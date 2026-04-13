Product News: Like a tectonic plate shift, there are major changes to report in the Schwalbe mountain bike range. A new tire is entering the scene, the radial casing is now available with even more tread patterns, and familiar tire models and casings are quietly saying goodbye. We present the comprehensive product update from Schwalbe in this detailed overview article.

This is Romy the swallow

Schwalbe describes the new Romy as a versatile all-rounder, perfectly suited for trail and all-mountain riding. With its grippy shoulder lugs, relatively closely spaced center tread, and shallow profile, the new tire is designed to perform well on both the front and rear wheels. According to the manufacturer, the Schwalbe Romy particularly excels in rolling resistance and durability. It is intended to replace the Hans Dampf and, to some extent, the Nobby Nic – the latter of which will remain in Schwalbe's product range.

The new tire is intended to fill the gap in Schwalbe's tire portfolio between heavy gravity tires and lighter models. We would place the Schwalbe Romy "below" the Albert, but after initial test rides, we also note that the new tire has a slightly different area of ​​application: The Albert excels primarily on hard surfaces, while the Romy, with its more open tread pattern and 2-2-3 knob configuration, has a more all-around character. It is also available in lighter casings.







Wheel sizes 27,5, 29

27,5, 29 Tire widths 2,4, 2,5

2,4, 2,5 field of application. All-rounder for trail and all-mountain riding

All-rounder for trail and all-mountain riding Weight (manufacturer's specifications) 970 g - 1.355 g

970 g - 1.355 g Carcass versions Race, Trail, Gravity

Race, Trail, Gravity Carcass technologies Radial, Diagonal

Radial, Diagonal rubber compounds Soft, Mid

Soft, Mid Tubeless ready Ja

Ja Prices (EIA) 44,90 € - 79,90 €

44,90 € - 79,90 € www.schwalbe.com

The Schwalbe Romy in detail

The Romy is the first Schwalbe tire with a radial casing that is also available in a 2,4" width – previously, this tire technology was only available to those who opted for 2,5" or 2,6" wide tires. Three casing thicknesses are available: Race, Trail, and Gravity – these come in Soft or Mid rubber compounds and are, of course, tubeless-ready. Versions without radial technology are also available to further reduce rolling resistance.







Schwalbe emphasizes that the Romy, like more than two-thirds of its entire product range, uses recycled carbon black from its own tire recycling operations. This results in an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent emissions compared to the use of conventional industrial carbon black. Furthermore, the Schwalbe Pro-Line uses fair trade natural rubber.







More tires with radial carcass

In addition to the new tire model, the Schwalbe Romy, two more mountain bike tires with radial casings are now available. We have already explained the advantages this tire technology offers compared to diagonally oriented constructions here: Radial tires in MTB sports? It is now also available on the race-oriented Tacky Chan and the e-MTB-specific Eddy Current. This increases the number of profiles available with Radial technology to six, including the two Shredda variants.

The "fastest downhill tire," as Schwalbe calls the Tacky Chan, is now available in a new 2,5" width exclusively as a radial tire. The tread pattern has also been optimized, allowing the tire to replace the popular Big Betty. Furthermore, Schwalbe is now offering the Eddy Current only as a rear-wheel version in the Gravity Pro Radial variant. The "Rear" designation has been dropped. The Magic Mary and Albert radial versions also receive new sizes, compound combinations, and casing options with this update.







New Tacky Chan and Eddy Current (Rear) with radial carcass

Tacky Chan and Eddy Current (Rear) with radial carcass 2,5″ tire width new for Tacky Chan

Now six tire profiles with radial carcass

The revised Schwalbe MTB range

Finding the right tire made easier – that's the goal behind the recent overhaul of Schwalbe's mountain bike tire range. Names like Addix, Evolution Line, and Super Ground are being phased out, replaced by new categories, and the tire portfolio is being streamlined. Here's what Schwalbe riders can expect:







Three carcasses, clearly named according to their intended use: Race, Trail & Gravity

New, improved Ultra Soft blend

Speedgrip renamed Mid

Schwalbe and Schwalbe Pro Line instead of Active, Performance and Evolution Line

Hans Dampf, Eddy Current Front and Big Betty are being phased out.

Schwalbe MTB casing conversion

In 2020, Schwalbe ushered in the "Decade of Super." Now, the "Super" designations for the five familiar casings, such as "Super Trail," are already disappearing. They are being replaced by three main casing types: Race, Trail, and Gravity. These names correspond to their intended use and are designed to make it easier to understand which casing is right for which bike. Enduro and downhill riders will find themselves in the Gravity category, trail and all-mountain riders should be happy with the Trail category, and the Race category is for XC and marathon riders.

In addition to the three casing types, a distinction must also be made between the two well-known casing constructions at Schwalbe: radial and bias-ply. These are used in the trail and gravity casings, while the race casing does not yet offer radial construction. A revision of the XC tires is announced for 2027. Radial tires offer more grip and damping thanks to a larger contact patch and improved flex, while bias-ply tires should be used wherever low rolling resistance is important.







Update on Schwalbe rubber compounds

Schwalbe has also made changes to its rubber compounds. The term "Addix" has been dropped, and of the four compounds, only "Speedgrip" has been renamed: it's now called "Mid," a change that doesn't reflect any difference in quality but simply improves clarity. The Ultra Soft compound has been completely redesigned: according to the manufacturer, it offers 50% more cushioning than the previous version and boasts improved wet grip while maintaining the same durability.







New Performance and Evolution lines

As is well known, the tire manufacturer from Reichshof previously differentiated between the more affordable Performance and Active lines and the Evolution line. This differentiation still exists, but under a different name: The new Schwalbe Line aims to impress with the best price-performance ratio, while riders seeking top-level performance should opt for the Schwalbe Pro Line. A new feature is that the more affordable versions also utilize high-quality compounds such as Soft and Mid.

Information and images: Schwalbe press release