle Accessoriesfeaturedmulti-toolMulti-toolssksToolsAccessories

More than Lukas Mühlehner

As a native of Lower Bavaria, he's a perfect fit for the Velomotion team; Lukas Mühlehner studied philosophy, history, and political science in Regensburg and, alongside his studies, gained extensive experience in the bike industry and later at mtb-news.de, both in the sector and in editorial work. He moved from the Danube lowlands to the Bavarian Forest to take up his traineeship at Velomotion and to embark on extensive test rides on the local MTB trails between the Arber and Geißkopf mountains.