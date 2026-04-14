Product news: Santa Cruz Bicycles has redesigned its high-performance enduro bike, the Nomad. Although the new Nomad resembles its predecessor, the small changes make a big difference. For even better performance, not only has the kinematics been optimized, but the weight has also been reduced.

Lighter. More refined. Stable in the air and on rocky terrain. That's exactly what the new Santa Cruz Nomad promises. It aims to be the bike of choice for those who want the confidence and performance of a downhill bike but also value long tours. The practical holder for a tube or tools under the top tube is particularly appealing for the latter, as it frees up more space in the glovebox for snacks. Thanks to an improved locking mechanism and a new rubber edge, the glovebox is now more durable, quieter, and easier to use. Let's take a look at how the new Nomad differs from the previous model.







The head angle is slightly slacker, matching that of the Bullitt: 63,6° in High and 63,3° in Low. "High" means more efficient pedaling, "Low" full-throttle downhill fun. The flip chip changes the bottom bracket height by 3 mm and the head angle by 0,3°, while also affecting the kinematics. In "Low," the rear suspension is also slightly more progressive. Furthermore, the kinematics of the VPP rear suspension have been revised to extract even more performance. The reduced anti-squat value is designed to provide optimal traction and pedaling efficiency while improving response to hard impacts. The lower anti-rise value simultaneously minimizes suspension compression under braking, resulting in a more active suspension when it matters most.

The new Nomad is also slightly lighter than its predecessor. A slimmer downtube and a new carbon layup have shaved off 86 grams. However, it's not just about saving weight for the sake of saving weight: according to the manufacturer, reducing the amount of material in the downtube also makes the bike slightly more compliant – for improved comfort and traction. All Nomad frames are now made from CC carbon to offer every rider maximum performance – including internal cable routing for mechanical drivetrains on all frames. A simple two-bolt ISCG mount for the bash guard replaces the classic ISCG05 mount and is combined with a small upper chain guide.







Santa Cruz Nomad Details

Frame: CC Carbon

Suspension travel: 170mm VPP rear suspension travel, 170mm front fork

Wheelsets: MX

Frame sizes: S – XXL

Weight: 15,3 kg (Nomad XO AXS RSV in size L)

Prices / Versions

90 - 6.299 €

GX – €7.499

XT DI2 – €8.299

XO AXS RSV – €10.199

Website: www.santacruzbicycles.com