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Full power with the new Avinox M2S motor: The Pivot Shuttle AMP'd in detail

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Product news: Pivot is launching its first full-suspension bike with the Avniox drive system, the Shuttle AMP'd. This 150/160 mm carbon full-suspension bike relies entirely on the new M2S motor with up to 1.300 watts of power for a lively and agile ride.

Overview

The new Pivot Shuttle AMP'd, with its combination of 150 mm of rear travel and 160 mm up front, slots in between the Shuttle AM ​​and the enduro-oriented Shuttle LT. It's the first Pivot e-bike to feature the brand-new Avinox M2S drive unit. This delivers up to 150 Nm of torque to the rear wheel and is powered by an integrated 800 Wh battery. Speaking of the rear wheel, it's fitted with a 27,5 x 2,6" tire that offers plenty of traction. A 29" rear wheel can also be fitted. To prevent any geometry changes, a flip chip is included for the DW-Link rear suspension.

Pivot offers three complete bikes, priced between €9.699 and €13.999 € (RRP). Anyone looking for a powerful and downhill-oriented e-MTB for long, exciting days in the saddle, and who has the necessary funds, could definitely be happy with the new Pivot Shuttle AMP'd. We'll see for ourselves in the upcoming test.

  • Travel 150 mm / 160 mm (front / rear)
  • Motor Avinox M2S
  • Battery 800 Wh Avinox (integrated)
  • Display DP100
  • torque 130 Nm (150 Nm peak)
  • Maximum power 1.300 watts
  • frame material Carbon
  • Impeller size Mullet (29″ / 27,5″), opt. 29″ from size S
  • rear end DW-Link
  • Weight 21,5 kg (manufacturer's specification, team model)
  • Maximum tire clearance 2,5″ (29″), 2,6″ (27,5″)
  • Features Superboost hub spacing, SRAM SmoothShift, USB-C port, cabling for integrated lighting, comprehensive setup guide
  • Sizes XS, S, M, L, XL
  • system weight 149 kg (rider + luggage)
  • Colors Burgundy Berry Freeze, Black Metallic Stone
  • www.pivotcycles.eu

Price Pivot Shuttle AMP'd Ride (RRP): €9.699
Price Pivot Shuttle AMP'd Pro (RRP): €11.999
Price Pivot Shuttle AMP'd Team (RRP): €13.999

Pivot Shuttle AMP'd
The Pivot Shuttle AMP'd – here in the Pro version for 11.999 € (RRP) – aims to impress with the combination of downhill-oriented geometry, brand new Avinox M2S motor and 150 / 160 mm of travel.
For the rear suspension kinematics, Pivot relies on the expertise of Dave Weagle – with this they aim to achieve more traction, control and speed.

engine and battery

One of the most exciting details of the Pivot Shuttle AMP'd is undoubtedly the brand-new Avinox M2S motor. This Chinese-made drive unit delivers an impressive peak output of 1.300 watts on the Pivot, blurring the lines between e-mountain bike and road-legal electric motorcycle. Shuttle AMP'd riders can look forward to 130 Nm of torque; in boost mode, this even increases to 150 Nm – at least for 60 seconds. We've already had the opportunity to thoroughly test the new motor – you can find all the information about it in our comprehensive review. Avinox M2 Test as well as in the Video on YouTube!

The integrated DP100 Control Display, embedded in the top tube, serves as the control center. From here, not only can the riding modes be set and the drive system fine-tuned, but the display also functions as a head unit, recording tours and providing navigation support.

The necessary energy is stored in an 800 Wh battery from Avinox, which, according to the manufacturer, weighs 3,74 kg. Depending on the configuration, it is recharged with either a 508 W fast charger or a 168 W charger. The former is said to charge the battery from 0% to 80% in just over an hour and a half. According to Avinox, the battery retains 80% of its original capacity after 500 charging cycles.

  • Motor Avinox M2S
  • Battery 800 Wh Avinox (integrated)
  • Display DP100
  • torque 130 Nm (150 Nm peak)
  • Maximum power 1.300 watts
  • Speed ​​steps Auto, Eco, Trail, Turbo, Boost (max. W / Nm for 60 s)
  • Charger 508W Fast Charger (Pro & Team), 168W Charger (Ride)
Avinox M2S Motor
The heart of the Pivot Shuttle AMP'd is the brand-new Avinox M2S motor, which delivers maximum torque and power. The unit is powered by an 800 Wh battery.

Geometrie

A glance at the geometry chart reveals: The Pivot Shuttle AMP'd packs a serious downhill performance punch! Some values, like the nearly slack 64° head angle and the high stack, are almost identical to those of the Shuttle LT, which boasts 10 mm more travel at both the front and rear. The increased responsiveness during acceleration isn't solely due to the Avinox motor, but also to the steep 76,5° seat angle and the comparatively short 443 mm chainstays for an e-bike. Unfortunately, these chainstays are the same length across all five frame sizes. This significantly alters the front center-to-rear center, and the riding characteristics are likely to differ noticeably from frame size to frame size. The FC-2-RC value describes the ratio between the distance from the front hub to the bottom bracket and the chainstay length. It allows you to estimate how the rider is positioned between the front and rear wheels and how much forward or backward they need to shift their weight in dynamic riding situations.

The Shuttle AMP'd also features a flip chip, allowing for easy adjustment of the bottom bracket height, as well as the head and seat tube angles. Pivot states that the "High" setting is ideal for the mullet setup the bike comes with from the factory. For those who prefer a more downhill-oriented riding style or want to run a full 29" setup, the "Low" setting is recommended. It's also worth noting that Pivot provides information on the maximum seat tube insertion depth, enabling riders to calculate the maximum dropper post travel for their saddle height in advance.

The geometry data of the Pivot Shuttle AMP'd HIGH

XSSMMDLGXL
Impeller size29" / 27,5" Mullet29" / 27,5" Mullet29" / 27,5" Mullet29" / 27,5" Mullet29" / 27,5" Mullet
Seat tube length in mm343378398,7431,8470
Horizontal top tube length in mm574,6604,4631,8649,1671,5
Head tube length in mm95110120130140
Steering angle in degrees63,763,763,763,763,7
Effective seat angle in degrees76,576,576,576,576,5
Chainstay length in mm443443443443443
Bottom bracket height in mm340340340340340
Bottom bracket drop in mm1818181818
Standover height in mm645663671671682
Wheelbase in mm1187,81217,61246,91266,21290,5
Stacks in mm613,4633642,2651,4660,5
reach in mm420435460475495
Front center to rear center ratio1,681,751,811,861,91
Maximum insertion depth of seatpost in mm250 285305340380

The geometry data of the Pivot Shuttle AMP'd LOW

XSSMMDLGXL
Impeller size29" / 27,5" Mullet29" / 27,5" Mullet29" / 27,5" Mullet29" / 27,5" Mullet29" / 27,5" Mullet
Seat tube length in mm343378398,7431,8470
Horizontal top tube length in mm575,7605,5632,9650,3672,7
Head tube length in mm95110120130140
Steering angle in degrees63,363,363,363,363,4
Effective seat angle in degrees76,176,176,176,176,1
Chainstay length in mm443443443443443
Bottom bracket height in mm335335335335335
Bottom bracket drop in mm2323232323
Standover height in mm640658666666677
Wheelbase in mm11891218,61247,91267,21291,5
Stacks in mm616,3636645,3654,5663,8
reach in mm416431456471491
Front center to rear center ratio1,681,751,821,861,92
Maximum insertion depth of seatpost in mm250285305340380

Equipment

Pivot offers three equipment variants between €9.699 and €13.999 The price is € (MSRP). Across all models, SRAM Transmission drivetrains with SmartShift function, powerful SRAM Maven brakes with 200mm rotors front and rear, and Continental mullet tires are fitted. Specifically, Pivot uses appropriately puncture-resistant tires with an enduro casing; the front tire even features the softest Super Soft compound. The entry-level and top-of-the-line models are equipped with Fox suspension, consisting of a Fox 38 fork and a Fox Float X shock. The top-of-the-line Factory upgrade with Kashima coating is available, while the more affordable model has to make do with the Performance version. The Pro model, on the other hand, features the latest generation of the RockShox Zeb fork and the Super Deluxe shock in the Ultimate version. We have already reported on the launch of the new RockShox suspension. here reported.

By the way: Fans of long seatposts will likely be happy with the Shuttle AMP'd. Pivot uses dropper posts with plenty of travel; in size XL, it's even up to 240 mm! However, those wanting to install their own wheelset on the Shuttle AMP'd will probably be out of luck: Pivot continues to use the SuperBoost standard on the rear wheel, which comes with a 157 mm hub spacing.

Pivot Shuttle AMP'd RidePivot Shuttle AMP'd ProPivot Shuttle AMP'd Team
Suspension shocksFox Performance Float XRock Shox Super Deluxe UltimateFox Factory Float X
ForkFox Performance 38 29", 44mm offset, GRIP - 160mmRockShox Zeb Ultimate 29", 44mm offset, 160mmFox Factory 38 29", 44mm offset, GRIP X2 - 160mm
HeadsetPivot Precision Sealed CartridgePivot Precision Sealed CartridgePivot Precision Sealed Cartridge
switching groupSRAM GX Eagle Transmission AXS 12-speedSram X0 Eagle Transmission 12-SpeedSRAM XX Eagle Transmission AXS 12-speed
CrankPraxis Alloy eCranks E-MTB 34t - 155mmPraxis Alloy eCranks E-MTB 34t - 155mmPraxis Carbon eCranks E-MTB 34t - 155mm
BrakesSRAM Maven (200/200mm)Sram Maven Silver (200/200mm)SRAM Maven Ultimate (200/200mm)
MotorAvinox M2SAvinox M2SAvinox M2S
BatteryAvinox 800WhAvinox 800WhAvinox 800Wh
DisplayAvinox OLED Control Avinox OLED Control Avinox OLED Control
ChargerAvinox 168W ChargerAvinox 508W Fast ChargerAvinox 508W Fast Charger
HandlebarPhoenix Race AluminumPhoenix Team Carbon Phoenix Team Carbon
SeatpostOneUp Dropper V3 150mm (XS-S), 180mm (M), 210mm (L), 240mm (XL)OneUp Dropper V3 150mm (XS-S), 180mm (M), 210mm (L), 240mm (XL)RockShox Reverb V2 150mm (XS-S), 175mm (M), 200mm (L), 225mm (XL)
Wheels (Mullet)DT Swiss E532, 30mmDT Swiss Hybrid HX1501, 30mmDT Swiss Hybrid HXC1501 Carbon, 30mm
Front tireContinental Kryptotal-F 29" x 2.4" Enduro Super SoftContinental Kryptotal-F 29" x 2.4" Enduro Super SoftContinental Kryptotal-F 29" x 2.4" Enduro Super Soft
Rear tireContinental Kryptotal-R 27.5" x 2.6" Enduro SoftContinental Kryptotal-R 27.5" x 2.6" Enduro SoftContinental Kryptotall-R 27.5" x 2.6" Enduro Soft
Weight (manufacturer information)n/an/a21,5 kg
Price (RRP)€9.699€11.999€13.999

Pivot Shuttle AMP'd in operation

Information and images: Press release Pivot Cycles

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