Product News Campagnolo Record 13: Almost a year after the Super Record 13 and exactly six months after the 1x Super Record X groupset, the traditional Italian manufacturer is back with another offering: The long-awaited mid-range groupset, the Campagnolo Record 13, is finally here, and in all four variants already familiar from the SR 13. Velomotion visited Campagnolo Germany and was able to preview and briefly test the new components.

Within the Campagnolo Super Record 13 Everything is actually correct – however, like the performance, the price is also top-level. At around €4.300, the wireless 2x13 groupset is €900 cheaper than its 2x12 predecessor, but it's still a luxury product and not exactly suitable for attracting a larger customer base to the traditional Italian brand. But now the Campagnolo Record 13 There, the one that could achieve this: The 2x13 version is available from €2.699, and the Record X Gravel with a single chainring from €2.129. This puts both versions of the set almost exactly on par with the SRAM Force AXS in terms of price – and that is currently the benchmark against which it must be measured.







Complete bicycles with Campagnolo components are finally conceivable starting at €6.000, and if the industry cooperates, such models should be more widely available from 2027 onwards. Is that a good thing? Absolutely – because the Campagnolo Record 13 is an exceptionally versatile groupset with extremely good performance.







Campagnolo Record 13: the highlights

RRP from EUR 2.699 (2×13) respectively. EUR 2.129 (1x13 with brake lever only on the left, each including brake discs)

(2×13) respectively. (1x13 with brake lever only on the left, each including brake discs) Weight Record 2×13 Road approx. 2.783 gr , Record X 1×13 Gravel approx. 2.777 g (manufacturer's specification)

, Record X 1×13 Gravel approx. g (manufacturer's specification) Available as Road 2×13, Allroad 2×13, Road 1×13 and Gravel 1×13

Cassette sets Road 10-33 and 11-36, Gravel 10-48 (optional Super Record 9-42)

Seven chainring combinations (45/29, 48/32, 50/34, 52/36, 53/39, 54/39, 55/39), eight single chainrings (38-52 teeth)

Campagnolo Zonda wheelset approx. 1.500 g / 1.500 Euro

Optional SRM power meter (accuracy +/- 2%) + 600 euros

Translations Road: 10-33 : 10-11-12-13-14-15-16-18-20-23-26-29-33 / 11-36 : 11-12-13-14-15-16-18-20-23-26-29-32-36

: 10-11-12-13-14-15-16-18-20-23-26-29-33 / : 11-12-13-14-15-16-18-20-23-26-29-32-36 Gravel translations: 10-48: 10-11-12-13-14-16-18-21-25-30-36-42-48 / 9-42: 9-10-11-12-13-14-16-18-21-25-30-36-42

Slight weight increase due to simpler materials

What did they do in Vicenza to reduce the price of the component set by a whopping 1.600 euros? As usual, it's differences in materials and construction details that reduce manufacturing costs and thus the price, while also making the more affordable groupsets slightly heavier – the 2x13 by around 320 grams and the 1x13 by around 350 grams. For the Record groupset, Campagnolo uses carbon composite material in many components; on the rear derailleur, the rear part of the swingarm is made of steel instead of carbon, and on the front derailleur, the entire chain guide is made of carbon.







The two-piece bottom bracket axle is made of titanium on the Super Record and stainless steel on the Record. Furthermore, the carbon crank arms of the more affordable groupset are solid rather than hollow. The right crank arm lacks the bridges between each pair of the four arms; this shouldn't pose a functional disadvantage. The brake levers are made of carbon composite and don't have quite the same glossy sheen as the SR levers; however, they offer a slightly more tactile feel. The brake rotors have a steel carrier instead of aluminum, making them slightly heavier. The same applies to the chain, which uses solid pins instead of hollow rivets.







No differences in the electronic components.

So much for the differences between the top-of-the-line and mid-range versions – but the similarities are far more important. The servo motors, electronic components, and batteries are identical, as is the internal workings of the Ergopower brake/shift levers. Functionality, shifting speed, and precision are therefore indistinguishable between the Super Record and the Record. And, of course, the new number two model adopts the shifting principle that has proven itself for over 35 years, featuring the thumb button inside the lever body (for upshifting) and the easily accessible paddle behind the brake lever (for downshifting), supplemented by a shift button on top/inside the lever, with all buttons being freely programmable.

The Campagnolo Record X Gravel groupset comes standard with a dedicated brake lever on the left, allowing it to be operated similarly to the mechanical Campagnolo Ekar gravel groupset. In the version we tested, equipped with two electronic controls, a total of six buttons can be assigned to the functions of upshifting, downshifting, and operating a cycling computer.







Wide range of translations

One characteristic of the Super Record 13 is its wide range of gear ratios, and the Campagnolo Record 13 offers almost as many options: there are seven chainring combinations (45/29, 48/32, 50/34, 52/36, 53/39, 54/39, and 55/39), plus two cassette options with 10-33 and 11-36 teeth respectively (instead of four gear ratios on the SR13). Crank lengths are limited to three variants: 165, 170, and 172,5 mm, thus following the trend towards shorter cranks.

For the Campagnolo Record X gravel groupset, only one cassette is offered: the familiar 10-48 – and it's a real highlight. In the high-speed range, it offers five sprockets in single increments (10-11-12-13-14), one more than the SRAM XPLR cassette. However, the Italians have opted for slightly wider gearing in the climbing gears, with the 48-tooth final sprocket offering two more teeth than SRAM's. If desired, the 9-42 cassette from the Super Record X can also be fitted. Eight chainrings are available for the new groupset, ranging from 38 to 52 teeth in two-tooth increments.







Extremely affordable SRM power meter

Another highlight of the new mid-range groupset is the optional power meter, available for an additional €600. It's manufactured by the power measurement pioneer SRM in Jülich, Rhineland, and should therefore be of the highest quality. To achieve the extremely competitive price for SRM, the electronics are somewhat simpler; consequently, the system isn't quite as precise: +/- 2% instead of +/- 1%, which should make little difference in practice.

For patent reasons, the rear derailleur and front derailleur still use different batteries (which is irrelevant for a 1x groupset). Conveniently, there's no charging cradle; instead, there's a magnetic charging connector that plugs into a power source via USB-C – which can be a power bank or even a smartphone. Speaking of smartphones: the new Record comes with an updated version of the MyCampy app, which now features a "garage" – allowing users with multiple bikes equipped with electronic Campagnolo components to organize them neatly within the app.







Four variants for road, gravel and all-road

Like the Super Record, the Campagnolo Record 13 is offered in different versions: Road 2x13, Gravel 1x13, and Allroad 2x13 and Road 1x13. The derailleurs for Gravel and Allroad are equipped with the "Nano Clutch," which ensures higher chain tension. The pure road bike derailleur without this technology promises a smoother shifting experience.







Sure, in the traditional manufacturer's model range, the Campagnolo Record 13 is the new number two. But could the groupset also have what it takes to move into second place in the duel with SRAM and Shimano? When it comes to innovation, the Americans are currently leading the way, especially in the gravel sector, offering largely functionally identical groupsets in three price ranges. However, the new 1x13 derailleurs cannot be mounted on older frames with a classic derailleur hanger. Meanwhile, Shimano's road bike groupsets, with their central, wired battery, are showing their age, while the completely wireless Shimano GRX Di2 gravel groupset, with its MTB-style gearing, isn't entirely convincing.

Campagnolo has several advantages over its competitors: The Italians offer the only 2x13 road groupset currently available, which is a significant image advantage, and also provide excellent functionality, proven shifting logic, and the pleasant feel of the new lever design introduced in 2025. The gravel groupset can be mounted on any frame and can replace, for example, the somewhat outdated mechanical Ekar groupset – or a mechanical groupset of Japanese origin.







Besides technical advantages like the wide gear range and the affordable power meter, Campagnolo also offers "soft skills" such as European manufacturing and the harmonious, elegant look of its products. With the Campagnolo Record 13, all of this is now affordable – so there's nothing to suggest the new groupset won't be a success. Campagnolo has delivered; now it's up to bike manufacturers to follow suit and the public to embrace it.