Test / E-MTB: At first glance, the Focus Jam² seems almost too unassuming on paper. A solid aluminum frame, the proven Bosch CX motor, a choice of 600 or 800 watt-hours integrated into the downtube, 29-inch wheels, and 160 mm of front travel paired with 150 mm at the rear – it sounds like a very down-to-earth e-MTB, one that probably wouldn't win any prizes in front of the ice cream parlor. But anyone who hastily dismisses this bike as a reliable but unremarkable companion is making a mistake. Behind its unassuming exterior lies an incredibly well-thought-out concept with clever details, outstanding battery modularity, and riding characteristics that truly astonished us on the trail. In this comprehensive test, we'll explain why the Focus Jam² remains one of the hottest recommendations for a vast target group, even in 2026.

The Jam² is a true evergreen in the e-MTB portfolio of the Stuttgart-based brand Focus and probably the bike that many mountain bikers most associate with the manufacturer. In its current iteration, the bike positions itself as a purebred trail all-rounder, aiming to perfectly balance extended touring capability with downhill-oriented trail fun. Focus deliberately avoids elitist carbon gimmicks or extreme geometry experiments, which would only be relevant to a tiny target group anyway. Instead, the frame is made entirely of aluminum, guaranteeing robustness, reliability, and a wide range of uses for the vast majority of riders.







Premium look in solid aluminum

Standing before the Focus Jam², you really have to perform the obligatory tap test to believe it's an aluminum frame. Focus has clearly put a lot of effort into the manufacturing and finishing. Especially around the head tube, the distinctive welds are so cleanly ground that the flowing, organic shapes are strongly reminiscent of a carbon frame. This exceptionally high-quality, premium look is further enhanced by the elegant, two-tone metallic paint finish and the matching painted rocker link of the rear suspension.







But the frame design isn't just visually appealing. The massive tube cross-sections exude enormous stability, which is naturally reflected in the weight. Depending on the equipment variant and battery size, the bike weighs between 24,5 and 25,5 kilograms. What might initially sound like a deal-breaker to weight weenies actually offers tangible structural advantages. The Jam² boasts a high maximum permissible weight of 150 kilograms by today's standards. Subtracting the bike's own weight leaves a comfortable 125 kilograms for the rider and their gear.

As an added bonus, the frame is officially approved for use with bicycle trailers – a real boon for sporty parents who want to combine family and hobby, and a feature that's becoming increasingly rare in the high-performance e-MTB segment. Focus has also paid attention to the thoughtful details beyond the impressive specifications: the frame is protected at all relevant points. The generously sized, ribbed chainstay protector deserves special mention; it's not simply glued on, but securely bolted to the frame. While this adds a few cents to the manufacturing cost, it reliably prevents the component from coming loose in wet and dirty conditions. Furthermore, a clever mount for an Apple AirTag or Chipolo tracker is cleverly concealed in the downtube beneath the battery, allowing it to be invisibly secured with cable clips.







Modular battery concept: The agony of choice

One of the absolute highlights of the Focus Jam² is its superbly implemented modular battery concept. While many other manufacturers on the market limit themselves to permanently attached batteries or a precisely defined capacity, Focus gives the customer complete freedom of choice. In the 6 series models, riders can decide whether they want to integrate the compact 600-watt-hour battery (approx. 3,0 kg) or the larger 800-watt-hour battery (approx. 3,9 kg) from Bosch into the frame.

The ingenious design feature: the frame's downtube remains identical; only the removable cover changes. Riding with the smaller 600 Wh battery results in a sleek, sporty silhouette. For those wanting to upgrade to an 800 Wh battery for epic tours, the frame easily accommodates the 800 Wh battery, simply by using a different, slightly more protruding downtube cover. Both covers integrate seamlessly into the design. It's almost surprising that more e-bike manufacturers haven't adopted this logical and clever solution.







For those who find even 800 watt-hours insufficient, the compact PowerMore 250 range extender can be mounted on the downtube. It connects via a well-designed charging port on the seat tube, whose cover slides elegantly upwards. Nothing protrudes dangerously, and there's nothing to snag while pedaling – it's precisely these fine details that demonstrate the work of engineers who themselves spend many hours in the saddle. With the range extender, the Jam²'s total battery capacity can be increased to up to 1.050 Wh.

Bosch CX Gen 5: Powerhouse with 100 Nm (Update)

At the heart of the drive system is the extremely proven 5th generation Bosch Performance Line CX motor. Focus equips the system with the latest software update as standard. This increases the maximum torque from 85 Nm to 100 Nm. Simultaneously, the peak power output rises to up to 750 watts with a maximum support factor of 400 percent. The motor is, of course, fully integrated into the Bosch Smart System and can be configured down to the smallest detail via the eBike Flow app. This includes, among other things, the dynamic eMTB+ mode, which promises a symbiosis of powerful motor assistance and precise trail control.

Geometry and chassis: Ready for any terrain

The Jam²'s suspension is based on Focus's proprietary FOLD kinematics, providing a generous 150 mm of rear travel. Combined with the ample 160 mm of travel at the fork, this results in a package that isn't too radical for moderate tours, but offers plenty of reserves for rough terrain. Focus has deliberately opted against a flip chip for geometry adjustment, relying instead on a very well-balanced fundamental character.







S M L XL Reach (mm) 425 455 480 510 Stacks (mm) 630 639 648 657 seat tube (mm) 390 420 440 460 Steering angle (in °) 65 65 65 65 Seat angle (in °) 76,5 76,5 76,5 76,5 top tube (mm) 576 608 636 668 Chainstays 450 450 450 450 head tube (mm) 110 120 130 140

The geometry is characterized by a rather substantial stack (just under 650 mm in size L), which positions the rider comfortably high and securely on the bike. This contrasts with the 450 mm chainstays, consistent across all sizes, which are crucial on an e-MTB for keeping the front wheel firmly planted, even on steep climbs. The bike comes standard with 29-inch wheels, and the manufacturer limits tire options to a maximum width of 2,6 inches (66 mm).

Equipment options: Something for every budget

Focus currently offers the Jam² in four primary equipment variants, covering a very fair and broad price range. The entry-level model is the Jam² 6.7 for €4.699, which, with a RockShox Psylo Silver fork and Shimano Cues 10-speed drivetrain, represents a very solid, albeit rather basic, foundation. At the top end is the Jam² 6.0 for €7.999 Euro, which leaves virtually nothing to be desired with RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, electronic SRAM GX AXS transmission, DT Swiss carbon wheels and the lightweight, one-piece One Piece SL carbon cockpit.







Frame Focus Jam² Fork RockShox Lyric Select Drive Bosch CX Gen5 Battery 600 Wh Suspension shocks RockShox Super Deluxe Select Wheels Raceface AR30 Tire VR Schwalbe Albert Radial Trail Ultrasoft Tire HR Schwalbe Albert Radial Trail Soft Derailleur Sram Eagle 70 Shifter Sram Eagle 70 Crank Samox 165 mm Front derailleur Without Brake Ram DB8 Brake discs Sram Centerline 200/200 Seatpost Post Moderne DP-212 170 mm (L) Saddle Focus Stem Focus CIS 2.0 Handlebar Alloy 800 / 30 mm







The most exciting options for most buyers, however, are likely to lie in the middle. Our test bike, the Jam² 6.8, costs €5.699 in the 600 Wh version (plus a €300 surcharge for 800 Wh). For that price, you get a truly honest RockShox Select suspension, the mechanical SRAM Eagle 70 drivetrain, and the grippy Schwalbe Albert tires with radial casing. Anyone wanting to... 1.000 Adding up the Euros, the Jam² 6.9 (6.699 Euros) offers a significant suspension upgrade to the Fox Performance Elite series (Grip X2 fork and Float X shock) as well as the reliability of a Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain. Considering the dealer discount, where a few percentage points are often negotiable, these are extremely competitive packages.

Focus Jam² in practice: A surprise on the trail

With all this data and the bike's considerable weight in mind, we started our practical test on our local trails. To get straight to the point: when you heave a bike weighing over 25 kilograms out of the car, the image that inevitably forms in your mind is a lumbering, stubborn tank that flattens everything downhill but is reluctant to maneuver through tight corners. But rarely have we been so wrong in our assessment.

The Focus Jam² completely surprised us on the trail. In our testing history, we've rarely encountered a bike in this weight class that feels so lively, responsive, and agile. It impressively disproves the idea of ​​focusing solely on the spec sheet and demonstrates just how crucial the combination of kinematics, center of gravity, and geometry truly is in real-world riding.







Downhill: Playful, agile, and fully engaged on the trail

The bike's low center of gravity plays a crucial role on descents. Every playful input from the rider is readily translated into a change of direction or speed. The rider sits low and centrally over the bottom bracket, while the remarkably high front end generates an enormous sense of security. When the terrain gets extremely steep, the high stack prevents any feeling of going over the handlebars. At the same time, a quick flick of the handlebars is all it takes to lift the front wheel off small bumps and launch the bike into the next berm.

The damper tuning of the FOLD rear suspension on the Jam² 6.8 proves to be an excellent compromise. The rear end provides ample support for an active riding style and doesn't sag excessively in its travel, yet still absorbs larger impacts with pleasing composure. The 29-inch wheels further contribute to the immense stability at high speeds. The bike is very forgiving, even for less experienced riders, and encourages them to simply leave the brakes open.

Uphill: Uphill flow with eMTB+ mode

Heading in the opposite direction, the Jam² transforms into an unstoppable climbing machine. The combination of the 450 mm chainstays, large wheels, and powerful motor makes even extremely rocky and steep uphill sections pure pleasure. The front wheel only lifts very late, allowing you to remain relaxed and keep pedaling.







Downsides: Where the problems still lie

Of course, we also have to offer some criticism, because even the best design isn't without its flaws. One significant point of criticism concerns the stem and cable routing. Focus uses the CIS 2.0 stem, where the cables are routed directly through the headset into the frame. While this creates a clean look, it's a real nightmare for anyone who likes to tinker with their bike. For example, if you want to adjust the handlebar height using spacers, you might have to cut the steerer tube. This less-than-ideal-for-mechanics detail clashes sharply with the otherwise very practical and easy-to-maintain nature of the bike.

Another drawback is the limited insertion depth for the seatpost. Due to a noticeable bend in the seat tube, the manufacturer states that the dropper post can only be inserted a maximum of 275 mm on a size L frame. Riders who prefer very long-travel seatposts will need to take precise measurements beforehand. Furthermore, Focus equipped our Jam² 6.8 with SRAM DB8 brakes. While these do bring the bike to a stop, they quickly feel underpowered on long descents with a potential system weight of 150 kg. A more robust system would have been preferable. Finally, the bulky and vulnerable Purion 200 display on the handlebars slightly detracts from the cockpit's overall appearance – a display neatly integrated into the top tube would have been a much better fit for the premium look.







The setup: damper pressure and battery choice

For all future owners, we have two crucial tips. Let's start with the suspension: Focus provides recommendations in the manual for the ideal shock pressure based on rider weight. However, in our test, it quickly became apparent that the bike felt a bit too sluggish with the recommended 30 percent sag and occasionally bottomed out. We advise increasing the shock pressure slightly. With a bit more resistance, the rear end really comes alive, the bike becomes more lively, playful, and much better suited to its trail character.

Regarding the battery configuration, we were able to test the bike back-to-back with both the 600 Wh and 800 Wh batteries on the trails. Our clear conclusion: definitely go for the 600 Wh battery! With the nearly one kilogram lighter energy storage unit, the center of gravity is lower, and the bike handles significantly more nimbly and smoothly. For the two or three extremely long day trips you take each year, the compact battery in the downtube, combined with the range extender in the frame bag, offers a much better, more flexible, and higher-quality riding experience.