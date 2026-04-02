Product news: The new e*thirteen Sidekick 2.0 hubs promise an even faster and safer MTB and e-MTB riding experience without pedal kickback. The sophisticated system not only eliminates pedal kickback but also ensures that the suspension can operate freely – a fundamental requirement for fast runs.

The Sidekick hub's recipe for success is based on an innovative pawl technology. When rolling, the main pawls retract completely, decoupling the drivetrain and suspension. This allows the rear wheel to follow the terrain, resulting in significantly more time spent in the optimal suspension range. With version 2.0, e*thirteen has implemented several optimizations. Riders praised the Sidekick's near-silent operation and low rolling resistance, but expressed a desire for a quicker response option when impact absorption isn't the primary concern.







The manufacturer has introduced a new, fast 9° response option that offers the feel of traditional hubs when a quicker, more direct response is crucial. This 9° response option is designed to eliminate early-stroke rebound, thus improving comfort and grip. According to e*thirteen, it's ideally suited for trail/all-mountain bikes and mid-travel e-bikes. The 9°, 13°, and 18° settings provide maximum suspension isolation for aggressive gravity riding. Riders can fine-tune their hub's dead zone tool-free, right on the trail.

The Sidekick 2.0 replaces conventional wire or stamped springs with a robust magnetic return system, eliminating a potential point of wear. Newly developed bearing press fits and improved low-friction seals further reduce rolling resistance by an additional 30% compared to the original Sidekick. The up to 38% lighter construction allows for a weight comparison with the lightest conventional hubs: the Sidekick Pro Straight Pull rear hub weighs just 275g (300g for J-bend).







Every e*thirteen Sidekick 2.0 hub comes with a 10-year warranty and a lifetime bearing warranty (that's right, free bearings for the entire lifespan of the hub for the original owner!). These hubs are World Cup proven, fully rebuildable, and designed for easy home maintenance. Last but not least, at less than half the price of the original Sidekick, it's more affordable than ever. To reach more riders, e*thirteen now offers a three-tiered pricing structure.

Agency: ethirteen.com