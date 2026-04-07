Product news: The Italian clothing brand fizik presents the new, versatile Kyros helmet. This helmet aims to impress not only with its wide range of uses, from road to XC, but also with smart features such as the integrated reflector, which can be swapped for an LED rear light, and the MIPS Evolve Core system. Velomotion has compiled all the information about the new fizik Kyros for you.

The Fizik Kyros in detail

According to Fizik, the new Kyros helmet won't just be seen on the road, but also on gravel tracks and XC racecourses. That's how broad the Italian brand envisions the Kyros's range of use, and to that end, it's packed with features. One such feature is the MIPS Evolve Core system: designed to effectively dissipate rotational energy in the event of a crash, thus reducing the risk of concussions. While MIPS Evolve Core isn't quite as lightweight as the Air version, thanks to wide, strategically placed vents, the Kyros still offers good ventilation. And with the Crown Fit Adjustment system, the helmet can be finely adjusted to the rider's head shape.

The Kyros features an integrated rear light at the back, which can be optionally replaced with the Fizik LED rear light. Those wishing to use this option will need to add €29 to the Kyros helmet's €199 (RRP). In addition to three sizes covering head circumferences from 52 to 61 cm, the helmet is available in four colors.







field of application. Road, Gravel, Cross Country

Road, Gravel, Cross Country Sizes 52-56cm / 56-59cm / 59-61cm

52-56cm / 56-59cm / 59-61cm Weight 275 g / 295 g / 325 g (manufacturer's specifications)

275 g / 295 g / 325 g (manufacturer's specifications) security standard CE EN 1078:2012 (for the European market)

CE EN 1078:2012 (for the European market) Features MIPS Evolve Core, removable reflector, optimized ventilation

MIPS Evolve Core, removable reflector, optimized ventilation Colors Black / Desert Dove / Gray Lavender / White

Black / Desert Dove / Gray Lavender / White www.fizik.com

Price € 199 (RRP)







Information and images: fizik press release