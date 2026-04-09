With the introduction of the Avinox M2 motor, a range of full-power e-bikes featuring the new Chinese drive unit are making their market debut. We've compiled an overview of all the newly released bikes equipped with the Avinox M2.

These are the brand new bikes with the Avinox M2 engine:

Amflow PR & PX

Atherton p.170E

BH iLynx+DL

Orange Phase Avinox RS

Pivot Shuttle AMP'd

Raymon Tarok

Thömus Oberrider

These well-known platforms now come with the Avinox M2 motor:







Commencal Meta Power SX Avinox

Crestline RS 181.2 Speed ​​Shop Team Edition

Crussis e-Full 11.11 & 12.11

Megamo Reason

Red Deer R.EXC

Teewing Flux One

We have already presented these bikes in more detail:

Amflow PX Carbon

As the successor to the popular Amflow PL Carbon, the new PX Carbon has big shoes to fill. To that end, it features the new Avinox M2S motor with up to 150 Nm of torque, a new, even slimmer 700 Wh battery, and otherwise relies on proven technology: a lightweight carbon frame combined with versatile design and attractive pricing.

Suspension travel: 160 / 150 mm

160 / 150 mm Engine: Avinox M2S

Avinox M2S Battery: 7 00 Wh, permanently installed

00 Wh, permanently installed Frame material: Carbon

Carbon Maximum power / torque: 1.500 W / 150 Nm

1.500 W / 150 Nm impellers: 27,5″ as standard, convertible to 29 inches

27,5″ as standard, convertible to 29 inches Price (RRP): 6.999 Euro – 9.999 Euro

6.999 Euro – 9.999 Euro Click here to see our presentation of the Amflow PX Carbon







Amflow PR Carbon

Amflow is expanding its portfolio and introducing the PR Carbon, a new e-mountain bike. While its already established sister model, the PX Carbon, focuses on maximum performance at a very low weight, the new PR Carbon takes a more moderate approach. Featuring the manufacturer's first removable battery, a powerful Avinox drive system, and highly adjustable geometry, it promises to be a capable companion for long tours and challenging trails.

Suspension travel: 160 / 150 mm

160 / 150 mm Engine: M2 / M2S

M2 / M2S Battery pack: 800 Wh, removable

800 Wh, removable Frame material: Carbon

Carbon Maximum power / torque: 1.500 W / 150 Nm

1.500 W / 150 Nm impellers: 27,5″ factory standard, convertible to 29″

27,5″ factory standard, convertible to 29″ Price (RRP): 4.499,90 - 5.899,90 €

4.499,90 - 5.899,90 € Click here to see our presentation of the Amflow PR Carbon

BH iLynx+ DL

BH describes the iLynx+ DL as the pinnacle of development in recent years, aiming for the top in integration, riding dynamics, and geometry. It boasts ample suspension travel, an 800 Wh battery, and 29" wheels front and rear, but also some shortcomings in its component list. The new BH full-suspension bike is priced across a wide range: aluminum models start at €5.399,90.99990 €, prices for the carbon versions go up to 8.99990 € (RRP).







Travel 180 mm / 170 mm (front / rear)

180 mm / 170 mm (front / rear) Motor M2S

M2S Battery 800 Wh

800 Wh frame material Aluminum / Carbon

Aluminum / Carbon Max. power / torque 1.300W / 150Nm

1.300W / 150Nm Wheels 29"

29" field of application. Enduro

Enduro Price (RRP) 5.399,90 – 8.999, 90 €

5.399,90 – 8.999, 90 € Click here to see our presentation of the BH iLynx+ DL!

Commencal Meta Power SX Avinox

Commencal integrates the new Avinox M2S motor into the Meta platform, which features 170/160 mm of travel and a mullet setup. True to Commencal's style, the enduro bike comes exclusively with an aluminum frame and is available in five different build options; prices start at just under €6.900 (MSRP).

Travel 170 mm / 160 mm (front / rear)

170 mm / 160 mm (front / rear) Motor M2S

M2S Battery 800 Wh

800 Wh frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Max. power / torque 1.300W / 150Nm

1.300W / 150Nm Wheels Mullet

Mullet field of application. Enduro

Enduro Price (RRP) 6.892,08 - 10.858,75 €

6.892,08 - 10.858,75 € Click here to see our presentation of the Commencal Meta Power SX Avinox!







Pivot Shuttle AMP'd

The Pivot Shuttle AMP'd combines classic all-mountain virtues with the power of the new Avinox M2S fork, while aiming to offer almost the same downhill performance as an enduro bike. Three build options are available for this carbon full-suspension bike with the DW-Link rear suspension; those who prefer 29" wheels front and rear instead of the mullet setup can do so thanks to the FlipChip. Prices for the Pivot Shuttle AMP'd start at €9.699 and go up to €13.999 € (RRP).

Travel 160 mm / 150 mm (front / rear)

160 mm / 150 mm (front / rear) Motor M2S

M2S Battery 800 Wh

800 Wh frame material Carbon

Carbon Max. power / torque 1.300W / 150Nm

1.300W / 150Nm Wheels Mullet

Mullet field of application. All-Mountain

All-Mountain Price (RRP) 9.699 – 13.999 € (RRP)

9.699 – 13.999 € (RRP) Click here to see our presentation of the Pivot Shuttle AMP'd!

Raymon Tarok

The Raymon Tarok is one of the few bikes with the new motor to also use Avinonx's new high-energy battery, which, although it only offers 700 Wh, can handle higher discharge currents. This allows the M2S to reach up to... 1.500 Unleash its full potential – in boost mode, the rear wheel is driven with 150 Nm of torque. The Raymon Tarok also stands out with its weight of 20,4 kg – made possible by the 2,4 kg chassis with a carbon main frame and aluminum rear triangle. The entry-level model with the M2 motor is available for €4.999 € (RRP).

Travel 160 mm / 150 mm (front / rear)

160 mm / 150 mm (front / rear) frame material carbon / aluminium

carbon / aluminium Motor M2S / M2

M2S / M2 7 battery 00 Wh

00 Wh Max. power / torque 1.500 W / 150 Nm

1.500 W / 150 Nm Wheels Mullet

Mullet field of application. All-Mountain

All-Mountain Price (RRP) 4.999 - 9.999 € (RRP)

4.999 - 9.999 € (RRP) Click here to see our presentation of the Raymon Tarok!