Test / E-MTB: Propain has given its longest-serving e-mountain bike a massive update. The new Propain Ekano 3 AL says goodbye to the Shimano motor and now rolls onto the trails with the much-discussed Avinox drive system. The direct-to-consumer brand is launching the bike in two versions: as a versatile trail bike and as a true enduro machine for really rough terrain. We have all the technical details on this robust aluminum beast and have already had the chance to put the enduro version through its paces on our local trails.

One frame, two distinct characters: Trail and Enduro

In Propain's now quite extensive MTB portfolio, the Ekano has traditionally occupied the role of the uncompromising downhill machine, positioned above the more agile and playful Sresh. This fundamental DNA remains unchanged with the Ekano 3 AL, but the manufacturer has cleverly broadened its intended use. Both models are based on the same aluminum frame. The differences in classification arise from the shock travel and the suspension fork.

The trail version is aimed at riders seeking a wide range of uses, from after-work rides to alpine tours. With 160 mm of travel at the front and 150 mm at the rear, the bike offers ample reserves without feeling sluggish on more moderate trails. Customers can choose between a classic 29-inch setup or a mullet configuration (29-inch front, 27,5-inch rear) straight from the factory.







For those who don't do things by halves on descents, the enduro version is the one to choose. This model boasts a generous 170 mm of travel up front and 160 mm in the rear and is exclusively available as a mullet bike. The focus here is clearly on maximum stability at high speeds and confidence on steep, technical sections. A practical advantage: since the main frame is identical, the bike could theoretically be converted from one category to the other later on by swapping the fork and shock. Interchangeable dropouts also allow the chainstay length to be varied by five millimeters (between 447 and 452 mm) to tailor the handling to the wheel size and personal preferences.

Avinox M2(S): Compact powerhouse

However, a major highlight of the new Ekano 3 AL is hidden at the bottom bracket. Propain has integrated the second generation of Avinox drive systems. True to Propain's style, the online configurator offers customers a wide range of choices regarding exactly what components should be installed on their bike.







Two drive options are available: The performance variant The Avinox M2S delivers a massive 150 Nm of torque and a peak power output of 1300 watts. with a motor weight of 2,59 kg. Alternatively, there is the budget option Avinox M2, which, with 125 Nm and 1100 watts (2,65 kg), still delivers data on paper that puts most of the competing motors in the shade.

Avinox M2S in laboratory and practical testing: The new benchmark! Review: The e-bike market is constantly evolving, but rarely does a drive system emerge that so noticeably pushes the established performance boundaries. On paper, the new Avinox M2S offers up to 1500 watts of peak power and 150 Nm of torque, all while weighing just 2,59 kilograms. The unit is accompanied by a new […]







Detailed measurement data from our test bench trial of the Avinox M2S can be found on www.ebike-lab.de

The drive system is combined with batteries permanently integrated into the downtube. A 600 Wh version (2,87 kg) or a hefty 800 Wh battery (3,74 kg) are available. The system is controlled via a wireless handlebar remote and a color display integrated into the top tube. Here, too, there are two versions: a standard display (DPC100) or a smart version (DP100-F) with 4G connectivity, which serves as a kind of theft protection via tracking.







Frame construction and clever details: Deliberately using aluminum.

Propain's decision to use aluminum as the frame material for the Ekano 3 AL isn't driven by cost-cutting measures, but rather by a conscious philosophy. The bike is designed for tough conditions and riders who demand the utmost from their equipment. Accordingly, the frame is robust and sturdy. To protect it, generous protectors are fitted to the seat stays and chainstays.







Particularly pleasing for bike mechanics: Propain gives the customer the choice of cable routing. While the frame offers the option of modern, but often fiddly, through-the-headset routing (ICR), classic cable ports on the head tube (ECR) are also available. A tool mount under the top tube and a standard chain guide complete the hassle-free package. The frame itself is tested to the stringent ASTM Category 5 standard (Category 4 as a complete bike), which underscores its suitability for challenging terrain and bike park use.

The Propain Ekano 3 AL Enduro in practice: Blasting along with a built-in lift

For our practical test, we rode the enduro version in frame size L. The components left little to be desired: RockShox Ultimate suspension (Zeb up front, Vivid Air in the rear), the extremely powerful M2S motor, the large 800 Wh battery, and robust gravity tires. That all these components, combined with the solid aluminum frame, don't result in a lightweight bike is evident from the scales: our test bike tipped the scales at 25,4 kilograms. The trail version, with slightly lighter components and an 800 Wh battery, should weigh in at around 23 kilograms. So, anyone looking for a particularly lightweight e-MTB with an Avinox drive system is probably looking in the wrong place with the Ekano 3 AL.







Frame Ekano 3 AL Fork RockShox ZEB Ultimate Drive Avinox M2S Battery Avinox FS800 Suspension shocks RockShox Vivid Air Ultimate Wheels DT Swiss HX1700 Tire VR Schwalbe Magic Mary Radial GravityPro SuperSoft Tire HR Schwalbe Tacky Chan Radial GravityPro Soft Derailleur SRAM X0 transmission Shifter Sram AXS Pod Crank Praxis Works Carbon 145 mm Front derailleur Without Brake Sram Maven Silver Brake discs Sram HS2 220/200mm Seatpost RockShox Reverb AXS 200 Saddle Stem Sixpack Millennium 35mm Handlebar OneUp Carbon 800 mm







On climbs, the weight is naturally offset by the powerful Avinox drive. The up to 1300 watts pull the Ekano up even the steepest ramps as if gravity didn't exist. The drive isn't overly aggressive; with a little practice, it can be perfectly modulated. But what impressed us most was the noise level. Despite its sheer power, the Avinox motor operates whisper-quietly while climbing. Even under full load, it's barely audible and, in this respect, even surpasses dedicated light-assist motors from other well-known manufacturers. Here, the thick aluminum frame proves to be an excellent sound absorber.

The climbing performance is further enhanced by the modern, highly sporty geometry. With a steep 78-degree seat angle, the rider sits very far forward and centrally over the bottom bracket. This keeps the front wheel reliably planted, even on nasty uphill sections. The downside of this steep seat angle: the riding position is quite compact. For our 1,87-meter-tall tester, size L was already borderline cramped. Anyone planning long rides while seated should consider going up a frame size.

Downhill, a real party zone.

Once you're pedaling and tilting the Ekano 3 AL's nose downhill, the bike reveals its true character. The slack head angle of around 63,5 degrees (enduro) and the bike's considerable weight make it feel like a proverbial tank on the trail. It stoically forges its path.







Responsible for this remarkable smoothness of ride, besides the geometry, is Propain's proprietary PRO10 rear suspension system. It's worth noting that this rear suspension is extremely sensitive to the setup. Five PSI more or less in the shock noticeably affects performance. You should definitely take the time to precisely tune the shock to your rider's weight. Once you've found the sweet spot, however, the Ekano acts like a vacuum cleaner. Rock gardens and root carpets are simply flattened. The bike almost tempts you to ignore the cleaner line and instead just let off the brakes and hold your breath through the rough sections.

This 25-kilogram enduro bike is certainly no nimble weasel in this configuration. For quick changes of direction, tight berms, or spontaneous aerial maneuvers, the Ekano demands significant input and strength from the rider. It's a "big bike" that wants to be ridden with conviction. While riders with an active riding style can still coax considerable pop out of the Ekano, its true strength remains the brutal high-speed descent.







Range and battery management

Anyone who regularly pushes the M2S motor to its limits, with up to 1300 watts of power, will find that even a large battery will eventually reach its limit. If you use the Ekano purely as a shuttle, speeding up forest roads and racking up laps, you can practically watch the percentage on the top tube display melt away. Therefore, we tend to recommend the 800 Wh battery, especially since there's currently no range extender available for the system and the batteries are permanently integrated into the frame. A quick pit stop can at least be mitigated with the optional fast charger available in the configurator.