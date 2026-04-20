Giveaway: Lenklock – what sounds like a steering stop is actually a practical cable lock that's easily stored in the handlebars, so it's always within reach. It's not so much a high-security lock, but rather designed to deter opportunistic thieves and blend in as discreetly as possible with everyday cycling. We've tested whether the Lenklock cable lock lives up to this claim. If you're convinced, you could win one of ten locks in our giveaway.

the essentials in brief

Cable lock to prevent opportunistic theft

Easy installation in the handlebars

Always at hand

Combination lock, no key needed

lenklock.de

Price (RRP) €59,99

The concept

The concept of the handlebar lock is easily explained: An expander, anchored inside the handlebars, keeps the lock's cable loop firmly connected to the bicycle. The loop can then be opened with a combination lock, which also serves as a handlebar plug. When needed, it is pulled out of the handlebars and locks the bike to a fixed object or to other bikes. This way, the handlebar lock is always readily available, and the bike is securely locked for a quick stop at the bakery or ice cream parlor.

Of course, there are locks that offer significantly more security; however, the handlebar lock doesn't aim for that level of security. Its purpose is to provide a quick and easy way to lock your bike securely for a short period. It's also practical that the handlebar lock is naturally mounted at handlebar height – so you don't have to bend down to thread the lock through the front wheel.







In application

The handlebar lock is quick and easy to install. There are only a few requirements for successful installation on your bike – grips with removable end caps are one of them. The handlebars should also be at least 700 mm wide and have a certain minimum inner diameter: a 2-cent coin must fit inside, according to Lenklock. Also important: the expander is tightened with only 4 Nm – a relatively low torque is sufficient to secure the lock in the handlebars.

In everyday use, the cable lock is unobtrusive. The cable doesn't rattle in the handlebars and is ready to use in a flash. It's especially practical that the handlebar lock is positioned at hip height when locking the bike to a fence or street post. Thanks to the combination lock, there's no need to fumble with a key. Another great feature: locking multiple bikes together is incredibly easy.







The length of the cable lock only becomes a limiting factor if you want to lock your bike to a low bike rack. It's also worth noting that the handlebar lock only deters opportunistic thieves. Particularly aggressive bike thieves will likely be able to break it. For locking your bike overnight, a heavier lock is obviously a better choice. However, the handlebar lock is ideal for a quick stop at the bakery!

Win one of ten steering lock cable locks

Rechtliches Lenklock Verlosung:

Your email address will only be stored until the end of the prize draw and then deleted – unless you subscribe to the newsletter. Even in this case, no personal data will be stored. Email addresses or other data will not be shared with third parties (except for...). Steering lockYour data will be shared. You can withdraw your consent to the newsletter at any time. Your address may be shared by Steering lock Your data will be used exclusively for their newsletter and information about their products and will not be shared with third parties. Participation in the prize draw is not dependent on your newsletter subscription. You will receive an email to verify your email address.



The winner will be notified via email and must respond within ten days to confirm their acceptance of the prize. Otherwise, a replacement winner will be drawn. Anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible to participate. Editorial staff and their families are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. If the product needs to be exported outside the EU, the winner is responsible for clearing customs duties. Click here to visit our privacy policy page with all information on data protection in raffles. If you have any questions, just send us an email ppgad@pucrs.br Entry deadline: April 30, 2026





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