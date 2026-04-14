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Multiple personalities thanks to a modular platform: Ibis Oso in the second generation

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Ibis Oso

Product news: Ibis is launching the second generation of the Oso with full force, releasing three different versions of the full-power e-bike. While the original Oso, with its 155/170 mm of travel and polarizing rear suspension design, clearly focused on one discipline, the new Oso boasts multiple personalities: The modular frame platform accommodates three different travel options and can be ridden as a mullet or a full 29er. Here's all the information about the new Oso with the Bosch CX Gen5 motor.

The Ibis Oso: Something for everyone

The new Ibis Oso comes in three versions: The Heavy Duty variant boasts 180/165 mm of travel, enduro-ready components, and is ready for anything gravity throws at it. The Trail variant offers 160/150 mm of travel and aims to be a fun, trail-oriented middle ground, while the Oso Sport, as its name suggests, offers a crisp, sporty setup with 140/130 mm of travel and weighs from 22,8 kg, featuring the Bosch CX motor and a 600 Wh battery.

If the bikes are so fundamentally different, why market them all under the Oso name? In fact, all three versions use the same carbon frame. The dropouts, shock and parts of the shock linkage, and of course the suspension fork, are swapped between the versions to achieve the different travel options. One modular frame platform, one large variety. The advantage for riders is that they don't necessarily have to buy a new bike if they want to switch between travel options – the Oso only requires different suspension components and hardware to make the change.

  • Travel 180/165mm (Oso HD), 160/150mm (Oso TR), 140/130mm (Oso S)
  • Impeller size Mullet (29″ / 27,5″), Full-29″
  • frame material Carbon
  • rear end DW-Link
  • Frame weight 10,66 kg (manufacturer's specification, M/L, with motor, battery & shock absorber)
  • Total weight 22,77 kg (manufacturer's specification, M/L)
  • Features High modularity and adaptability, range extender compatible
  • Motor Bosch CX
  • Battery 600 Wh
  • Sizes S, M, M/L, L, XL
  • www.ibiscycles.com

Price Ibis Oso frame set (RRP): $ 6.599
Price Ibis Oso HD Eagle 90 (RRP): $ 8.999
Price Ibis Oso TR GX Eagle (RRP): $ 9.699
Price Ibis Oso TR Eagle 90 (RRP): $ 8.499
Price Ibis Oso S (RRP): $ 7.999

Ibis Oso Trail
The Ibis Oso, shown here in the trail version with 160/150 mm of travel, is based on a modular carbon frame. Thanks to various dropouts and adapted suspension hardware, three different travel options and two rear wheel sizes are possible.

The drive system of the Ibis Oso

Ibis equips the Oso with a fifth-generation Bosch CX motor paired with a 600 Wh battery. The Californian company explains this choice by stating that the Bosch unit offers a very natural riding feel, allowing for optimal power delivery to the ground. The drive system is controlled via the Bosch MiniRemote on the handlebars and the Kiox 400c display integrated into the top tube. The Bosch PowerMore bottle cage is also included as standard, making it easy to add the optional 250 Wh Range Extender. The 600 Wh battery in the down tube is permanently installed and, according to Ibis, can be swapped out in 15-20 minutes, should the rider wish to do so. However, riders should be aware that switching between rear wheel sizes requires a visit to a Bosch dealer due to the changing rear wheel circumference.

Ibis Oso with Bosch CX motor
Uphill, a fifth-generation Bosch CX motor provides assistance.

Geometry: Highly adaptable

Ibis' approach of creating three mountain bikes from a single frame platform results in three different geometry charts to discuss. Ibis offers four different dropouts, which position the rear hub differently relative to the bottom bracket: two 27,5″ dropouts in Regular (440 mm) and Long (455 mm) lengths, and two 29″ dropouts (Regular: 455 mm, Long: 465 mm). This allows for switching between a mullet and a full 29er setup, or fine-tuning the chainstay length. Incidentally, the different suspension travel options on the Oso are achieved by swapping out the fork, shock, and shock linkage.

The Oso is available in five frame sizes, with reach increasing by 94 mm from S to XL. Due to the increasing axle-to-crown height, the short-travel Sport model has more reach in every frame size and a nearly constant top tube length. The wheelbase, however, is slightly longer on the long-travel Heavy Duty model. As expected, the head tube angle is consistently slack and doesn't exceed 65° even with the Sport model's 140 mm fork. The size-specific seat tube angle also varies between a reasonably steep 76° and a fairly steep 79°, which should ensure a propulsive riding position on climbs.

The geometry of the Ibis Oso Heavy DutyThe geometry of the Ibsi Oso TrailThe geometry of the Ibsi Oso Sport
SMM/LLXL
Impeller sizeMulletMulletMullet29"29"
Stacks in mm626637646656668
reach in mm428450474498522
seat tube in mm381381405432450
Horizontal top tube in mm583608628648668
Head tube in mm99109121136152
chainstay in mm440440455455455
Seat Tube Angle 76.1°76.1°76.6°77.1°77.6°
Steering angle62.3°62.3°63.1°63.1°63.1°
Wheelbase in mm12331251129513251357
Bottom bracket drop in mm2724211815
Bottom bracket height in mm346349352355358
Standover height in mm706717745755771
FC-2-RC1,81,841,851,911,98
SMM/LLXL
Impeller sizeMulletMullet29"29"29"
Stacks in mm619630638648660
reach in mm438460484508532
seat tube in mm381381405432450
Horizontal top tube in mm581605625646666
Head tube in mm99109121136152
chainstay in mm440440455455455
Seat Tube Angle 77°77°77.5°78°78.5°
Steering angle63.2°63.2°64°64°64°
Wheelbase in mm12221241128513151346
Bottom bracket drop in mm3431282522
Bottom bracket height in mm339342345348351
Standover height in mm697708736747763
FC-2-RC1,781,821,821,891,96
SMM/LLXL
Impeller size29"29"29"29"29"
Stacks in mm614625634644656
reach in mm445467489513536
seat tube in mm381381405432450
Horizontal top tube in mm579604624646665
Head tube in mm99109121136152
chainstay in mm456456457457457
Seat Tube Angle 77.7°77.7°77.9°78.4°78.9°
Steering angle63.9°64.7°64.4°64.4°64.4°
Wheelbase in mm12271246127613071338
Bottom bracket drop in mm4444413835
Bottom bracket height in mm329329332335338
Standover height in mm684697722733750
FC-2-RC1,691,731,791,861,93

The equipment list of the Ibis Oso

While the Trail model comes in two build options, the Heavy Duty and Sport are only available with a SRAM Eagle 90 drivetrain. But let's take it one step at a time. The Heavy Duty Oso lives up to its name and comes with enduro-ready components. These include a Fox 38 with Grip X2 damper and 180 mm of travel, a Float X2 shock – both in the Factory version – and powerful SRAM Maven Silver brakes with large 220 mm rotors. The Maxxis DHR II/Assegai tire combination relies on the DoubleDown casing, and a chain guide is also included, as is an aluminum handlebar with a 30 mm rise.

The Trail model is a bit more moderate. Here, the RockShox Lyrik fork, in either the Ultimate or Base version, offers 160 mm of travel and is paired with a Super Deluxe Select+ shock from the same manufacturer. The identical aluminum wheels are now fitted with the Maxxis Assegai/DHR II tire combination with Exo+ casing; and for the drivetrain, you have the choice between the wireless SRAM GX transmission or the mechanical Eagle 90.

The latter is also found on the Sport build, along with a RockShox suspension consisting of a 140mm Pike base and a Deluxe Select+ shock. Interestingly, it also uses the same wheels and tires as the Trail version. All build options utilize 180-210mm dropper posts from size M/L upwards, while smaller sizes are limited to 140-170mm of travel.

Sport / Eagle 90Trail / Eagle 90Trail / GX EagleHeavy Duty / Eagle 90
ForkRockShox Pike, Base, 140mm, 29"RockShox Lyrik, Base, 160mmRockShox Lyrik, Ultimate, 160mmFox Factory 38, Grip X2, 180mm
Suspension shocksRockShox Deluxe Select+, 210x52.5mmRockShox Super Deluxe, Select+, 230x60mmRockShox Super Deluxe, Select+, 230x60mmFox Factory Float X2, 230x65mm (165mm Rear Travel)
WheelsBlackbird Send Alloy 32h Boost, 35 mm internal widthBlackbird Send Alloy 32h Boost, 35 mm internal widthBlackbird Send Alloy 32h Boost, 35 mm internal widthBlackbird Send Alloy 32h Boost, 35 mm internal width
MotorBosch Performance Line CX, Generation 5Bosch Performance Line CX, Generation 5Bosch Performance Line CX, Generation 5Bosch Performance Line CX, Generation 5
BatteryBosch PowerTube 600WhBosch PowerTube 600WhBosch PowerTube 600WhBosch PowerTube 600Wh
DisplayBosch Kiox 400cBosch Kiox 400cBosch Kiox 400cBosch Kiox 400c
TiresMaxxis Assegai, EXO+, MaxxGrip, 29x2.5 / Maxxis DHR II, EXO+, MaxxTerra, 29x2.5Maxxis Assegai, EXO+, MaxxGrip, 29x2.5 / Maxxis DHR II, DD, MaxxTerra, SM-MD: 27.5x2.5, XM-XL: 29x2.5Maxxis Assegai, EXO+, MaxxGrip, 29x2.5 / Maxxis DHR II, DD, MaxxTerra, SM-MD: 27.5x2.5, XM-XL: 29x2.5Maxxis Assegai, DD, MaxxGrip, 29x2.5 / Maxxis DHR II, DD, MaxxTerra, SM-XM: 27.5x2.5, LG-XL: 29x2.5
BrakesSRAM Maven, Base (Rotors: SRAM Centerline 220mm, 6-Bolt, F/R: 220)SRAM Maven, Base (Rotors: SRAM Centerline 220mm, 6-Bolt, F/R: 220)SRAM Maven, Silver (Rotors: SRAM Centerline 220mm, 6-Bolt, F/R: 220)SRAM Maven, Silver (Rotors: SRAM Centerline 220mm, 6-Bolt, F/R: 220)
CrankSRAM X1 E-MTB, 165mm, 34T steel chainringSRAM X1 E-MTB, 165mm, 34T steel chainringSRAM X1 E-MTB, 165mm, 34T steel chainringSRAM X1 E-MTB, 165mm, 34T steel chainring
HandlebarBlackbird 35, aluminum, 30mm riser bar, 800mmBlackbird 35, aluminum, 30mm riser bar, 800mmBlackbird 35, aluminum, 30mm riser bar, 800mmBlackbird 35, aluminum, 30mm riser bar, 800mm
StemBlackbird 35, SM-MD: 35mm, XM-XL: 50mmBlackbird 35, SM-MD: 35mm, XM-XL: 50mmBlackbird 35, SM-MD: 35mm, XM-XL: 50mmBlackbird 35, SM-MD: 35mm, XM-XL: 50mm
DropperpostKS Vantage Dropper, 34.9mm, SM-MD: 140-170mm, XM-XL: 180-210mmKS Vantage Dropper, 34.9mm, SM-MD: 140-170mm, XM-XL: 180-210mmBikeYoke Dropper, 34.9mm, SM-MD: 140-170mm, XM-XL: 180-210mmKS Vantage Dropper, 34.9mm, SM-MD: 140-170mm, XM-XL: 180-210mm
SaddleWTB Solano, Fusion CrMo, 142mmWTB Solano, Fusion CrMo, 142mmWTB Solano, Fusion CrMo, 142mmWTB Solano, Fusion CrMo, 142mm
Price (RRP)$ 7.999$ 8.499$ 9.699$ 8.999

Information and images: Ibis Cycles press release

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