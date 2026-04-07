Product news: American suspension manufacturer RockShox presents the next generation of its Lyrik and Zeb trail and enduro forks. The matching VividAir and SuperDeluxe shocks also receive an update. Features include an adjustable bottom out and a more linear spring curve thanks to increased air volume. Velomotion has compiled all the information for you.

An overview of the new RockShox Trail and Enduro suspension systems – everything you need to know about the update!

After the Americans released their latest [information] in February Downhill suspension Following the recent introduction of the RockShox Boxxer and the VividCoil shock, the update for the trail and enduro categories is now here. All-mountain enthusiasts can look forward to a new RockShox Lyrik, finally offering up to 170 mm of travel again, and the matching SuperDeluxe shock. Enduro riders can now enjoy the 38 mm Zeb with the new Charger 3.2 damper, and the VividAir shock has also received an update. We'll show you the new products in detail – there are plenty of new features to discuss!

New Charger 3.2 damping

Adjustable bottom out on all spring elements

LinearXL AirAnnex additional air chamber for linear spring characteristic – new air spring instead of DebonAir+

ButterWagonTech for optimized lubrication of the sliding bushings

ButterCups for reducing vibrations

Special design for wiper bushings

27,5″ and 29″ options for both suspension forks

Zeb suspension travel 150 - 180 mm

150 - 180 mm Spring path lyric 140 - 170 mm







All updates are also available in the video.

Anyone who prefers to learn about all the new features of the RockShox Lyrik and Zeb update via video can watch the new Velomotion YouTube video.



LinearXL air spring – more linearity for more control

At the heart of the suspension update is the brand-new air spring, which replaces the familiar DebonAir+. The new spring is called LinearXL and features an additional air chamber called AirAnnex, positioned outside the lowers at the left dropout. While its appearance might be polarizing, RockShox promises that AirAnnex will deliver a linear spring curve – even at the end of its travel. The result should be a predictable fork that inspires control and confidence on any terrain. To mitigate the risk of bottoming out due to the lack of progression, RockShox has equipped the air spring with an adjustable, travel-dependent bottom-out system that gently absorbs impacts.







Charger 3.2 damping – as usual high performance

While the air spring provides the necessary support during compression, the damper controls the compression and rebound speeds. The tune of the new Charger 3.2 fork damper has been adapted to the linear spring curve of the air spring and, as usual, offers compression adjustments for high and low compression speeds. The rebound damping still only has one adjustment setting for all speeds. The completely new RCT2 damper on the SuperDeluxe and Vivid shocks aims to combine support and responsiveness and also comes with an adjustable bottom-out system. Unlike the elastomer solution in the forks, this one operates hydraulically.

ButterWagonTech, breathing stanchions and new seals – detailed improvements for the forks

The term ButterWagonTech refers to indentations in the stanchions that deliver fresh oil to the bushings with each compression. Speaking of stanchions: these are perforated to further increase the air volume during compression. Finally, the wiper seals have also been refined. They feature a special design that is less prone to dirt accumulation and reduces friction.







RockShox Lyrik Update for Trail in Detail

The RockShox Lyrik is known as an all-rounder that performs well on all trails, from XC races to Rampage. With the new update, the suspension fork is designed to be even more versatile and capable. The Lyrik is now available natively with 170 mm of travel – in recent model years, it topped out at 160 mm. The Lyrik will also be available in a 27,5″ version for 2026. However, pay attention to the specific configuration: While the Ultimate and Flight Attendant versions come with all the new features, the Select+ (OEM only), Select, and Base versions have some limitations. The new LinearXL air spring is not available on the Base version, and the ButterwagonTech feature is only found on the Select+ and lower versions.

Generation E1 (Base: D2)

Travel 140 - 170 mm

140 - 170 mm Impeller size 27,5, 29

27,5, 29 air spring LinearXL with AirAnex additional chamber

LinearXL with AirAnex additional chamber Damping Charger 3.2

Charger 3.2 Other features ButterWagonTech, optimized dust wipers, “breathing” standpipes

ButterWagonTech, optimized dust wipers, “breathing” standpipes www.sram.com

Price Lyrik Ultimate Flight Attendant (MSRP): €1.855

Price Lyrik Ultimate (RRP): €1.375

Price Lyrik Select+: OEM only

Price Lyrik Select (RRP): €1.015

Price Lyrik Base: OEM only







RockShox SuperDeluxe update in detail

With the SuperDeluxe, RockShox also offers the perfect air shock for the Lyrik's wide range of applications. Also new is the LinearXL air spring, designed to prevent unwanted progression on fast impacts, thus delivering predictability and control in all situations. This is paired with the equally new RCT2 damper. Furthermore, RockShox has extended the SuperDeluxe air chamber service interval from 50 to 100 hours and increased the maximum permissible air pressure. This makes the shock suitable for heavier system weights.

Generation D1

air spring LinearXL for improved computability

LinearXL for improved computability Damping RCT2

RCT2 Other features Numbered pressure stage regulators, bottom out regulator, lockout, higher maximum pressure & longer service intervals

Numbered pressure stage regulators, bottom out regulator, lockout, higher maximum pressure & longer service intervals www.sram.com

Price SuperDeluxe Ultimate Flight Attendant (RRP): €1.145

Price SuperDeluxe Ultimate (RRP): €765







RockShox Zeb Update for Enduro in Detail

The RockShox Zeb, with its 38 mm diameter stanchions, is ready for the most extreme enduro trails. The new LinearXL air spring manages between 150 mm and 180 mm of travel – a 190 mm version, as in the previous generation, is no longer available. The AirAnnex auxiliary air chamber is also included. Holes in the stanchion holes prevent a sudden increase in the spring rate when the fork dives deeply, thus improving the predictability of this heavy-duty enduro fork. RockShox offers both 27,5" and 29" versions. And always included: the new Charger 3.2 damper.

Generation B1 (Base: A3)

Travel 150 - 180 mm

150 - 180 mm Impeller size 27,5, 29

27,5, 29 air spring LinearXL with AirAnex additional air chamber

LinearXL with AirAnex additional air chamber Damping Charger 3.2

Charger 3.2 Other features ButterWagonTech, optimized dust wipers, “breathing” standpipes

ButterWagonTech, optimized dust wipers, “breathing” standpipes www.sram.com

Price of Zeb Ultimate Flight Attendant (MSRP): €1.965

Price Zeb Ultimate (RRP): €1.415

Price Zeb Select+: OEM only

Price Zeb Select (RRP): €1.080

Price Zeb Base: OEM only







RockShox VividAir for Enduro in detail

Heavy-duty front forks demand a potent rear shock. With the VividAir, RockShox aims to provide the perfect shock for downhill and enduro bikes. Thanks to its LinearXL air spring with ample air volume, the shock is designed to combine controlled support with the responsiveness of a coil shock. The DH version comes with RC2 damping and a special compression tune for the primary piston to work in harmony with the Boxxer dual-crown fork. The standard VividAir, without the DH designation, features a lockout on the new RCT2 damper. For easier setup, the compression adjusters are numbered.

Generation D1

air spring LinearXL for improved computability

LinearXL for improved computability Damping RCT2, RC2 (DH)

RCT2, RC2 (DH) Other features Numbered compression damping controls, bottom out control, lockout (not DH)

Numbered compression damping controls, bottom out control, lockout (not DH) www.sram.com

Price of VividAir Ultimate (RRP): €850

Price VividAir Ultimate DH (RRP): €850





