Shimano introduces expansion of the Cues series

Product news: Japanese component manufacturer Shimano is launching an expansion of its Cues series specifically for road, all-road, and gravel bikes. The new 2x11-speed components are lighter, offer increased tire clearance, and are designed to ensure ergonomic shifting. They are positioned between the Shimano Tiagra R4000 and Cues U6030 groupsets.

Shimano is expanding its popular Cues component family with new, road-oriented 2x11-speed components. The latest products include the RD-U6040 2x11-speed rear derailleur and the CS-RS400-11 11-36T Hyperglide cassette. The cassette offers a wide 327% gear range for fast group rides, long distances, and steep climbs. Designed specifically for the new Shimano Cues 2x11-speed system, the cassette is approximately 200g lighter than comparable Linkglide models.







It is complemented by the new RD-U6040 rear derailleur: compact, slim, and designed for use on road and all-road bikes. Compared to other Cues derailleurs, it saves approximately 100g and is designed to ensure precise, reliable 2x11-speed shifting on drop-bar bikes. The new 2x11-speed drivetrain from Shimano is fully compatible with the already available Cues ST-U6030 Dual Control Lever. The revised lever position and grip shape were developed based on extensive studies of different hand sizes.

Frame and compatibility requirements (Shimano Cues RD-U6040)

Chain: Shimano 11-speed compatible (CN-LG500 recommended)

Rear triangle width (OLD): 135–142 mm

Chainstay length: from 415 mm

Chainline: 47mm

Bolt circle diameter (PCD): 110 mm

Front derailleur clearance: comparable to FD-U6030

Chainring clearance: comparable to FC-U6040-2

Freehub body: Hyperglide (HG) Spline M and L (with 1,85 mm spacer, 11/12-speed)

Prices

Cassette: 78,95 euros

Derailleur: 78,95 euros

Website: https://bike.shimano.com/de-DE/home.html