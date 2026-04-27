Test / E-Bike: The young brand Deruiz is launching the Mica Pro with a bold promise: German engineering, high-quality and low-maintenance components, and a service network comparable to a specialist dealer – all at the price of a direct-to-consumer brand. This e-bike, described as an SUV, has a considerable overall weight, but counters this with a very high system approval rating, a massive 110 Nm motor, and an Enviolo hub gear with a Gates belt drive. We put this calculation to the test to see if it works and if the concept proves convincing in practice.

A new face on the market: The concept of the Deruiz Mica Pro

In the highly competitive market for everyday e-bikes, many manufacturers are currently trying to bridge the gap between affordable prices and premium aspirations. Deruiz, a relatively new brand on the German market, is taking an interesting approach. According to the manufacturer, development takes place entirely in Germany, while production relies on established global supply chains. The sales strategy is particularly compelling: the company aims to combine the aggressive pricing of an online retailer with the service of an established specialist retailer. To achieve this, Deruiz is not only building its own brand stores, such as the one in Heidelberg, but also relying on a growing network of service and test-ride partners across the country.







The Deruiz Mica Pro is built on an exceptionally robust aluminum frame that speaks volumes at first glance: stability is paramount. It's striking that the designers have engineered the bike for a maximum system weight of 180 kilograms. While other manufacturers are already loudly advertising "XXL bikes," the Mica Pro quietly offers reserves that allow even heavier riders to carry a generous amount of luggage. The fact that this solid construction inevitably results in a weight of around 30 kilograms is the logical consequence of physics. To handle this weight load and the intended use on both paved roads and gravel paths, the e-bike rolls on voluminous Schwalbe Johnny Watts 365 tires. These offer a good compromise between smooth rolling on asphalt and sufficient puncture protection, as well as grip on rougher surfaces.

The driving force: Individualized power instead of standard products

The true heart of the Mica Pro lies hidden in the bottom bracket area. While the Deruiz logo is prominently displayed on the motor housing, a Gobao drive unit is at work beneath the hood. Anyone expecting a standard, off-the-shelf unit is sorely mistaken. Deruiz has gone to great lengths here, implementing a highly customized setup rarely seen in this price range.







Instead of relying on the industry-standard 36 volts, the entire system is based on a more powerful 48-volt architecture. Furthermore, a completely custom CAN bus communication protocol was developed to optimize the interaction between the motor, battery, and control units. The raw figures of the "ZentriDrive" motor are truly impressive: 110 Newton meters of torque and a peak output of 900 watts. This powerhouse is powered by a 720 watt-hour lithium-ion battery from Samsung. The energy storage unit is elegantly integrated into the downtube, can be easily removed for external charging, and requires a moderate five hours for a full charge (0-100%) using the proprietary charger.







Low maintenance as a design principle

Normally, the drivetrains on high-performance e-bikes are subject to immense wear and tear. Deruiz counteracts this with the Mica Pro through an exceptionally careful selection of components. Instead of a classic derailleur system, the engineers rely on a continuously variable Enviolo hub gear at the rear. The real highlight, however, is the power transmission: a Gates carbon belt drive is used. This combination is considered the absolute gold standard in the cycling world when it comes to durability, oil-free operation, and low maintenance. This setup is a boon, especially for commuters and touring cyclists who want to use their bikes without constantly maintaining them.

The solid components are rounded out by a Suntour suspension fork with Boost thru-axle and hydraulic lockout, as well as reliable Shimano hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors front and rear. Ergonomic components such as an adjustable stem, special handlebar grips, and a gel saddle with a synthetic leather cover underscore the bike's focus on comfort. Another highlight for everyday riders is the integrated lighting system. The headlight projects an impressive 120 lux onto the road, while the taillight is elegantly integrated into the rear rack's fender. A clever detail: a twilight sensor automatically switches the lights on and off.







The Deruiz Mica Pro in practice: Bearish, but refined

Leaving the data sheet behind and taking a seat in the saddle, it remains to be seen whether the impressive specifications on paper translate into a harmonious riding experience. First off: Anyone who fears that the high frame weight of 30 kilograms will make the bike feel sluggish will be pleasantly surprised the moment they start pedaling. This is precisely where the customized Gobao motor truly shines.

The Mica Pro's acceleration is simply phenomenal. The system is programmed to deliver its full 110 Nm of torque within just 50 milliseconds, even at extremely low cadence (below 30 revolutions per minute) and speeds below 8 km/h. This torque is then maintained for several seconds, resulting in an incredibly powerful yet controllable surge from a standstill. It's strikingly reminiscent of high-performance e-mountain bike motors, but thanks to the sensitive sensors, it remains easily modulated at all times. A real treat for everyday use is the integrated auto-hold function: If you stop on an incline, the system detects the slope and automatically holds the bike in place without you having to apply the brakes. When you then start again on the hill, the motor immediately provides that crucial extra boost. Despite this power delivery, the drive system operates remarkably quietly and easily holds its own against the top performers from Bosch and other leading manufacturers.







Trekking tourer instead of off-road SUV

Deruiz positions the Mica Pro in the e-SUV category. However, after our practical test, we have to disagree somewhat with this classification. While the bike offers plenty of comfort on unpaved paths thanks to its wide Schwalbe tires and responsive Suntour fork, the fundamental geometry and handling tell a different story. The bike rides less like a smooth-riding, off-road SUV built for rough terrain and more like an exceptionally capable and stable trekking bike.







For everyday city riding, long commutes, or extended weekend tours on forest and meadow trails, the Mica Pro is a fantastic companion. The combination of the Enviolo and Gates belt drive works flawlessly, is completely silent, and harmonizes perfectly with the powerful motor assistance. The system also excels in terms of range; the 720 Wh battery offers ample reserves for extended trips without the need to constantly monitor the charge level.

Light and shadow in the details

Where there is much light, there is occasionally also a little shadow. The bike's digital infrastructure is definitely one of its strengths. The centrally located display is exceptionally easy to read – regardless of whether you're in the blazing midday sun or riding through the woods in varying light and shadow conditions. Furthermore, the bike can be quickly paired with the proprietary app, which offers much more than just a digital speedometer. From here, you can fine-tune the motor characteristics and adjust the lighting and system settings. The only drawback for privacy purists: the app requires mandatory registration, including an email address.







We were less impressed with the handlebar-mounted control module. While the display, battery removal, and motor tuning shine with top-notch quality and fine engineering, the small remote control for the left thumb feels merely "okay." It serves its purpose, but its feel is noticeably inferior to the otherwise extremely high standard of the bike.

There are also a few minor criticisms regarding ergonomics. The fitted synthetic leather saddle is solid, but rather unremarkable. For a bike designed for long tours and heavier riders, we would have expected a bit more comfort straight from the factory. However, the manufacturer seems to be aware of this need and offers an upgrade to a suspension seatpost directly in the configurator. A somewhat bigger drawback concerns the frame sizes: the Mica Pro is only offered in two sizes. This should be sufficient for most riders, but extremely tall or very short riders should test ride the bike extensively at one of the service partners beforehand to avoid any unpleasant surprises regarding the fit.







Deruiz's service, however, is exemplary. Instead of proprietary, special solutions that can mean weeks of downtime in case of defects, the Mica Pro relies almost entirely on standard components. Shimano brakes, Schwalbe tires, and a standard kickstand – all of these can be easily serviced or replaced by any local bike shop. All specialized electronic components can be ordered directly and easily through Deruiz's online store. This approach is, unfortunately, still extremely rare in the direct-to-consumer market.