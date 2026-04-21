Review: The Lenklock cable lock is integrated into the handlebars and is designed to be readily accessible whenever you need to lock your bike for a short time. We took a closer look at this cleverly stowed helper from the relatively new brand and put it to the test. We're also giving away ten of them in our current giveaway. Read the article for details!

In short

The handlebar cable lock sits inside the handlebar behind the grip and is always within easy reach, allowing you to quickly lock your bike during short stops. Its primary purpose is to deter opportunistic thieves from simply taking your bike. However, it is not a substitute for a high-security lock. Installation is easy, and thanks to the combination lock, you don't need to carry an extra key.

Cable lock with combination

Discreetly stowed inside the handlebars

Protects against opportunistic thefts

lenklock.de

Price (RRP) €59,99

We're giving away ten locks in partnership with Lenklock. You can find more information here: Win a steering lock cable lock!







Theory and practice

How do I mount the steering lock?

If you want to mount the steering lock on your bike, it must meet three requirements:

At least one of your handlebar grips must have a removable end cap. The handlebar lock combination lock will now replace this end cap.

The handlebars should have a width of at least 700 mm.

A 2 cent coin must fit inside the handlebar – then the steering lock expander will also fit.

Installation is quick and easy: All you need is an 8mm Allen key, preferably a torque wrench, and possibly a flathead screwdriver to remove the end cap of the handlebar grip. Then, slide the expander with the attached combination lock into the handlebar, secure it with the 8mm Allen key (Caution: only tighten by hand!), and finally, set your personal combination for the lock. Now the lock is permanently attached to your bike, and you simply need to pull out the cable to lock it.







How practical is the cable lock in everyday life?

Pretty handy! The cable lock is always within easy reach and especially useful for quick stops at the bakery, supermarket, or ice cream parlor to secure your bike against opportunistic thieves. Sure, it's not unbreakable – a particularly aggressive bike thief will either cut through the 3 mm thick wire cable or rip the expander out of the handlebars – but with the handlebar lock, you can leave your bike unattended for a few minutes with peace of mind.

The ingenious thing about storing the lock in the handlebars is not only that you can never forget it at home, but also that you can reach it without bending over. Locking your bike to a fence or lamppost becomes child's play, eliminating the annoying fumbling at ground level. However, the hip-high anchor point of the 130 mm long cable also means that locking your bike to a low-profile bike rack isn't so easy – here, the cable length becomes the limiting factor.







Click here to go directly to Steering lock cable lock!







And you can find our giveaway of 10 steering locks here. here!