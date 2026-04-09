Product news: Pivot is launching its first full-suspension bike with the Avniox drive system, the Shuttle AMP'd. This 150/160 mm carbon full-suspension bike relies entirely on the new M2S motor with up to 1.300 watts of power for a lively and agile ride.

Overview

The new Pivot Shuttle AMP'd, with its combination of 150 mm of rear travel and 160 mm up front, slots in between the Shuttle AM ​​and the enduro-oriented Shuttle LT. It's the first Pivot e-bike to feature the brand-new Avinox M2S drive unit. This delivers up to 150 Nm of torque to the rear wheel and is powered by an integrated 800 Wh battery. Speaking of the rear wheel, it's fitted with a 27,5 x 2,6" tire that offers plenty of traction. A 29" rear wheel can also be fitted. To prevent any geometry changes, a flip chip is included for the DW-Link rear suspension.

Pivot offers three complete bikes, priced between €9.699 and €13.999 € (RRP). Anyone looking for a powerful and downhill-oriented e-MTB for long, exciting days in the saddle, and who has the necessary funds, could definitely be happy with the new Pivot Shuttle AMP'd. We'll see for ourselves in the upcoming test.







Travel 150 mm / 160 mm (front / rear)

150 mm / 160 mm (front / rear) Motor Avinox M2S

Avinox M2S Battery 800 Wh Avinox (integrated)

800 Wh Avinox (integrated) Display DP100

DP100 torque 130 Nm (150 Nm peak)

130 Nm (150 Nm peak) Maximum power 1.300 watts

1.300 watts frame material Carbon

Carbon Impeller size Mullet (29″ / 27,5″), opt. 29″ from size S

Mullet (29″ / 27,5″), opt. 29″ from size S rear end DW-Link

DW-Link Weight 21,5 kg (manufacturer's specification, team model)

21,5 kg (manufacturer's specification, team model) Maximum tire clearance 2,5″ (29″), 2,6″ (27,5″)

2,5″ (29″), 2,6″ (27,5″) Features Superboost hub spacing, SRAM SmoothShift, USB-C port, cabling for integrated lighting, comprehensive setup guide

Superboost hub spacing, SRAM SmoothShift, USB-C port, cabling for integrated lighting, comprehensive setup guide Sizes XS, S, M, L, XL

XS, S, M, L, XL system weight 149 kg (rider + luggage)

149 kg (rider + luggage) Colors Burgundy Berry Freeze, Black Metallic Stone

Burgundy Berry Freeze, Black Metallic Stone www.pivotcycles.eu

Price Pivot Shuttle AMP'd Ride (RRP): €9.699

Price Pivot Shuttle AMP'd Pro (RRP): €11.999

Price Pivot Shuttle AMP'd Team (RRP): €13.999







engine and battery

One of the most exciting details of the Pivot Shuttle AMP'd is undoubtedly the brand-new Avinox M2S motor. This Chinese-made drive unit delivers an impressive peak output of 1.300 watts on the Pivot, blurring the lines between e-mountain bike and road-legal electric motorcycle. Shuttle AMP'd riders can look forward to 130 Nm of torque; in boost mode, this even increases to 150 Nm – at least for 60 seconds. We've already had the opportunity to thoroughly test the new motor – you can find all the information about it in our comprehensive review. Avinox M2 Test as well as in the Video on YouTube!

The integrated DP100 Control Display, embedded in the top tube, serves as the control center. From here, not only can the riding modes be set and the drive system fine-tuned, but the display also functions as a head unit, recording tours and providing navigation support.







The necessary energy is stored in an 800 Wh battery from Avinox, which, according to the manufacturer, weighs 3,74 kg. Depending on the configuration, it is recharged with either a 508 W fast charger or a 168 W charger. The former is said to charge the battery from 0% to 80% in just over an hour and a half. According to Avinox, the battery retains 80% of its original capacity after 500 charging cycles.

Motor Avinox M2S

Avinox M2S Battery 800 Wh Avinox (integrated)

800 Wh Avinox (integrated) Display DP100

DP100 torque 130 Nm (150 Nm peak)

130 Nm (150 Nm peak) Maximum power 1.300 watts

1.300 watts Speed ​​steps Auto, Eco, Trail, Turbo, Boost (max. W / Nm for 60 s)

Auto, Eco, Trail, Turbo, Boost (max. W / Nm for 60 s) Charger 508W Fast Charger (Pro & Team), 168W Charger (Ride)

Geometrie

A glance at the geometry chart reveals: The Pivot Shuttle AMP'd packs a serious downhill performance punch! Some values, like the nearly slack 64° head angle and the high stack, are almost identical to those of the Shuttle LT, which boasts 10 mm more travel at both the front and rear. The increased responsiveness during acceleration isn't solely due to the Avinox motor, but also to the steep 76,5° seat angle and the comparatively short 443 mm chainstays for an e-bike. Unfortunately, these chainstays are the same length across all five frame sizes. This significantly alters the front center-to-rear center, and the riding characteristics are likely to differ noticeably from frame size to frame size. The FC-2-RC value describes the ratio between the distance from the front hub to the bottom bracket and the chainstay length. It allows you to estimate how the rider is positioned between the front and rear wheels and how much forward or backward they need to shift their weight in dynamic riding situations.







The Shuttle AMP'd also features a flip chip, allowing for easy adjustment of the bottom bracket height, as well as the head and seat tube angles. Pivot states that the "High" setting is ideal for the mullet setup the bike comes with from the factory. For those who prefer a more downhill-oriented riding style or want to run a full 29" setup, the "Low" setting is recommended. It's also worth noting that Pivot provides information on the maximum seat tube insertion depth, enabling riders to calculate the maximum dropper post travel for their saddle height in advance.

The geometry data of the Pivot Shuttle AMP'd HIGH

XS SM MD LG XL Impeller size 29" / 27,5" Mullet 29" / 27,5" Mullet 29" / 27,5" Mullet 29" / 27,5" Mullet 29" / 27,5" Mullet Seat tube length in mm 343 378 398,7 431,8 470 Horizontal top tube length in mm 574,6 604,4 631,8 649,1 671,5 Head tube length in mm 95 110 120 130 140 Steering angle in degrees 63,7 63,7 63,7 63,7 63,7 Effective seat angle in degrees 76,5 76,5 76,5 76,5 76,5 Chainstay length in mm 443 443 443 443 443 Bottom bracket height in mm 340 340 340 340 340 Bottom bracket drop in mm 18 18 18 18 18 Standover height in mm 645 663 671 671 682 Wheelbase in mm 1187,8 1217,6 1246,9 1266,2 1290,5 Stacks in mm 613,4 633 642,2 651,4 660,5 reach in mm 420 435 460 475 495 Front center to rear center ratio 1,68 1,75 1,81 1,86 1,91 Maximum insertion depth of seatpost in mm 250 285 305 340 380







The geometry data of the Pivot Shuttle AMP'd LOW

XS SM MD LG XL Impeller size 29" / 27,5" Mullet 29" / 27,5" Mullet 29" / 27,5" Mullet 29" / 27,5" Mullet 29" / 27,5" Mullet Seat tube length in mm 343 378 398,7 431,8 470 Horizontal top tube length in mm 575,7 605,5 632,9 650,3 672,7 Head tube length in mm 95 110 120 130 140 Steering angle in degrees 63,3 63,3 63,3 63,3 63,4 Effective seat angle in degrees 76,1 76,1 76,1 76,1 76,1 Chainstay length in mm 443 443 443 443 443 Bottom bracket height in mm 335 335 335 335 335 Bottom bracket drop in mm 23 23 23 23 23 Standover height in mm 640 658 666 666 677 Wheelbase in mm 1189 1218,6 1247,9 1267,2 1291,5 Stacks in mm 616,3 636 645,3 654,5 663,8 reach in mm 416 431 456 471 491 Front center to rear center ratio 1,68 1,75 1,82 1,86 1,92 Maximum insertion depth of seatpost in mm 250 285 305 340 380







Equipment

Pivot offers three equipment variants between €9.699 and €13.999 The price is € (MSRP). Across all models, SRAM Transmission drivetrains with SmartShift function, powerful SRAM Maven brakes with 200mm rotors front and rear, and Continental mullet tires are fitted. Specifically, Pivot uses appropriately puncture-resistant tires with an enduro casing; the front tire even features the softest Super Soft compound. The entry-level and top-of-the-line models are equipped with Fox suspension, consisting of a Fox 38 fork and a Fox Float X shock. The top-of-the-line Factory upgrade with Kashima coating is available, while the more affordable model has to make do with the Performance version. The Pro model, on the other hand, features the latest generation of the RockShox Zeb fork and the Super Deluxe shock in the Ultimate version. We have already reported on the launch of the new RockShox suspension. here reported.

By the way: Fans of long seatposts will likely be happy with the Shuttle AMP'd. Pivot uses dropper posts with plenty of travel; in size XL, it's even up to 240 mm! However, those wanting to install their own wheelset on the Shuttle AMP'd will probably be out of luck: Pivot continues to use the SuperBoost standard on the rear wheel, which comes with a 157 mm hub spacing.

Pivot Shuttle AMP'd Ride Pivot Shuttle AMP'd Pro Pivot Shuttle AMP'd Team Suspension shocks Fox Performance Float X Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Fox Factory Float X Fork Fox Performance 38 29", 44mm offset, GRIP - 160mm RockShox Zeb Ultimate 29", 44mm offset, 160mm Fox Factory 38 29", 44mm offset, GRIP X2 - 160mm Headset Pivot Precision Sealed Cartridge Pivot Precision Sealed Cartridge Pivot Precision Sealed Cartridge switching group SRAM GX Eagle Transmission AXS 12-speed Sram X0 Eagle Transmission 12-Speed SRAM XX Eagle Transmission AXS 12-speed Crank Praxis Alloy eCranks E-MTB 34t - 155mm Praxis Alloy eCranks E-MTB 34t - 155mm Praxis Carbon eCranks E-MTB 34t - 155mm Brakes SRAM Maven (200/200mm) Sram Maven Silver (200/200mm) SRAM Maven Ultimate (200/200mm) Motor Avinox M2S Avinox M2S Avinox M2S Battery Avinox 800Wh Avinox 800Wh Avinox 800Wh Display Avinox OLED Control Avinox OLED Control Avinox OLED Control Charger Avinox 168W Charger Avinox 508W Fast Charger Avinox 508W Fast Charger Handlebar Phoenix Race Aluminum Phoenix Team Carbon Phoenix Team Carbon Seatpost OneUp Dropper V3 150mm (XS-S), 180mm (M), 210mm (L), 240mm (XL) OneUp Dropper V3 150mm (XS-S), 180mm (M), 210mm (L), 240mm (XL) RockShox Reverb V2 150mm (XS-S), 175mm (M), 200mm (L), 225mm (XL) Wheels (Mullet) DT Swiss E532, 30mm DT Swiss Hybrid HX1501, 30mm DT Swiss Hybrid HXC1501 Carbon, 30mm Front tire Continental Kryptotal-F 29" x 2.4" Enduro Super Soft Continental Kryptotal-F 29" x 2.4" Enduro Super Soft Continental Kryptotal-F 29" x 2.4" Enduro Super Soft Rear tire Continental Kryptotal-R 27.5" x 2.6" Enduro Soft Continental Kryptotal-R 27.5" x 2.6" Enduro Soft Continental Kryptotall-R 27.5" x 2.6" Enduro Soft Weight (manufacturer information) n/a n/a 21,5 kg Price (RRP) €9.699 €11.999 €13.999







Information and images: Press release Pivot Cycles