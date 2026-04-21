The brand new Marin TAM

Product News: When Marin Bikes launched in 1986, the company began naming its models after well-known landmarks of Marin County. Nearly 40 years later, the circle is complete with the Marin TAM models. A love letter to cross-country mountain biking.

Mountain biking was born in the 1970s on Mount Tamalpais in Marin County, California. The trails gained fame when the legendary Repack Race became inextricably linked to the summit. For years, the "klunkers" thundered down the mountain, making it the spiritual cradle of mountain biking. With the all-new TAM, Marin Bikes honors the birthplace and legacy of cross-country racing.







Designed for daily rides, epic expeditions, and pure adrenaline, the TAM is, according to Marin Bikes, a mountain bike for mountain bikers – featuring modern XC geometry, an XC-optimized Series 4 aluminum frame, specific components, and 120 mm of IsoTrac suspension. Three models are available at launch: the affordable TAM 1, the TAM 2 with higher-end components, and the uncompromising TAM XR.

Agency: www.marinbikes.com