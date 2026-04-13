Product news: Shimano SPD clipless pedals have enjoyed great popularity for over three decades – and the Japanese company's platform pedals also have their fans. Now Shimano is introducing the new Saint and Deore XT flat pedals. They are designed to offer reliable grip and long-lasting performance for enduro, trail, and downhill riders. Here's all the information about the update!

Shimano Saint PD-G8040 platform pedals

At the top of the Japanese flat pedal hierarchy are the Saints. With their large, yet flat aluminum platform, ten pins per side, and robust axle and bushing construction, these pedals are designed to be perfectly suited for aggressive gravity riding. A new feature is the composite skid plate, which completely encloses the aluminum pedal body. The plastic edge is intended to prevent unsightly scratches on the aluminum upon impact and allow the pedal to glide more easily over obstacles. For those seeking even more grip, the 6mm and 3mm pins can be supplemented with four additional pins per side. Shimano also emphasizes that the pedals, priced at just under €205, are fully serviceable and that spare parts are readily available.

Dimensions 121 x 110 mm, 11,6 mm height

121 x 110 mm, 11,6 mm height Pins 10 + 4 per page

10 + 4 per page Features Particularly flat, concave design, plastic skid plate, focus on maintainability

Particularly flat, concave design, plastic skid plate, focus on maintainability Weight (manufacturer information) 393 g per pair

393 g per pair Availability June 2026

June 2026 Price (RRP) €204,95

€204,95 bike.shimano.com







Shimano Deore XT PD-M8240

The Shimano Deore XT platform pedals bring many features of the Saint pedals to a more affordable level and aim to impress with a grippy aluminum platform featuring 10 pins per side. Two additional pin positions per side are also available. The XT pedal also boasts comprehensive serviceability with readily available spare parts. However, it lacks a skid plate and is slightly taller. The Deore XT flat pedal is priced at just under €155.

Dimensions 121 x 110 mm, 13,3 mm height

121 x 110 mm, 13,3 mm height Pins 10 + 2 per page

10 + 2 per page Features flat, concave design, focus on maintainability

flat, concave design, focus on maintainability Weight (manufacturer information) 423 g per pair

423 g per pair Availability June 2026

June 2026 Price (RRP) €154,95

€154,95 bike.shimano.com







Information and images: Shimano press release