Product news: The Crankbrothers Stamp Evo pedals are the latest addition to the Stamp product line. They impress with an extra-large platform and innovative plastic bash guards designed to protect the outer edge from abrasion. We've already had the chance to try out these gravity pedals and have compiled all the information you need about them.

Crankbrothers Stamp Evo: All the information at a glance

With their exceptionally large platform, the Crankbrothers Stamp Evo pedals are clearly aimed at gravity-oriented riders. This places the Evo pedals at the top of the Stamp series. A new feature is the two-piece construction, which combines an aluminum pedal body with plastic bash guards. These bash guards are replaceable for €14,99 and are designed to allow the pedal to glide over rocks instead of catching on obstacles. They also allow for easy customization of the pedal's appearance. The highlight of the Stamp Evo, however, is undoubtedly its large platform; according to Crankbrothers, it's 20% larger than the previous top model, the Stamp 7.

Crankbrothers also places great emphasis on serviceability: axles, pins, bashguards, and a pedal refresh kit are available separately. To offer the optimal platform pedal for every rider, the Stamp Evo comes in two sizes. The pedal body is also available in two colors – silver and black – while four bashguard colors add a splash of color. For €199,99 (MSRP), the Stamp Evo includes replacement pins and additional bashguards.







Material Aluminium

Aluminium Sizes Small / Large

Small / Large Weight (pair, manufacturer's specification) 418 g / g 464

418 g / g 464 Size 118 x 102mm / 135 x 115mm (L x W)

118 x 102mm / 135 x 115mm (L x W) Height 11 - 15,5 mm

11 - 15,5 mm Storage: Sealed Igus LL-Glide bearings around Chromoly axle

Sealed Igus LL-Glide bearings around Chromoly axle Features 20% larger than Stamp 7, interchangeable bashguards, 5-year manufacturer's warranty, 13 pins per side, easier maintenance

20% larger than Stamp 7, interchangeable bashguards, 5-year manufacturer's warranty, 13 pins per side, easier maintenance Colors Silver black

Silver black crankbrothers. com

Price € 199,99 (RRP)

First test impressions

After a few test rides on the Crankbrothers Stamp Evo pedals, one thing quickly became clear: the large platform offers several advantages. Especially in winter with thick boots, or if you generally wear large shoes, the Stamp Evo are fantastic! Shoes with less stiff soles also benefit from the platform's dimensions. Not only does it provide excellent support for the foot, but it also offers good protection. Of course, these advantages come at the cost of the still somewhat unusual look of large platform pedals.