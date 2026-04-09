With the introduction of the Avinox M2 motor, a range of full-power e-bikes featuring the new Chinese drive unit are making their market debut. We've compiled an overview of all the newly released bikes equipped with the Avinox M2.
These are the brand new bikes with the Avinox M2 engine:
- Amflow PR & PX
- Atherton p.170E
- BH iLynx+DL
- Orange Phase Avinox RS
- Pivot Shuttle AMP'd
- Raymon Tarok
- Thömus Oberrider
These well-known platforms now come with the Avinox M2 motor:
- Commencal Meta Power SX Avinox
- Crestline RS 181.2 Speed Shop Team Edition
- Crussis e-Full 11.11 & 12.11
- Megamo Reason
- Red Deer R.EXC
- Teewing Flux One
We have already presented these bikes in more detail:
Amflow PX Carbon
As the successor to the popular Amflow PL Carbon, the new PX Carbon has big shoes to fill. To that end, it features the new Avinox M2S motor with up to 150 Nm of torque, a new, even slimmer 700 Wh battery, and otherwise relies on proven technology: a lightweight carbon frame combined with versatile design and attractive pricing.
- Suspension travel: 160 / 150 mm
- Engine: Avinox M2S
- Battery: 700 Wh, permanently installed
- Frame material: Carbon
- Maximum power / torque: 1.500 W / 150 Nm
- impellers: 27,5″ as standard, convertible to 29 inches
- Price (RRP): 6.999 Euro – 9.999 Euro
- Click here to see our presentation of the Amflow PX Carbon
Amflow PR Carbon
Amflow is expanding its portfolio and introducing the PR Carbon, a new e-mountain bike. While its already established sister model, the PX Carbon, focuses on maximum performance at a very low weight, the new PR Carbon takes a more moderate approach. Featuring the manufacturer's first removable battery, a powerful Avinox drive system, and highly adjustable geometry, it promises to be a capable companion for long tours and challenging trails.
- Suspension travel: 160 / 150 mm
- Engine: M2 / M2S
- Battery pack: 800 Wh, removable
- Frame material: Carbon
- Maximum power / torque: 1.500 W / 150 Nm
- impellers: 27,5″ factory standard, convertible to 29″
- Price (RRP): 4.499,90 - 5.899,90 €
- Click here to see our presentation of the Amflow PR Carbon
BH iLynx+ DL
BH describes the iLynx+ DL as the pinnacle of development in recent years, aiming for the top in integration, riding dynamics, and geometry. It boasts ample suspension travel, an 800 Wh battery, and 29" wheels front and rear, but also some shortcomings in its component list. The new BH full-suspension bike is priced across a wide range: aluminum models start at €5.399,90.99990 €, prices for the carbon versions go up to 8.99990 € (RRP).
- Travel 180 mm / 170 mm (front / rear)
- Motor M2S
- Battery 800 Wh
- frame material Aluminum / Carbon
- Max. power / torque 1.300W / 150Nm
- Wheels 29"
- field of application. Enduro
- Price (RRP) 5.399,90 – 8.999, 90 €
- Click here to see our presentation of the BH iLynx+ DL!
Commencal Meta Power SX Avinox
Commencal integrates the new Avinox M2S motor into the Meta platform, which features 170/160 mm of travel and a mullet setup. True to Commencal's style, the enduro bike comes exclusively with an aluminum frame and is available in five different build options; prices start at just under €6.900 (MSRP).
- Travel 170 mm / 160 mm (front / rear)
- Motor M2S
- Battery 800 Wh
- frame material Aluminium
- Max. power / torque 1.300W / 150Nm
- Wheels Mullet
- field of application. Enduro
- Price (RRP) 6.892,08 - 10.858,75 €
- Click here to see our presentation of the Commencal Meta Power SX Avinox!
Pivot Shuttle AMP'd
- Travel 160 mm / 150 mm (front / rear)
- Motor M2S
- Battery 800 Wh
- frame material Carbon
- Max. power / torque 1.300W / 150Nm
- Wheels Mullet
- field of application. All-Mountain
- Price (RRP) 9.699 – 13.999 € (RRP)
- Click here to see our presentation of the Pivot Shuttle AMP'd!
Raymon Tarok
The Raymon Tarok is one of the few bikes with the new motor to also use Avinonx's new high-energy battery, which, although it only offers 700 Wh, can handle higher discharge currents. This allows the M2S to reach up to... 1.500 Unleash its full potential – in boost mode, the rear wheel is driven with 150 Nm of torque. The Raymon Tarok also stands out with its weight of 20,4 kg – made possible by the 2,4 kg chassis with a carbon main frame and aluminum rear triangle. The entry-level model with the M2 motor is available for €4.999 € (RRP).
- Travel 160 mm / 150 mm (front / rear)
- frame material carbon / aluminium
- Motor M2S / M2
- 7 battery00 Wh
- Max. power / torque 1.500 W / 150 Nm
- Wheels Mullet
- field of application. All-Mountain
- Price (RRP) 4.999 - 9.999 € (RRP)
- Click here to see our presentation of the Raymon Tarok!