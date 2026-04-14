Product news: Ibis is launching the second generation of the Oso with full force, releasing three different versions of the full-power e-bike. While the original Oso, with its 155/170 mm of travel and polarizing rear suspension design, clearly focused on one discipline, the new Oso boasts multiple personalities: The modular frame platform accommodates three different travel options and can be ridden as a mullet or a full 29er. Here's all the information about the new Oso with the Bosch CX Gen5 motor.

The Ibis Oso: Something for everyone

The new Ibis Oso comes in three versions: The Heavy Duty variant boasts 180/165 mm of travel, enduro-ready components, and is ready for anything gravity throws at it. The Trail variant offers 160/150 mm of travel and aims to be a fun, trail-oriented middle ground, while the Oso Sport, as its name suggests, offers a crisp, sporty setup with 140/130 mm of travel and weighs from 22,8 kg, featuring the Bosch CX motor and a 600 Wh battery.

If the bikes are so fundamentally different, why market them all under the Oso name? In fact, all three versions use the same carbon frame. The dropouts, shock and parts of the shock linkage, and of course the suspension fork, are swapped between the versions to achieve the different travel options. One modular frame platform, one large variety. The advantage for riders is that they don't necessarily have to buy a new bike if they want to switch between travel options – the Oso only requires different suspension components and hardware to make the change.







Travel 180/165mm (Oso HD), 160/150mm (Oso TR), 140/130mm (Oso S)

180/165mm (Oso HD), 160/150mm (Oso TR), 140/130mm (Oso S) Impeller size Mullet (29″ / 27,5″), Full-29″

Mullet (29″ / 27,5″), Full-29″ frame material Carbon

Carbon rear end DW-Link

DW-Link Frame weight 10,66 kg (manufacturer's specification, M/L, with motor, battery & shock absorber)

10,66 kg (manufacturer's specification, M/L, with motor, battery & shock absorber) Total weight 22,77 kg (manufacturer's specification, M/L)

22,77 kg (manufacturer's specification, M/L) Features High modularity and adaptability, range extender compatible

High modularity and adaptability, range extender compatible Motor Bosch CX

Bosch CX Battery 600 Wh

600 Wh Sizes S, M, M/L, L, XL

S, M, M/L, L, XL www.ibiscycles.com

Price Ibis Oso frame set (RRP): $ 6.599

Price Ibis Oso HD Eagle 90 (RRP): $ 8.999

Price Ibis Oso TR GX Eagle (RRP): $ 9.699

Price Ibis Oso TR Eagle 90 (RRP): $ 8.499

Price Ibis Oso S (RRP): $ 7.999







The drive system of the Ibis Oso

Ibis equips the Oso with a fifth-generation Bosch CX motor paired with a 600 Wh battery. The Californian company explains this choice by stating that the Bosch unit offers a very natural riding feel, allowing for optimal power delivery to the ground. The drive system is controlled via the Bosch MiniRemote on the handlebars and the Kiox 400c display integrated into the top tube. The Bosch PowerMore bottle cage is also included as standard, making it easy to add the optional 250 Wh Range Extender. The 600 Wh battery in the down tube is permanently installed and, according to Ibis, can be swapped out in 15-20 minutes, should the rider wish to do so. However, riders should be aware that switching between rear wheel sizes requires a visit to a Bosch dealer due to the changing rear wheel circumference.

Geometry: Highly adaptable

Ibis' approach of creating three mountain bikes from a single frame platform results in three different geometry charts to discuss. Ibis offers four different dropouts, which position the rear hub differently relative to the bottom bracket: two 27,5″ dropouts in Regular (440 mm) and Long (455 mm) lengths, and two 29″ dropouts (Regular: 455 mm, Long: 465 mm). This allows for switching between a mullet and a full 29er setup, or fine-tuning the chainstay length. Incidentally, the different suspension travel options on the Oso are achieved by swapping out the fork, shock, and shock linkage.







The Oso is available in five frame sizes, with reach increasing by 94 mm from S to XL. Due to the increasing axle-to-crown height, the short-travel Sport model has more reach in every frame size and a nearly constant top tube length. The wheelbase, however, is slightly longer on the long-travel Heavy Duty model. As expected, the head tube angle is consistently slack and doesn't exceed 65° even with the Sport model's 140 mm fork. The size-specific seat tube angle also varies between a reasonably steep 76° and a fairly steep 79°, which should ensure a propulsive riding position on climbs.

The geometry of the Ibis Oso Heavy Duty The geometry of the Ibsi Oso Trail The geometry of the Ibsi Oso Sport



S M M/L L XL Impeller size Mullet Mullet Mullet 29" 29" Stacks in mm 626 637 646 656 668 reach in mm 428 450 474 498 522 seat tube in mm 381 381 405 432 450 Horizontal top tube in mm 583 608 628 648 668 Head tube in mm 99 109 121 136 152 chainstay in mm 440 440 455 455 455 Seat Tube Angle 76.1° 76.1° 76.6° 77.1° 77.6° Steering angle 62.3° 62.3° 63.1° 63.1° 63.1° Wheelbase in mm 1233 1251 1295 1325 1357 Bottom bracket drop in mm 27 24 21 18 15 Bottom bracket height in mm 346 349 352 355 358 Standover height in mm 706 717 745 755 771 FC-2-RC 1,8 1,84 1,85 1,91 1,98



S M M/L L XL Impeller size Mullet Mullet 29" 29" 29" Stacks in mm 619 630 638 648 660 reach in mm 438 460 484 508 532 seat tube in mm 381 381 405 432 450 Horizontal top tube in mm 581 605 625 646 666 Head tube in mm 99 109 121 136 152 chainstay in mm 440 440 455 455 455 Seat Tube Angle 77° 77° 77.5° 78° 78.5° Steering angle 63.2° 63.2° 64° 64° 64° Wheelbase in mm 1222 1241 1285 1315 1346 Bottom bracket drop in mm 34 31 28 25 22 Bottom bracket height in mm 339 342 345 348 351 Standover height in mm 697 708 736 747 763 FC-2-RC 1,78 1,82 1,82 1,89 1,96



S M M/L L XL Impeller size 29" 29" 29" 29" 29" Stacks in mm 614 625 634 644 656 reach in mm 445 467 489 513 536 seat tube in mm 381 381 405 432 450 Horizontal top tube in mm 579 604 624 646 665 Head tube in mm 99 109 121 136 152 chainstay in mm 456 456 457 457 457 Seat Tube Angle 77.7° 77.7° 77.9° 78.4° 78.9° Steering angle 63.9° 64.7° 64.4° 64.4° 64.4° Wheelbase in mm 1227 1246 1276 1307 1338 Bottom bracket drop in mm 44 44 41 38 35 Bottom bracket height in mm 329 329 332 335 338 Standover height in mm 684 697 722 733 750 FC-2-RC 1,69 1,73 1,79 1,86 1,93







The equipment list of the Ibis Oso

While the Trail model comes in two build options, the Heavy Duty and Sport are only available with a SRAM Eagle 90 drivetrain. But let's take it one step at a time. The Heavy Duty Oso lives up to its name and comes with enduro-ready components. These include a Fox 38 with Grip X2 damper and 180 mm of travel, a Float X2 shock – both in the Factory version – and powerful SRAM Maven Silver brakes with large 220 mm rotors. The Maxxis DHR II/Assegai tire combination relies on the DoubleDown casing, and a chain guide is also included, as is an aluminum handlebar with a 30 mm rise.







The Trail model is a bit more moderate. Here, the RockShox Lyrik fork, in either the Ultimate or Base version, offers 160 mm of travel and is paired with a Super Deluxe Select+ shock from the same manufacturer. The identical aluminum wheels are now fitted with the Maxxis Assegai/DHR II tire combination with Exo+ casing; and for the drivetrain, you have the choice between the wireless SRAM GX transmission or the mechanical Eagle 90.

The latter is also found on the Sport build, along with a RockShox suspension consisting of a 140mm Pike base and a Deluxe Select+ shock. Interestingly, it also uses the same wheels and tires as the Trail version. All build options utilize 180-210mm dropper posts from size M/L upwards, while smaller sizes are limited to 140-170mm of travel.

Sport / Eagle 90 Trail / Eagle 90 Trail / GX Eagle Heavy Duty / Eagle 90 Fork RockShox Pike, Base, 140mm, 29" RockShox Lyrik, Base, 160mm RockShox Lyrik, Ultimate, 160mm Fox Factory 38, Grip X2, 180mm Suspension shocks RockShox Deluxe Select+, 210x52.5mm RockShox Super Deluxe, Select+, 230x60mm RockShox Super Deluxe, Select+, 230x60mm Fox Factory Float X2, 230x65mm (165mm Rear Travel) Wheels Blackbird Send Alloy 32h Boost, 35 mm internal width Blackbird Send Alloy 32h Boost, 35 mm internal width Blackbird Send Alloy 32h Boost, 35 mm internal width Blackbird Send Alloy 32h Boost, 35 mm internal width Motor Bosch Performance Line CX, Generation 5 Bosch Performance Line CX, Generation 5 Bosch Performance Line CX, Generation 5 Bosch Performance Line CX, Generation 5 Battery Bosch PowerTube 600Wh Bosch PowerTube 600Wh Bosch PowerTube 600Wh Bosch PowerTube 600Wh Display Bosch Kiox 400c Bosch Kiox 400c Bosch Kiox 400c Bosch Kiox 400c Tires Maxxis Assegai, EXO+, MaxxGrip, 29x2.5 / Maxxis DHR II, EXO+, MaxxTerra, 29x2.5 Maxxis Assegai, EXO+, MaxxGrip, 29x2.5 / Maxxis DHR II, DD, MaxxTerra, SM-MD: 27.5x2.5, XM-XL: 29x2.5 Maxxis Assegai, EXO+, MaxxGrip, 29x2.5 / Maxxis DHR II, DD, MaxxTerra, SM-MD: 27.5x2.5, XM-XL: 29x2.5 Maxxis Assegai, DD, MaxxGrip, 29x2.5 / Maxxis DHR II, DD, MaxxTerra, SM-XM: 27.5x2.5, LG-XL: 29x2.5 Brakes SRAM Maven, Base (Rotors: SRAM Centerline 220mm, 6-Bolt, F/R: 220) SRAM Maven, Base (Rotors: SRAM Centerline 220mm, 6-Bolt, F/R: 220) SRAM Maven, Silver (Rotors: SRAM Centerline 220mm, 6-Bolt, F/R: 220) SRAM Maven, Silver (Rotors: SRAM Centerline 220mm, 6-Bolt, F/R: 220) Crank SRAM X1 E-MTB, 165mm, 34T steel chainring SRAM X1 E-MTB, 165mm, 34T steel chainring SRAM X1 E-MTB, 165mm, 34T steel chainring SRAM X1 E-MTB, 165mm, 34T steel chainring Handlebar Blackbird 35, aluminum, 30mm riser bar, 800mm Blackbird 35, aluminum, 30mm riser bar, 800mm Blackbird 35, aluminum, 30mm riser bar, 800mm Blackbird 35, aluminum, 30mm riser bar, 800mm Stem Blackbird 35, SM-MD: 35mm, XM-XL: 50mm Blackbird 35, SM-MD: 35mm, XM-XL: 50mm Blackbird 35, SM-MD: 35mm, XM-XL: 50mm Blackbird 35, SM-MD: 35mm, XM-XL: 50mm Dropperpost KS Vantage Dropper, 34.9mm, SM-MD: 140-170mm, XM-XL: 180-210mm KS Vantage Dropper, 34.9mm, SM-MD: 140-170mm, XM-XL: 180-210mm BikeYoke Dropper, 34.9mm, SM-MD: 140-170mm, XM-XL: 180-210mm KS Vantage Dropper, 34.9mm, SM-MD: 140-170mm, XM-XL: 180-210mm Saddle WTB Solano, Fusion CrMo, 142mm WTB Solano, Fusion CrMo, 142mm WTB Solano, Fusion CrMo, 142mm WTB Solano, Fusion CrMo, 142mm Price (RRP) $ 7.999 $ 8.499 $ 9.699 $ 8.999







Information and images: Ibis Cycles press release