Specialized Turbo Vado 3: The new series is equipped with a new, even more powerful motor and offers interesting electronic features, especially in the higher-end versions. Even the base model boasts a very large battery; however, a step-through frame is not available. Instead, the Turbo Vado 3 EVO is an electric SUV.

Anyone who hears "Vado" and knows Latin might think of the ancient Roman word for "I go." Those interested in e-bikes, however, will immediately picture Specialized's all-rounder, now available in two new versions: the Specialized Turbo Vado 3 and the Vado 3 EVO. EVO stands for the SUV-oriented version with 27,5-inch wheels, wider tires, and increased fork travel—120 mm instead of 90 mm. The standard Vado 3 models feature a characteristic already familiar from the Turbo Vado 5: a 29-inch wheel up front provides improved rollover performance, while a 27,5-inch wheel in the rear offers greater comfort thanks to its larger tire volume and slightly improved maneuverability.







Specialized Turbo Vado 3: the highlights

Three models: Turbo Vado 3 4.0 4.199 Euro, 5.0 5.299 Euro and 6.0 6.999 Euro

EVO version with 27,5" wheels and 120 mm suspension fork

Specialized 3.1 motor with 105 Nm torque and 810 watts peak power

Battery 840 watt hours

One-piece aluminum cockpit with integrated touchscreen (Turbo Vado 5.0 and 6.0)

QuadLock smartphone holder with wireless charging (Turbo Vado 5.0 and 6.0)

Compatibility with Apple Find My App

Brake light, brake light + high beam (Turbo Vado 5.0 and 6.0), Garmin radar system (Turbo Vado 6.0)

Weight from 28,5 kg, maximum payload 136 kg







New to the Turbo Vado 3 is the single frame design, featuring a steeply sloping top tube that falls somewhere between a diamond and a trapezoidal frame. This is somewhat surprising, given the current trend towards unisex step-through frames and their comfortable handling. The maximum payload is unlikely to be the issue, however, as at 136 kg, it's quite average. 27,5 kg of that can be carried on the rear rack; the front rack included with the top-of-the-line model can handle an additional 10 kg.

Specialized Turbo Vado 3: Powerful motor and large battery

Above all, the Specialized Vado 3 is distinguished by a new drive system, whose 3.1 motor boasts impressive performance figures: With 105 Nm of torque and a peak output of 810 watts, the drive system delivers powerful acceleration, with Specialized emphasizing its smooth power delivery. Also unusual, especially in the lower price range, is the use of a large 840-watt-hour battery, for which two charging systems are available: The included fast charger takes four hours to fully charge the battery, according to the manufacturer; alternatively, a smart charger can be purchased that achieves an 80% charge in under an hour.







As far as power is concerned, there are no compromises to be made with any of the new Vado models. However, the different versions do differ in terms of their electronic rider aids – and these are particularly impressive on the top model. The one-piece aluminum cockpit of the Specialized Turbo Vado 3 6.0 is immediately noticeable, consisting of a single cast piece with welded-on handlebar ends. Integrated into it is the "MasterMind C4" display with a 2,2-inch touchscreen, which displays different data fields by swiping sideways. Also integrated into the stem is the front light with bright low and high beams, which can, of course, be switched on and off from the handlebars.







Smartphone holder with wireless charging function

In addition to the display, Specialized envisions smartphone use, for which a Quad Lock mount with charging capability is available. Specialized has developed a dedicated app for the Apple Watch that records ride data and displays heart rate. There's also a smartphone app that allows users to customize the drive characteristics of the riding modes, among other things. iPhone users can link the Specialized Vado 3 to the "Apple Find My" app, enabling them to locate it without having to hide an Air Tag on the bike.

Another fairly new feature is the keyless battery removal via fingerprint on the 6.0. This allows the battery to be unlocked with one hand and then removed from the side. While all new Vado 3 models have automatic brake lights, only the top model combines this with a Garmin radar system that monitors traffic behind the vehicle.







Different electronic features

The models positioned below the Vado 3 6.0 are naturally a bit simpler. The 5.0 features a one-piece cockpit with a touchscreen; the wireless smartphone adapter is available as an accessory. This bike also comes equipped with an integrated front light with high beam. The 4.0, on the other hand, has a conventional color display integrated into the stem and a front light mounted on the fork crown. A smartphone mount can also be installed here; however, charging is then done via a USB-C port.

The three Vado 3 models also differ in their bicycle technology: The top model is equipped with an electronic, wireless 12-speed SRAM drivetrain and a RockShox Psylo air suspension fork; the 5.0 and 4.0 come with Suntour forks and 11- and 9-speed drivetrains, respectively. The 6.0 and 5.0 offer the comfort of a dropper seatpost, while the 4.0 only has a suspension seatpost.







Top model with wireless electronic circuitry

With a price range of €4.200 to €7.000, the new series offers broad appeal, with only one step between the entry-level and top-of-the-line models. Those primarily interested in the powerful motor and large battery will likely find the Specialized Turbo Vado 3 4.0 perfectly adequate. The elegant cockpit design and touchscreen certainly justify the €1.100 premium for the 5.0, and those who appreciate electronics on their bikes will also enjoy the final step towards a fully equipped model with rider assistance systems.

www.specialized.com