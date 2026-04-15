Product news: The Rosenheim-based bicycle manufacturer Maxx Bikes presents its very first carbon bike, the Fab.4 Ela. The e-enduro offers 170 mm of travel at the front and 160 mm at the rear, is highly configurable and uses the powerful Avinox M2S motor from DJI.

The Maxx Fab.4 Ela at a glance

The Maxx Fab.4 Ela from the German bicycle manufacturer is a long-travel enduro bike powered by the brand-new Avinox M2 motor in the high-end S version. It comes standard with a removable 600 Wh battery, but an 800 Wh battery is available for an additional €199. The Fab.4 Ela delivers up to 1.300 W of power and 150 Nm of torque in Boost mode. Thanks to Maxx's signature configurator, the bike is highly customizable. However, the key specifications remain the same: 29″ wheels, 170 mm of fork travel, and 160 mm of rear travel, managed by a Horst-Link suspension system. Prices start at €6.699 (MSRP).

Travel 160mm / 170mm Impeller size 29" frame material Carbon



field of application. Enduro

Enduro rear end Horst-Link

Horst-Link Motor Avinox M2s

Avinox M2s Battery 800Wh, 600Wh

800Wh, 600Wh Weight (manufacturer's specification, "L") 21,6 kg

21,6 kg Max system weight 140 kg

140 kg www.maxx.de

Price (RRP) Complete bikes from €6.699







Conservative geometry in oversized dimensions

The geometry of the Fab.4 Ela is based on the Fab.4 ELS model. Compared to its predecessor, the rocker link has been revised to achieve a specific rear suspension characteristic for e-enduro riding. The geometry figures tend towards the conservative side; for example, the 170 mm suspension fork has a steep 65° angle on the trail, while the seat tube angle is a relatively slack 75°. Consequently, the horizontal top tube length is quite long, resulting in a comparatively sporty riding position for an e-enduro bike. The stack height, however, is fairly high, with chainstays measuring 455 mm in all frame sizes. Information regarding the maximum insertion depth of the seat tube is not provided. Interestingly for taller riders: Maxx also offers the Fab.4 Ela in XXL. This frame size is recommended for riders between 1,92 m and over 2 meters tall.

S M L XL XXL Stack, mm 634 639 652 670 688 Reach, mm 427 453 470 498 525 seat tube, mm 380 420 460 500 540 Top tube (horizontal center of seat tube > center of head tube), mm 591 618 638 671 703 Steering angle ° (unloaded) 65 65 65 65 65 Seat angle ° (effective) 75 75 75 75 75 Head tube, mm 115 120 135 155 175 Chainstay, mm 455 455 455 455 455 Wheelbase, mm 1222 1251 1274 1310 1346 Bottom bracket height/sink, mm 355/23 355/23 355/23 355/23 355/23 FC-2-RC 1,69 1,75 1,8 1,88 1,96







Basic equipment is highly customizable

At Rosenheim, all bikes can be extensively customized to individual preferences using a configurator. The standard configuration includes a RockShox Select suspension and a Shimano XT 11-speed Linkglide drivetrain. Upgrades are available to a Fox 38 Performance or a RockShox Zeb Ultimate. A SRAM GX Eagle transmission is also offered. The standard setup also includes Shimano Deore four-piston brakes and Schwalbe Nobby Nic tires. However, the latter are the Performance version, not the Evolution or Pro lines, making them a less than ideal choice for an enduro bike. Furthermore, the standard dropper post offers only 150 mm of travel across all frame sizes. Interestingly, the configurator allows for the addition of an Ergotec stem riser and an adjustable stem to the e-enduro bike. Equally appealing for those seeking a personalized touch is the on-site wet paint shop, where custom colors can be applied to each customer's bike.

Basic Equipment Suspension shocks RockShox Deluxe Select+ Fork RockShox Lyric Select switching group Shimano XT Linkglide 11-speed Brake Shimano Deore BR-M6120 Rims Newmen Performance 30 Base Hubs Miché XM-H550 Tires Schwalbe Nobby Nic 29x2,4" Motor Avinox M2S Battery 600 Wh Charger 4A charger Display DP100 Dropperpost M-Wave 150 mm Weight 21,6 kg Price €6.699







Information and images: Maxx Bikes & Components GmbH