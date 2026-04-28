The new Renthal V2 Apex stem

Product news: Renthal presents the new V2 Apex stem with matching spacer kits including a top cap. This consistent evolution of the successful stem reflects state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and racing experience. A stem tailored to the high demands of discerning trail and enduro riders.

With the new Renthal Apex V2, the British manufacturer presents the successor to its successful predecessor. The goal was to make the proven design even stiffer, more precise, and more durable. An optimal balance of stability and weight was also a key focus. According to Renthal, the stem combines the robustness of an all-mountain stem, the stiffness of an enduro stem, and the low weight of an XC stem.







The new Renthal Apex V2 stem utilizes a 240° handlebar clamp, allowing for significant material removal from the stem body without compromising the stability and stiffness required for modern, wide handlebars. The Apex is fully CNC machined and features an oversized center bore, extensive 3D machining, and external bracing to ensure maximum stability and stiffness at a minimum weight.

The stem is offered with a 35 mm diameter, available in lengths of 33, 40, and 50 mm, as well as with a 31,8 mm diameter, available in lengths of 31, 40, and 50 mm. Color options include black/aluminum gold or all black. The price is €129,99 regardless of the version. Matching CNC-machined headset spacer kits (2,5 mm, 5 mm, 10 mm, and 20 mm) including a top cap are also available for €26,99.







Website: www.renthal.com