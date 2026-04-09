The new Reserve 30|XC wheels

Product News: Modern XC race bikes feature wider tires, more suspension travel, and geometries that allow riders to push themselves further and further to the limit. As the courses become increasingly steep and technically demanding, the world's best riders require highly advanced components without compromising on weight. With the new 30|XC wheels, Reserve offers wheelsets tailored to the demands of modern XC bikes and the UCI World Cup, which will also be used by the Cannondale Factory Racing Team this season.

Cannondale Factory Racing, one of the most renowned teams in the XC World Cup, will be competing on the new 30|XC wheels this season. Top riders such as Charlie Aldridge, Jolanda Neff, Luca Martin, Ana Santos, and Cole Punchard will be battling for the top spots with the SL version of the Reserve wheels, which are offered in two variations. The SL version of the Reserve 30|XC features carbon spokes and saves even more weight per rim. This is also the official race setup of Cannondale Factory Racing.







The Reserve 30|XC wheels come standard with DT Swiss DEG 90T hubs and DF freehubs. The DT Swiss "Degree of Freedom" system offers a noticeable increase in suspension performance without adding weight by reducing pedal kickback. Additionally, DT Swiss has increased the spoke count from 24 to 28. The 30 mm internal rim width is ideal for wider tires (2,35"–2,5") and provides more support in corners as well as more traction on technical sections.

Advances in the manufacturing process allow for weight savings in the SL version – according to the manufacturer, without compromising stability or ride quality. The Vonoa carbon spokes used in the SL version are 30% lighter than conventional steel spokes and promise a stiff, direct feel. Naturally, this model is exclusively paired with the lightest hubs. The DT Swiss 180 high-performance hubs offer worldwide support for freehub bodies and spare parts.







Details

Intended use: XC World Cup, Aggressive Cross Country

Wheel size: 29″

Inner width: 30mm

Installation dimensions: Boost standard

Spokes: 28x butted steel spokes (Sapim D-Light with Secure Lock nipples) / 28x Vonoa carbon spokes (The SL wheels come with a set of spare spokes from Vonoa)

Brake disc mount: Centerlock

Weight: DT 350 – 1515 g, SL / DT 180 – 1304 g

Reserve prices 30|XC

DT350 – €1799

SL / DT180 – €2799

Website: www.reservewheels.com