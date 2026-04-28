There's a real buzz in the industry: More and more 32-inch bikes, tires, and wheels are being unveiled or spotted as show bikes and prototypes. It's easy to lose track. Anyone who thinks there are only one or two 32-inch tires and a few crooked rims from small workshops is mistaken. We present all 32-inch components, including the available bikes!

What exactly changes with the new wheel size?

Most people probably know the ETRTO number, or outer rim diameter, of 29-inch wheels by heart by now: it's 622 (remember, 584 for 27,5-inch wheels). And what about the new wheel size? It's 686 – a 32-inch wheel thus has a diameter 64 mm larger than a 29-inch wheel. With a total outer diameter of just under 69 cm, a 32-inch rim has a circumference of approximately 2.155 mm (1.954 mm for 29-inch wheels).

The larger diameter necessitates several design innovations: suspension forks with the same travel require a greater installation height, frames need more space to accommodate the larger wheels, and geometry parameters such as stack height and bottom bracket drop change. We've taken a closer look at what changes we can expect.







Looking to the future: What else is in store for us?

The need for smaller aisles

At the moment, the industry is still busy ticking off the main points on the 32-inch wheel agenda. Frames, wheels, suspension forks, and tires are already available for purchase or are being developed with considerable publicity. However, the project is not yet fully mature. A number of open questions remain, requiring clarification and offering work for resourceful component manufacturers. One such issue is the drivetrain components: larger wheels cause gear ratios to increase dramatically – smaller chainrings or cassettes with even larger sprockets would be the answer. Or one could switch to a gearbox altogether. We are eager to see where this journey leads.

Will bikes become even heavier?

A discussion as old as the bicycle itself, presumably because it promises to be reduced to a single value: the weight of a bike. Strictly speaking, bicycles, measured by the ratio between bike and rider weight, are always lightweight construction in practice. This doesn't change the fact that 32-inch wheels require more material: not only do tires, rims, and spokes become heavier, but the longer frames and forks also have to withstand greater leverage and are therefore heavier. Anyone wanting to ride a 32-inch bike with the weight of a 29-inch bike will have to pay a premium for lightweight construction. Others have to ask themselves what the number on the scale really means at the end of the day.







“Tyre Buzz” and short dropper posts

With the larger rear wheel, the "tire buzz" problem also becomes more relevant. While the involuntary contact between the rear wheel and the rider's backside was thought to have been eradicated long ago with the advent of mullet bikes, the problem is resurfacing with renewed vigor for riders with the new wheel size. The larger the rear wheel, the smaller the gap to the rider during hard compressions. And it's not just the rider who is at risk; the saddle is also an obstacle: full-suspension bikes have a minimum saddle height below which the lowered saddle will be touched by the rear wheel during hard impacts. Therefore, on a full-suspension bike with full 32-inch tires, the saddle cannot be lowered very far, at least not if you want to keep the chainstays reasonably short.

A new hub standard

The biggest fear many riders associate with the new wheel size is that a new standard for hub spacing will also emerge – and that's not so unrealistic, considering the statements from wheel specialist Newmen. A wider flange spacing seems to be the most sensible and weight-saving measure to counteract the reduced stiffness of 32-inch wheels. Here is Newmen's comprehensive statement on the topic. read upFurthermore: As wheels become taller and wider, there's less space inside the frame for the derailleur and brakes. The new wide chainline has freed up some space for the derailleur, but it could be tight for the brakes. Could this be the start of a new standard for brake caliper mounting?







Supermullet

Some of the problems mentioned are more significant for the rear wheel, which the frame builder has to somehow accommodate at the back. One way to benefit from the rollover characteristics and high stability of 32-inch wheels without introducing many of their problems is the supermullet setup: This combines a 32-inch front wheel with a 29-inch rear wheel (those who want to ride a 27,5-inch rear wheel can call it a gigamullet setup). Bikes like the Starling Big Bird demonstrate this and manage to do so without making too many compromises in the frame design.







What 32-inch components are already available for purchase?

Frames and complete bikes

Anyone wanting to ride a 32-inch mountain bike or gravel bike right now will have to look at smaller bike manufacturers and boutique bike shops. Steel frames are still a common sight among 32-inch bikes, as steel allows for relatively quick and inexpensive frame development. So far, we've only found carbon frames from the Swiss brand Stoll and the Würzburg-based company Bike Ahead. Those who prefer aluminum can opt for the milled I-Train from Actofive, for example. Titanium is also available, as seen in the Chiru Veldt 32-inch gravel bike we've already tested. Click here for more information. Velomotion test report.







Overview of all 32-inch bikes:

Brand Model field of application. Status Price (RRP) Link Actofive I-Train 32 DC/Trail Series from € 6.990 actofive.com Alutech (E-)Pelmo 32 All-Mountain Prototyp mtb-news.de Ari Full Suspension 32" Prototype XC Prototyp mtb-news.de Bike Ahead The Frame 32 XC Series €2.999 bike-ahead.de BMC Project Fahrenheit Prototyp bmc.com BTCHN' Alpina XC – Trail Series from $2.200 btchnbikes.com Chiru Veldt Gravel Series €3.085 chirubikes.com Dead Rabbit XC032 XC Prototyp deadrabbitbike.com Dirty Sixer MonsterEnduro Enduro Series $ 6.299 dirtysixer.com MiTech Gravel 32" Gravel Series 3.998 - 5.850 € mi-tech.de MiTech Scenario E MGU 32 All-Mountain / Enduro Series 9.199 - 13.500 € mi-tech.de Neuhaus Nova32 XC Series €1.559,95 neuhausmetalworks.com Quarry Cycling Alder 32 DC Prototyp bikerumor.com Quarry Cycling Rage Bait 32 Trail running Series $ 2.450 quarrycycling.com Reeb Re:Dikyelous Modified Trail running Prototyp bikerumor.com Revel El Jefe Grande XC/DC Prototyp revelbikes.com Sour Pasta Party 32 XC Series from € 1.299 sour.bike.de starling Big Bird Trail running Series from € 2.948 starlingcycles.com Stoll P32 XC Series 5.000 – 14,000 CHF stoll-bikes.com true Love Custom 32" Gravel Prototyp mtb-news.de Zinn Cycles Miscellaneous MTB Series 6.900 - 8.450 $ zinn.bikes.com







Suspension forks

Suspension forks are complex components, and relatively few manufacturers focus on their development. Even fewer offer 32-inch suspension forks! Boutique manufacturer Intend is one such exception. With the Edge 32 and Samurai XC32, the Freiburg-based company has two dedicated suspension forks for the new wheel size in its product range. Otherwise, only the American manufacturer Wren Sports offers a modified 29-inch upside-down suspension fork. Those who prefer the classic look of right-side-up suspension forks will have to wait until the prototypes from Fox and SR Suntour are ready for market.







These 32-inch suspension forks are well-known:

Brand Model field of application. Status Price (RRP) Link Fox XC Prototyp mtb-news.de intent Edge 32 Enduro Series €1.679,83 intend-bc.com intent Samurai XC32 XC / DC Series 1.699 - 1.899 € intend-bc.de Manitou Mattoc (Modified) XC Prototyp theradavist.com Manitou Dorado (Modified) Enduro Series dirtysixer.com SR Sun Tour Raidon 34 XC/Trail Prototyp pinkbike.com Wren Inverted (Modified) XC – All-Mountain Series 699,99 - 749,99 $ wrensports.com

Rims and wheelsets

Carbon fiber has so far dominated as the material of choice for 32-inch rims. This allows the wheels to achieve acceptable weights despite their larger diameter. The spoked wheels from Bike Ahead are particularly noteworthy. Carbon rims in 32 inches are also available from Berd, known for their textile spokes, as well as Nextie, Light Bicycle, and, more recently, Teravail. A matching 32-inch inner tube from Tubolito is also expected this spring.







This means you're already rolling on large wheels:

Brand Model field of application. Status Price (RRP) Link Alex Rims XC Prototyp pinkbike.com Baird Hawk 30 Gold XC Series €2.858,67 berdspokes.com Bike Ahead Biturbo X 32 Safewing XC / DC Series €3.599 bike-ahead.de BTCH'N Carbon Trail running Series $ 1.792,5 btchnbikes.com Cole Trail running Prototyp pinkbike.com Dirty Sixer In-House 32" Enduro Series dirtysixer.com Formula XC Prototyp pinkbike.com Jester Astral Alloy Trail running Series from € 1.079,95 astralcycling.com Light Bicycle Anax32 XC Series from $1.464,2 lightbicycle.com Newmen Prototyp newmen.de Nextie Unicorn 32" XC – Enduro Series $300 per rim nextie.com Nextie Alpha 32" XC Series $500 per rim nextie.com Novatec Prototyp pinkbike.com Reynolds A32 XC Prototyp sour.bike.de Teravail Circos Wide 32 Gravel Series teravail.com Teravail Tube 32 hose Series teravail.com Tubolito MTB 32" hose Series tubolito.com Wren Prototyp wrensports.com

tires and tubes

You might be able to weld a frame yourself, modify a suspension fork or replace it with a rigid one, and even get your hands on oversized rims if you venture into the world of unicycles and oversized bikes. But decent tires for gravel or mountain biking are the real bottleneck – practically impossible to manufacture yourself. Fortunately, things have changed quite a bit recently. Maxxis officially offers five mountain bike tires, including the Aspen ST in a gravel version. Schwalbe, Vittoria, and Kenda have announced or at least already shown 32-inch tires; and Teravail plans to offer not only a rim, but also two MTB and gravel tires and a matching inner tube in the new size.







Overview of all known 32-inch tires:

Brand Model field of application. Status Price (RRP) Link CST (Cadaver Surgical Training) Patrol All-Mountain Prototyp pinkbike.com Kenda Dagger XC XC Prototyp bikerumor.com Maxxis Aspen XC Series €74,90 maxxis.de Maxxis Aspen ST Gravel, XC Series €74,90 maxxis.de Maxxis Aspen AT DC Series €74,90 maxxis.de Maxxis Dissector All-Mountain Series €79,90 maxxis.de Maxxis Forekaster Trail running Series €74,90 maxxis.de Schwalbe Rick Race Pro XC Prototyp sour.bike.de Schwalbe G-One RX Pro Gravel Prototyp mtb-news.de Teravail Cannonball Gravel Series teravail.com Teravail Camrock 32 XC Series $ 95 teravail.com Vee Tire Co Attack HPL All-Mountain Prototyp pinkbike.com Vittoria Peyote XC XC Prototyp bikeradar.com

Information and images: Manufacturer / Press