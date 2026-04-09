Product news: The latest Raymon e-bike is called Tarok and starts with the Avinox M2S motor with up to... 1.500 The bike delivers full power thanks to its innovative 700Wh battery. This carbon full-suspension bike with an aluminum rear triangle offers a combination of 150/160mm of travel and, with its mullet wheelset, aims to compete in the gravity segment.

Introducing the Raymon Tarok

Riding fun was paramount in the design of the brand-new Raymon e-MTB Tarok, at least that's what the key specifications suggest: A lightweight chassis with a frame weight of 2,4 kg provides the rider with a crisp 150/160 mm of suspension travel and supports them with up to... thanks to the newly released Avinox M2S motor. 1.500 Watts of peak power – and all this with a total weight of approximately 20,4 kg according to the manufacturer! The high performance figures of the Avinox M2S are made possible by Avinox's new 700 Wh battery, designed for high output. To ensure that downhill fun isn't sacrificed despite all this uphill performance, the geometry has been adjusted accordingly. Prices for the Tarok start at just under €5.000, then with the M2 motor, and go up to €9.999 € for the full power package.

Travel 160 / 150 mm (front / rear)

160 / 150 mm (front / rear) Impeller size 29″ / 27,5″ (front / rear)

29″ / 27,5″ (front / rear) frame material Carbon (aluminum rear triangle)

Carbon (aluminum rear triangle) engine & battery Avinox M2S & FP700

Avinox M2S & FP700 Features SmoothShift, USB-C port, full Avinox performance

SmoothShift, USB-C port, full Avinox performance Frame weight (Manufacturer information) Approx. 2,4 kg

Approx. 2,4 kg Total weight (manufacturer's specification) 20,4 kg

20,4 kg www.raymon-bicycles.com

Price Raymon Tarok Comp M2 (RRP): €4.999

Price Raymon Tarok Pro M2S (RRP): €5.999

Price Raymon Tarok Ultra M2S (RRP): €7.499

Price Raymon Tarok Ultimate M2S (RRP): €9.999







engine and battery

While many of the new bikes with Avinox motors rely on an 800 Wh battery integrated into the downtube, the Rayom Tarok uses Avinox's newly developed 700 Wh battery. According to the manufacturer, this weighs around 3,1 kg and allows the M2S drive unit on the Tarok to travel up to... 1.500 The new motor delivers peak power in boost mode, instead of the 1.300 W found on most other bikes. This allows for support levels of up to 800%, delivering up to 150 Nm of torque to the rear wheel. You can find more information about the new motor in our comprehensive article. Avinox M2 Test as well as in the Video on YouTube!







The Comp trim level is designed to make it easier to enter the Avinox world. It uses "only" the M2 motor, with slightly reduced performance: 125 Nm of torque and 1.100 W peak output. Raymon also only includes the 4A charger with the two less expensive models, Comp and Pro, which, according to the manufacturer, takes just over five hours for a full charge. With the 12A fast charger, however, it takes less than two hours.

Geometrie

Raymon offers four frame sizes with a reach range of 435 to 505 mm. The stack height is appropriately high and, together with the slack 64° head angle, emphasizes the Tarok's downhill character. The seat angle, on the other hand, remains steep enough to tackle tricky uphill sections. However, the chainstays are comparatively short and, moreover, 445 mm long in all frame sizes – this significantly alters the ratio of front center to chainstay length between sizes S and XL. Furthermore, information on the maximum seat tube insertion depth is missing. While Raymon claims to have ensured ample insertion depth, a glance at the spec list reveals that it's only 180 mm of travel in size L.







S M L XL Seat tube length [mm] 400 420 440 460 Reach [mm] 435 456 480 505 Stack [mm] 642 642 651 660 Horizontal top tube length [mm] 572,4 593,4 620,0 647 Steering angle [°] 64 64 64 64 Seat angle [°] 78,3 77,9 77,5 77,3 Head tube [mm] 115 115 125 135 Bottom bracket drop [mm] 19 19 19 19 Wheelbase [mm] 1.223 1.244 1.272 1.302 Chainstay length [mm] 445 445 445 445 FC-2-RC 1,75 1,8 1,86 1,93

Equipment

The four equipment variants of the Raymon Tarok primarily rely on RockShox suspension to smooth out all bumps. Only the top-of-the-line Tarok Ultimate features a Fox 36 Factory fork. Shimano and SRAM share the drivetrain duties equally, with riders choosing between SRAM Transmission or Shimano Linkglide groupsets. The top models also come equipped with branded wheels and tires from Continental's Kryptotal series.







Rayom Tarok Comp Rayom Tarok Pro Rayom Tarok Ultra Raymon Tarok Ultimate Suspension shocks Rock Shox Deluxe Select Rock Shox Deluxe Select RockShox Super Deluxe Select Fox Float Fork RockShox Psylo Silver RC RockShox Psylo Gold RC RockShox Lyrik Select + Fox36Factory Circuit Shimano cues 11-speed Shimano Deore XT Linkglide SRAM S1000 Transmission SRAM X0 Transmission Brakes Tektro Orion M6041 Shimano Deore Magura Gustav Elite SRAM Maven Silver Wheels n/a n/a DT Swiss H1900 Raymon CO30 Motor Avinox M2 Avinox M2S Avinox M2S Avinox M2S Battery FP700 High Energy FP700 High Energy FP700 High Energy FP700 High Energy Charger 4 A 4 A 12 A 12 A Display DPC100 DP100 DP100 DP100 Dropperpost Raymon Raymon Raymon FoxFactory Price €4.999 €5.999 €7.499 €9.999

Information and images: Raymon press release