Product news: German manufacturer SKS presents five new multi-tools. They are named MIA and TOM – short for Mini Assistant and Tour Mechanic – hinting at the functionality of these compact tools. Lightweight and minimalist or versatile and comprehensive – these are the new SKS multi-tools!

MIA – Mini Assistant for quick laps with light luggage

The MIA tools weigh barely more than a few sheets of paper and are aimed at sporty cyclists who want to travel light and efficiently. The MIA8 offers seven hex sizes from 2 to 8 mm, including a 2,5 mm bit, as well as a Torx T25. This makes the tool weigh a mere 58 g and only 5,6 cm long. It retails for €29,99 (RRP). The MIA12 offers four more functions: In addition to a Torx T10, it also includes a flathead screwdriver, a 15g spoke wrench, and a chain tool. At 90 g, the SKS multitool remains very handy. It costs €44,99 (RRP).

Material Chrome vanadium steel, aluminum

Chrome vanadium steel, aluminum MIA8 functions 2 / 2,5 / 3 / 4/ 5 / 6 / 8 Allen, T25

2 / 2,5 / 3 / 4/ 5 / 6 / 8 Allen, T25 MIA12 functions 2 / 2,5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 Allen wrenches, T10 / T25, slotted screwdriver, chain tool, 15g spoke wrench

2 / 2,5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 Allen wrenches, T10 / T25, slotted screwdriver, chain tool, 15g spoke wrench Weight (Manufacturer information) 58 g / g 90

58 g / g 90 Size 56x25x12mm / 56x37x13mm

56x25x12mm / 56x37x13mm www.sks-germany.com

Price (RRP) 29,99/44,99 €







TOM – Tour Mechanic in versatile use

The three new multitools in the TOM series are designed for touring cyclists. The TOM8, with its longer body, offers more leverage and comes with five common Allen bits, a T25, and both Phillips and flathead screwdrivers. All this is available for just under €20. The TOM11, priced at just under €25, offers a few more features: it includes two additional Allen bit sizes and a T10 Torx bit. For those who need it for anything, the TOM22, at €36, is the ultimate multitool: this SKS tool also comes equipped with a bottle opener, two valve wrenches, five spoke wrenches, a chain tool, and tubeless repair tools.

TOM 8 & TOM 11:







Material Chrome vanadium steel, aluminum

Chrome vanadium steel, aluminum Features Tom8 2,5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 mm Allen wrenches, T25 screwdrivers, Phillips and slotted screwdrivers

2,5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 mm Allen wrenches, T25 screwdrivers, Phillips and slotted screwdrivers TOM11 functions 2 / 2,5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 Allen wrenches, T10 / T25, Phillips and slotted screwdrivers

2 / 2,5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 Allen wrenches, T10 / T25, Phillips and slotted screwdrivers Weight (Manufacturer information) 75 g / g 83

75 g / g 83 Size 71 × 34 × 9 mm / 71 × 37 × 9 mm

71 × 34 × 9 mm / 71 × 37 × 9 mm www.sks-germany.com

Price (RRP) 19,99/24,99 €

TOM22:

Material Chrome vanadium steel, aluminum

Chrome vanadium steel, aluminum Features 2/ 2,5 / 3 / 4/ 5 / 6 / 8 Allen wrenches, T10 / T25, Phillips and flathead screwdrivers, chain tool, spoke and valve wrenches, bottle opener, tubeless repair tool

2/ 2,5 / 3 / 4/ 5 / 6 / 8 Allen wrenches, T10 / T25, Phillips and flathead screwdrivers, chain tool, spoke and valve wrenches, bottle opener, tubeless repair tool Weight (Manufacturer information) 122 gr

122 gr Size 71 × 51 × 12 mm

71 × 51 × 12 mm www.sks-germany.com

Price (RRP) €35,99







Information and images: Press release SKS Germany