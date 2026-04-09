Product news: The newly developed Orange Phase Avinox joins the ranks of new e-bikes with the Avinox M2S motor. This British speedster, with its distinctive and polarizing rear triangle design, offers 160 mm of travel front and rear and comes in a mullet setup. Find all the details here!

General information about Orange Phase Avinox

With its 160 mm of travel and mullet wheels, the Orange Phase Avinox straddles the line between all-mountain and enduro. One thing is certain: thanks to its stable geometry, you'll have a blast on the descents – and the brand-new Avinox M2S motor makes climbing just as fast. Combined with the integrated 800 Wh battery, the motor delivers up to 1.300 W and, in boost mode, can send up to 150 Nm of torque to the rear wheel for 60 seconds. Those wanting to ride this single-pivot full-suspension bike, manufactured directly in Halifax, can choose between two build options, priced at £8.250 and £8.750 respectively.

Travel 160 mm (front & rear)

160 mm (front & rear) Motor Avinox M2S

Avinox M2S Battery 800 Wh Avinox (integrated)

800 Wh Avinox (integrated) Display DP100

DP100 torque 130 Nm (150 Nm peak)

130 Nm (150 Nm peak) Maximum power 1.300 watts

1.300 watts rear end single pivot

single pivot frame material Carbon

Carbon Impeller size Mullet (29″ / 27,5″)

Mullet (29″ / 27,5″) rear end single pivot

single pivot Sizes M, L, XL

M, L, XL orangebikes.com

Price Orange Phase Avinox Factory (RRP): 8.750 GBP

Price Orange Phase Avinox RS (MSRP): 8.250 GBP







Motor and battery of the Orange Phase Avinox

Naturally, the Orange Phase Avinox also features the eponymous M2S motor from the Chinese manufacturer at its heart. The key specifications should be familiar by now: 130 Nm of torque, up to 150 Nm in boost mode for 60 seconds, and all this with a power output of up to 1.300 watts. In the Orange, this is controlled via the DP100 display and a matching handlebar remote; the British company also includes a 12A fast charger – so the battery is fully recharged in just over two hours. Incidentally, the motor in the Orange is protected by a stylish custom aluminum skid plate, proudly displaying the Orange logo. You can find out more about the Avinox M2S motor in our Velomotion motor test read or on in the video on YouTube look at!







Geometrie

The geometry of the Orange Phase Avinox is clearly downhill-oriented. A slack 64° head angle is paired with relatively long reach measurements across all sizes. While the stack increases by 14 mm from size M to L, the jump to XL is only 4 mm. The chainstays, which are the same length at 448 mm across all frame sizes, also lack proportionality. Currently, Orange offers the Phase Avinox in only three frame sizes; a size S is planned, but will likely use a 600 Wh battery.

M L XL Seat tube length in inches 16" 17" 18" Steering angle 64° 64° 64° Effective seat angle 76° 76° 76° Horizontal top tube length in mm 625 645 665 Bottom bracket height in mm 343 343 343 Bottom bracket drop in mm 11 11 11 Chainstay length in mm 448 448 448 Head tube length in mm 130 140 150 Wheelbase in mm 1259 1281 1303 reach in mm 465 480 500 Stacks in mm 641 655 659 FC-2-RC 1,81 1,86 1,91







Equipment

Orange offers the Phase Avinox in two build options, differing in price by only £500. The RS model features RockShox Select+ suspension, while the Factory version – unsurprisingly – boasts a Fox 38 fork and a Fox Float X2 shock, both Factory-level components. Both bikes are equipped with SRAM Maven Silver four-piston brakes and a mechanical SRAM Eagle 90 drivetrain. The wheels consist of Hope Pro 5 hubs and Stans rims, shod with Continental Kryptotal tires in the soft compound.

Orange Phase Avinox RS Orange Phase Avinox Factory Suspension shocks RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ FoxFloat X2 Fork Rockshox Zeb Select+ Fox 36 Factory Grip X2 switching group SRAM Eagle 90 Transmission SRAM Eagle 90 Transmission Crank SRAM Eagle 90 165 mm SRAM Eagle 90 165 mm Brakes SRAM Maven Silver (200 / 200 mm) SRAM Maven Silver (200 / 200 mm) Rims Stan's Flow S2 Stan's Flow MK4 Hubs Hope Pro 5 Hope Pro 5 Tires Continental Kryptotal Soft 29x2,4" Continental Kryptotal Soft 29x2,4" Dropperpost KS Ragei Fox Transfer Factory Stem Burgtec Enduro 40 mm Burgtec Enduro 42,5 mm Handlebar Burgtec Ridewide 800 x 42,5 mm Burgtec Ridewide 800 x 30 mm Motor Avinox M2S Avinox M2S Battery 800 Wh 800 Wh Display DP100 DP100 Charger 12A Fast Charger 12A Fast Charger Price 8.250 GBP 8.750 GBP







Information and images: Orange Bikes press release