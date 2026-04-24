Focus Aventura² FS: Focus created a completely new frame for the 2026 all-round full-suspension e-bike. This e-SUV is only available as a step-through model, combining appealing riding comfort with easy handling. And Focus isn't charging too much for this combination.

More comfort on everyday rides – that's what the bicycle brand Focus now offers with a new full-suspension model. The Aventura² FS, short for "Full Suspension," combines 120 mm of front fork travel with 100 mm at the rear – more than enough to achieve a soft suspension setup and optimal shock and vibration damping.







Focus Aventura² FS: The highlights

Fully suspended electric SUV with 120/100 mm suspension travel front/rear

Three model variants priced between 4.199 and 5.699 euros

Bosch Performance or Performance CX with 600 Wh battery

800 Wh battery for an additional 300 euros

27,5-inch wheels with Schwalbe Johnny Watts 2,35" tires

Weight approx. 31 kg, permissible system weight 150 kg

Four-bar linkage rear suspension and low step-through

This involves a sophisticated rear suspension kinematic system borrowed from e-MTBs like the Focus Jam², which operates on the four-bar linkage principle: A joint between the main pivot of the rear swingarm and the rear axle allows for optimal adjustment of the rear wheel's lateral movement during suspension compression. Focus has made significant modifications to familiar MTB systems to adapt the rear suspension to the desired frame design: The Focus Aventura² FS is only available with a low step-through frame, necessitating a steep positioning of the shock absorber behind the seat tube.







The result is a clean, yet technically sophisticated frame that seems ideal for an e-SUV, combining high suspension comfort with easy mounting and dismounting. The rider is further assisted by the dropper seatpost, which offers 100 to 150 mm of travel depending on the frame size.

Typical SUV tires

The new Focus is also recognizable as an electric SUV through other features: It rolls on slightly smaller 27,5-inch wheels, which are intended to provide a touch more agility; it also comes equipped with the Schwalbe Johnny Watts, a tire with a rather knobby tread. And of course, all three model variants are equipped with a derailleur drivetrain.







Focus Aventura² FS 6.7: Bosch Performance Line with Purion 200 display, Shimano Cues 9-speed, Suntour steel spring fork

Focus Aventura² FS 6.8: Bosch Performance Line CX with Kiox 300 display, Shimano Cues 10-speed, Suntour Mobie 34 D air suspension fork

Focus Aventura² FS 6.9: Bosch Performance Line CX with Kiox 500 display, Shimano Cues 11-speed, Bosch ABS brake system, Suntour Mobie 34 D air suspension fork

On the drive side, Focus relies on Bosch, with the Aventura² FS 6.7, the most affordable model, equipped with the Performance Line motor, and the FS 6.8 and FS 6.9 featuring the Bosch Performance Line CX. Focus also differentiates the models in this respect, offering the compact Purion 200 display on the 6.7 and the Kiox 300 or Kiox 500 on the more expensive versions. The same applies to the drivetrain – nine-speed, ten-speed, and eleven-speed – as well as other details such as the headlights, which are already very bright at 100 lux on the entry-level model. The top-of-the-line model is also equipped with Bosch ABS brakes. While the FS 6.8 and FS 6.9 boast responsive air suspension forks, the 6.7 has to make do with the more modest performance of a coil spring fork. However, all three models use an air shock at the rear.







Practical details include the charging port for smartphones and other devices at the top of the downtube; the battery can be removed from the top, which, in our experience, is particularly easy. Focus offers all three models with either 600 or 800 watt-hours, which corresponds to a difference of 300 euros. The pricing from the North German company is surprising in any case, as the simplest version of the Focus Aventura² FS, at 4.199 euros, is quite affordable for a trekking full-suspension bike. Its somewhat basic features are certainly perfectly acceptable, and the FS 6.7, in particular, with its dark blue paintwork, is a very elegant-looking bike.

www.focus-bikes.com