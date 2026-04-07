Product news: RaceFace has revamped its bread-and-butter stem, presenting a revised version of the Turbine stem. It clamps exclusively 35mm handlebars and comes in eight anodized colors and three lengths. From trail and all-mountain to enduro, this all-rounder from RaceFace aims to be the logical first choice when it comes to securely clamping the cockpit.

With a modern, angular look and a zero-gap clamp, the new RaceFace Turbine stem makes its debut. Its predecessor, the Turbine R 35, was available for a full 13 years. The new RaceFace stem aims to seamlessly continue this era with a sharper look and the familiar reliability. It, too, is designed exclusively for 35mm diameter handlebars and comes in eight anodized colors. Riders can choose between 32mm, 40mm, and 50mm stem lengths to precisely tailor their cockpit to their needs. Weight ranges from 115g to 135g, and the price remains the same for all versions: $126,99 (MSRP).







RaceFace Turbine Stem: Technical Data

Handlebar clamp 35 mm (48 clamping width)

35 mm (48 clamping width) stem length 32 mm / 40 mm / 50 mm

32 mm / 40 mm / 50 mm Stack height 42 mm

42 mm Material 6000 series aluminum

6000 series aluminum Weight 115 g / 126 g / 135 g (manufacturer's specifications)

115 g / 126 g / 135 g (manufacturer's specifications) Max system weight 150 kg

150 kg Colors Black, silver, cash money, red, orange, blue, turquoise, purple

Black, silver, cash money, red, orange, blue, turquoise, purple raceface.com

Price 126,99 USD

Information and images: RideFox