Product news: The wait is over: The Forbidden Dreadnought is getting an electrified version, powered by the brand-new DJI Avinox M2S motor to propel this enduro machine up the slopes. Built for the toughest trails, the all-new Forbidden Dreadnought E boasts 170 mm of rear travel and 180 mm up front. We've compiled all the information on the Canadian company's new bike.

The Forbidden Dreadnought E at a glance

With geometry similar to the Supernought, Forbidden's downhill bike, and 180/170 mm of travel, the new Dreadnought E is definitely aimed at those who live for steep, rocky descents and big-mountain lines. Thanks to the second-generation Avinox motor, a power lift is conveniently integrated. This lift remains active as long as the optional 600 or 800 Wh battery keeps the mullet tires spinning. The chain guide pulley, which threads the chain through the four-bar linkage rear suspension, also rotates. The high pivot point of the "Trifecta" suspension platform necessitates such an idler wheel due to the rearward-biased axle.

Incidentally, the rocker arm, like the frame, is made of carbon fiber, thus reducing unsprung mass. Also interesting is Forbidden's approach of maintaining the same ratio between the bottom bracket and the front and rear wheel hubs across all frame sizes – unique among e-bikes, but typical of the Canadian company's bikes. Prices for the Forbidden Dreadnought E start at just under €7.700 and go up to under €12.000 (MSRP).







Travel 180 / 170 mm (front / rear)

180 / 170 mm (front / rear) Impeller size Mullet (29″ / 27,5″)

Mullet (29″ / 27,5″) frame material Carbon

Carbon rear end Four-bar linkage with high pivot design

Four-bar linkage with high pivot design Motor Avinox M2S / M2

Avinox M2S / M2 Battery 800Wh / 600Wh

800Wh / 600Wh Weight (manufacturer information) 22,5 – 24.3 kg

22,5 – 24.3 kg Tire clearance 27,5 × 2,6 ″

27,5 × 2,6 ″ forbiddenbike.com

Price Forbidden Dreadnought E T1 800 Wh (RRP): €11.999

Price Forbidden Dreadnought E T1 600 Wh (RRP): €11.699

Price Forbidden Dreadnought E T2 800 Wh (RRP): €10.699

Price Forbidden Dreadnought E T2 600 Wh (RRP): €10.399

Price Forbidden Dreadnought E T3 800 Wh (RRP): €9.199

Price Forbidden Dreadnought E T3 600 Wh (RRP): €8.899

Price Forbidden Dreadnought E T4 800 Wh (RRP): €7.999

Price Forbidden Dreadnought E T4 600 Wh (RRP): €7.699

The Forbidden Dreadnought E's propulsion system in detail

The two top-of-the-line Dreadnought E models are equipped with the brand-new Avinox M2S motor, whose performance figures of 1.300 W and 130 Nm are likely familiar to almost everyone by now. Meanwhile, the T3 and T4 models rely on the M2 motor. This provides the rider with 10 Nm less torque and a peak output of approximately 200 W less – but it is still an enormously powerful unit. With the four available configurations, riders can also choose between bikes with a 600 Wh or 800 Wh battery. The latter adds €300 to the price and approximately 870 g to the weight. Only the top-of-the-line T1 model gets the fast 508 W charger; the others have to make do with the 168 W charger. This takes just over three hours to charge from 0 to 75%.







High pivot for the win

Forbidden is perhaps the best-known representative of the high-pivot trend. Almost all of the Canadian brand's bikes utilize this rear suspension design with its raised pivot point – on the Dreadnought E, this causes the rear axle to move up to approximately 18 mm rearward. This allows the rear end to avoid obstacles in a more "natural" direction, reduces rear wheel sag, and lengthens the chainstays for even greater stability. The resulting chain lengthening would otherwise lead to significant pedal kickback, necessitating a chain guide. In terms of progression, the four-bar linkage rear suspension changes its leverage ratio from approximately 3,1:1 to slightly more than 2,2:1 towards the end of its travel. The spring curve indicates sensitive compression damping that provides increasingly more support deeper in the travel.







Proportional geometry approach

Forbidden describes the Dreadnought as the only proportionally designed e-bike in the world besides the Druid E, the little brother of the enduro machine with the martial name. "Proportional" here means that the ratio between the front center (the distance between the bottom bracket and the front wheel hub) and the rear center (roughly the chainstay length) remains constant. On the Dreadnought, this ratio is a consistent 1,8:1 across all four frame sizes! This ensures that riders of the smallest frame size are positioned identically between the wheels as taller riders. There are no compromises for smaller or taller riders. Speaking of frame sizes: they all feature very high stack values, allowing the rider to assume an upright and stable downhill position that promises excellent control. The head angle is a slack 63°. Thanks to the chainstays, which lengthen further in sag due to the high-pivot design, there should always be sufficient weight on the front wheel. Also commendable: Forbidden provides information on the maximum insertion depth of the seat tube.

S1 S2 S3 S4 reach in mm 425 445 461 481 Stacks in mm 635 648 669 682 Horizontal top tube length in mm 575 598 619 642 Seat tube length in mm 400 420 440 470 Effective seat angle in mm 76.75 76.75 76.75 76.75 Head tube length in mm 100 115 138 153 Steering angle 63 63 63 63 Chainstay length in mm 434 449 463 478 Wheelbase in mm 1215,5 1256,4 1298,2 1339,5 Bottom bracket drop in mm -20 -20 -20 -20 Bottom bracket height in mm 340,8 340,8 340,8 340,8 Standover height in mm 720 720 720 720 FC-2-RC 1,8 1,8 1,8 1,8 Maximum insertion depth of seat tube in mm 260 275 300 320







The four equipment variants

That the Dreadnought E is built for downhill riding is evident from the component list. The grippy Maxxis combination of High Roller 3 and Minion DHR II tires with DH casing and MaxxGrip compound alone underscores this. Need further proof? Depending on the model, a RockShox Zeb or a Fox 38 with 180 mm of travel handles the front suspension; braking is typically provided by the powerful SRAM Maven. The handlebars are consistently high-rise, and robust aluminum wheels from Crankbrothers complete the package. Only the top-of-the-line model features carbon rims. Forbidden also equips the bikes with long dropper posts from OneUp and TranzX, offering 210 mm of travel in size L and an impressive 240 mm in size XL. Included extras are Stans tubeless sealant and RideWrap frame protection film.

Dreadnought E T1 Dreadnought E T2 Dreadnought E T3 Dreadnought E T4 Fork RockShox Zeb Ultimate Fox38Factory RockShox ZEB Select + RockShox ZEB Select Suspension shocks RockShox Vivid Coil Fox Float X2 Air Factory RockShox Vivid Air Select+ Rock Shox Super Deluxe Select Handlebar OneUp Alloy OneUp Alloy Forbidden Alloy Forbidden Alloy Stem OneUp Forged OneUp Forbidden Forged Forbidden Forged Dropperpost OneUp V3 TranzX Reverse TranzX Reverse TranzX Reverse Saddle Fizik Terra Aidon X5 Fizik Terra Aidon X5 Forbidden Forbidden Brakes SRAM Maven Ultimate SRAM Maven Silver SRAM Maven Base SRAM DB4 switching group SRAM X0 T-Type SRAM GX T-Type SRAM Eagle 90 T-Type SRAM Eagle 70 T-Type Crank SRAM X0 E Practical Alloy E-Cranks Practical Alloy E-Cranks Practice Alloy Type 7 E-Cranks DJI 150mm Motor Avinox M2S Avinox M2S Avinox M2 Avinox M2 Battery Avinox Avinox Avinox Avinox Wheels Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon Enduro Crank Brothers Alloy 2.0 Crankbrothers Alloy 1.0 Crank Brothers Alloy 1.0 Front tire Maxxis High Roller 3 3C, MaxxGrip, DH Casing Maxxis High Roller 3 3C, MaxxGrip, DH Casing Maxxis High Roller 3 3C, MaxxGrip, DH Casing Maxxis High Roller 3 3C, MaxxGrip, DH Casing Rear tire Maxxis DHRII 3C, MaxxGrip, DH Casing Maxxis DHRII 3C, MaxxGrip, DH Casing Maxxis DHRII 3C, MaxxGrip, DH Casing Maxxis DHRII 3C, MaxxGrip, DH Casing Charger Avinox 508W Charger Avinox 168W Charger Avinox 168W Charger Avinox 168W Charger Weight (manufacturer's specification, 800 Wh) 23,85 kg 23,98 kg 24,30 kg 23,34 kg Price (RRP, 800 Wh) €11.999 €10.699 €9.199 €7.999













Information and images: Forbidden Bikes press release