Product news: Ibis is launching the second generation of the Oso with full force, releasing three different versions of the full-power e-bike. While the original Oso, with its 155/170 mm of travel and polarizing rear suspension design, clearly focused on one discipline, the new Oso boasts multiple personalities: The modular frame platform accommodates three different travel options and can be ridden as a mullet or a full 29er. Here's all the information about the new Oso with the Bosch CX Gen5 motor.
The Ibis Oso: Something for everyone
The new Ibis Oso comes in three versions: The Heavy Duty variant boasts 180/165 mm of travel, enduro-ready components, and is ready for anything gravity throws at it. The Trail variant offers 160/150 mm of travel and aims to be a fun, trail-oriented middle ground, while the Oso Sport, as its name suggests, offers a crisp, sporty setup with 140/130 mm of travel and weighs from 22,8 kg, featuring the Bosch CX motor and a 600 Wh battery.
If the bikes are so fundamentally different, why market them all under the Oso name? In fact, all three versions use the same carbon frame. The dropouts, shock and parts of the shock linkage, and of course the suspension fork, are swapped between the versions to achieve the different travel options. One modular frame platform, one large variety. The advantage for riders is that they don't necessarily have to buy a new bike if they want to switch between travel options – the Oso only requires different suspension components and hardware to make the change.
- Travel 180/165mm (Oso HD), 160/150mm (Oso TR), 140/130mm (Oso S)
- Impeller size Mullet (29″ / 27,5″), Full-29″
- frame material Carbon
- rear end DW-Link
- Frame weight 10,66 kg (manufacturer's specification, M/L, with motor, battery & shock absorber)
- Total weight 22,77 kg (manufacturer's specification, M/L)
- Features High modularity and adaptability, range extender compatible
- Motor Bosch CX
- Battery 600 Wh
- Sizes S, M, M/L, L, XL
- www.ibiscycles.com
Price Ibis Oso frame set (RRP): $ 6.599
Price Ibis Oso HD Eagle 90 (RRP): $ 8.999
Price Ibis Oso TR GX Eagle (RRP): $ 9.699
Price Ibis Oso TR Eagle 90 (RRP): $ 8.499
Price Ibis Oso S (RRP): $ 7.999
The drive system of the Ibis Oso
Ibis equips the Oso with a fifth-generation Bosch CX motor paired with a 600 Wh battery. The Californian company explains this choice by stating that the Bosch unit offers a very natural riding feel, allowing for optimal power delivery to the ground. The drive system is controlled via the Bosch MiniRemote on the handlebars and the Kiox 400c display integrated into the top tube. The Bosch PowerMore bottle cage is also included as standard, making it easy to add the optional 250 Wh Range Extender. The 600 Wh battery in the down tube is permanently installed and, according to Ibis, can be swapped out in 15-20 minutes, should the rider wish to do so. However, riders should be aware that switching between rear wheel sizes requires a visit to a Bosch dealer due to the changing rear wheel circumference.
Geometry: Highly adaptable
Ibis' approach of creating three mountain bikes from a single frame platform results in three different geometry charts to discuss. Ibis offers four different dropouts, which position the rear hub differently relative to the bottom bracket: two 27,5″ dropouts in Regular (440 mm) and Long (455 mm) lengths, and two 29″ dropouts (Regular: 455 mm, Long: 465 mm). This allows for switching between a mullet and a full 29er setup, or fine-tuning the chainstay length. Incidentally, the different suspension travel options on the Oso are achieved by swapping out the fork, shock, and shock linkage.
The Oso is available in five frame sizes, with reach increasing by 94 mm from S to XL. Due to the increasing axle-to-crown height, the short-travel Sport model has more reach in every frame size and a nearly constant top tube length. The wheelbase, however, is slightly longer on the long-travel Heavy Duty model. As expected, the head tube angle is consistently slack and doesn't exceed 65° even with the Sport model's 140 mm fork. The size-specific seat tube angle also varies between a reasonably steep 76° and a fairly steep 79°, which should ensure a propulsive riding position on climbs.
|S
|M
|M/L
|L
|XL
|Impeller size
|Mullet
|Mullet
|Mullet
|29"
|29"
|Stacks in mm
|626
|637
|646
|656
|668
|reach in mm
|428
|450
|474
|498
|522
|seat tube in mm
|381
|381
|405
|432
|450
|Horizontal top tube in mm
|583
|608
|628
|648
|668
|Head tube in mm
|99
|109
|121
|136
|152
|chainstay in mm
|440
|440
|455
|455
|455
|Seat Tube Angle
|76.1°
|76.1°
|76.6°
|77.1°
|77.6°
|Steering angle
|62.3°
|62.3°
|63.1°
|63.1°
|63.1°
|Wheelbase in mm
|1233
|1251
|1295
|1325
|1357
|Bottom bracket drop in mm
|27
|24
|21
|18
|15
|Bottom bracket height in mm
|346
|349
|352
|355
|358
|Standover height in mm
|706
|717
|745
|755
|771
|FC-2-RC
|1,8
|1,84
|1,85
|1,91
|1,98
|S
|M
|M/L
|L
|XL
|Impeller size
|Mullet
|Mullet
|29"
|29"
|29"
|Stacks in mm
|619
|630
|638
|648
|660
|reach in mm
|438
|460
|484
|508
|532
|seat tube in mm
|381
|381
|405
|432
|450
|Horizontal top tube in mm
|581
|605
|625
|646
|666
|Head tube in mm
|99
|109
|121
|136
|152
|chainstay in mm
|440
|440
|455
|455
|455
|Seat Tube Angle
|77°
|77°
|77.5°
|78°
|78.5°
|Steering angle
|63.2°
|63.2°
|64°
|64°
|64°
|Wheelbase in mm
|1222
|1241
|1285
|1315
|1346
|Bottom bracket drop in mm
|34
|31
|28
|25
|22
|Bottom bracket height in mm
|339
|342
|345
|348
|351
|Standover height in mm
|697
|708
|736
|747
|763
|FC-2-RC
|1,78
|1,82
|1,82
|1,89
|1,96
|S
|M
|M/L
|L
|XL
|Impeller size
|29"
|29"
|29"
|29"
|29"
|Stacks in mm
|614
|625
|634
|644
|656
|reach in mm
|445
|467
|489
|513
|536
|seat tube in mm
|381
|381
|405
|432
|450
|Horizontal top tube in mm
|579
|604
|624
|646
|665
|Head tube in mm
|99
|109
|121
|136
|152
|chainstay in mm
|456
|456
|457
|457
|457
|Seat Tube Angle
|77.7°
|77.7°
|77.9°
|78.4°
|78.9°
|Steering angle
|63.9°
|64.7°
|64.4°
|64.4°
|64.4°
|Wheelbase in mm
|1227
|1246
|1276
|1307
|1338
|Bottom bracket drop in mm
|44
|44
|41
|38
|35
|Bottom bracket height in mm
|329
|329
|332
|335
|338
|Standover height in mm
|684
|697
|722
|733
|750
|FC-2-RC
|1,69
|1,73
|1,79
|1,86
|1,93
The equipment list of the Ibis Oso
While the Trail model comes in two build options, the Heavy Duty and Sport are only available with a SRAM Eagle 90 drivetrain. But let's take it one step at a time. The Heavy Duty Oso lives up to its name and comes with enduro-ready components. These include a Fox 38 with Grip X2 damper and 180 mm of travel, a Float X2 shock – both in the Factory version – and powerful SRAM Maven Silver brakes with large 220 mm rotors. The Maxxis DHR II/Assegai tire combination relies on the DoubleDown casing, and a chain guide is also included, as is an aluminum handlebar with a 30 mm rise.
The Trail model is a bit more moderate. Here, the RockShox Lyrik fork, in either the Ultimate or Base version, offers 160 mm of travel and is paired with a Super Deluxe Select+ shock from the same manufacturer. The identical aluminum wheels are now fitted with the Maxxis Assegai/DHR II tire combination with Exo+ casing; and for the drivetrain, you have the choice between the wireless SRAM GX transmission or the mechanical Eagle 90.
The latter is also found on the Sport build, along with a RockShox suspension consisting of a 140mm Pike base and a Deluxe Select+ shock. Interestingly, it also uses the same wheels and tires as the Trail version. All build options utilize 180-210mm dropper posts from size M/L upwards, while smaller sizes are limited to 140-170mm of travel.
|Sport / Eagle 90
|Trail / Eagle 90
|Trail / GX Eagle
|Heavy Duty / Eagle 90
|Fork
|RockShox Pike, Base, 140mm, 29"
|RockShox Lyrik, Base, 160mm
|RockShox Lyrik, Ultimate, 160mm
|Fox Factory 38, Grip X2, 180mm
|Suspension shocks
|RockShox Deluxe Select+, 210x52.5mm
|RockShox Super Deluxe, Select+, 230x60mm
|RockShox Super Deluxe, Select+, 230x60mm
|Fox Factory Float X2, 230x65mm (165mm Rear Travel)
|Wheels
|Blackbird Send Alloy 32h Boost, 35 mm internal width
|Blackbird Send Alloy 32h Boost, 35 mm internal width
|Blackbird Send Alloy 32h Boost, 35 mm internal width
|Blackbird Send Alloy 32h Boost, 35 mm internal width
|Motor
|Bosch Performance Line CX, Generation 5
|Bosch Performance Line CX, Generation 5
|Bosch Performance Line CX, Generation 5
|Bosch Performance Line CX, Generation 5
|Battery
|Bosch PowerTube 600Wh
|Bosch PowerTube 600Wh
|Bosch PowerTube 600Wh
|Bosch PowerTube 600Wh
|Display
|Bosch Kiox 400c
|Bosch Kiox 400c
|Bosch Kiox 400c
|Bosch Kiox 400c
|Tires
|Maxxis Assegai, EXO+, MaxxGrip, 29x2.5 / Maxxis DHR II, EXO+, MaxxTerra, 29x2.5
|Maxxis Assegai, EXO+, MaxxGrip, 29x2.5 / Maxxis DHR II, DD, MaxxTerra, SM-MD: 27.5x2.5, XM-XL: 29x2.5
|Maxxis Assegai, EXO+, MaxxGrip, 29x2.5 / Maxxis DHR II, DD, MaxxTerra, SM-MD: 27.5x2.5, XM-XL: 29x2.5
|Maxxis Assegai, DD, MaxxGrip, 29x2.5 / Maxxis DHR II, DD, MaxxTerra, SM-XM: 27.5x2.5, LG-XL: 29x2.5
|Brakes
|SRAM Maven, Base (Rotors: SRAM Centerline 220mm, 6-Bolt, F/R: 220)
|SRAM Maven, Base (Rotors: SRAM Centerline 220mm, 6-Bolt, F/R: 220)
|SRAM Maven, Silver (Rotors: SRAM Centerline 220mm, 6-Bolt, F/R: 220)
|SRAM Maven, Silver (Rotors: SRAM Centerline 220mm, 6-Bolt, F/R: 220)
|Crank
|SRAM X1 E-MTB, 165mm, 34T steel chainring
|SRAM X1 E-MTB, 165mm, 34T steel chainring
|SRAM X1 E-MTB, 165mm, 34T steel chainring
|SRAM X1 E-MTB, 165mm, 34T steel chainring
|Handlebar
|Blackbird 35, aluminum, 30mm riser bar, 800mm
|Blackbird 35, aluminum, 30mm riser bar, 800mm
|Blackbird 35, aluminum, 30mm riser bar, 800mm
|Blackbird 35, aluminum, 30mm riser bar, 800mm
|Stem
|Blackbird 35, SM-MD: 35mm, XM-XL: 50mm
|Blackbird 35, SM-MD: 35mm, XM-XL: 50mm
|Blackbird 35, SM-MD: 35mm, XM-XL: 50mm
|Blackbird 35, SM-MD: 35mm, XM-XL: 50mm
|Dropperpost
|KS Vantage Dropper, 34.9mm, SM-MD: 140-170mm, XM-XL: 180-210mm
|KS Vantage Dropper, 34.9mm, SM-MD: 140-170mm, XM-XL: 180-210mm
|BikeYoke Dropper, 34.9mm, SM-MD: 140-170mm, XM-XL: 180-210mm
|KS Vantage Dropper, 34.9mm, SM-MD: 140-170mm, XM-XL: 180-210mm
|Saddle
|WTB Solano, Fusion CrMo, 142mm
|WTB Solano, Fusion CrMo, 142mm
|WTB Solano, Fusion CrMo, 142mm
|WTB Solano, Fusion CrMo, 142mm
|Price (RRP)
|$ 7.999
|$ 8.499
|$ 9.699
|$ 8.999
Information and images: Ibis Cycles press release