Product news: Completely redesigned, the new Giant Stance aims to improve the riding experience in all facets of trail riding – from flowing singletrack to technical climbs and fast descents. It combines refined trail geometry, optimized suspension kinematics, and an integrated frame design.

With an integrated chassis consisting of a hydroformed ALUXX aluminum frame and 130 mm of rear travel, the Giant Stance is designed to ensure a confident ride on modern singletrack. A slacker head angle promises confidence on steep descents and technical terrain, while the higher stack height provides a centered riding position and thus better control on challenging trails.







The heart of the new Stance is the revised FlexPoint rear suspension system combined with the Crest TR shock, which offers 130 mm of rear travel. According to Giant, the optimized suspension kinematics ensure an agile yet controlled ride throughout the entire travel range. More linear rear wheel guidance improves traction and control on roots, rocks, and braking bumps.

The increased support in the mid-stroke range allows the bike to sit higher in its travel when pumping or cornering. This is intended to give riders a responsive feel and optimal grip when it matters most. The semi-integrated shock under the top tube on the new Stance gives the bike a clean look while also increasing frame stiffness and improving ride feel.







The Giant STL 34 suspension fork offers 140 mm of travel and features a low-friction chassis. Combined with the Giant Trail shock, it's designed to provide a balanced feel between sensitive response to small bumps and control over larger impacts. Both the fork and shock are equipped with Unified Suspension Setup guidelines, making it easy for riders to dial in optimal performance.

The wide-range 1x drivetrain simplifies shifting while providing ample gear range for climbs. Powerful hydraulic 4-piston disc brakes ensure consistent stopping power. The dropper post allows riders to quickly lower the saddle for descents and technical sections. The frame is designed for longer dropper posts – up to 200 mm on frame sizes L and XL.

The new Stance is available in two colors and five sizes now in stores for the price of 1.999Available in €00.







Giant Stance (MY26) Geometry

Stance XS S M L XL Seat tube length 380 400,0 425,0 450 475 Seat tube angle (degrees) 77 76,5 76,5 76,5 76,5 Top tube length 548,1 568 602 628 661 Head tube length 90 95 100 115 120 Head tube angle (degrees) 65 65 65 65 65 Fork rake 44 44 44 44 44 Trail running 129 129 129 129 129 Wheelbase 1158,1 1176 1210 1239 1274 Chain stay length 440 442 442 442 442 Bottom bracket drop 25 40 40 40 40 Stack (Height) 608,7 610 615 628 633 Reach 407,4 422 454 477 509 Stand over height 757 747 747 747 747 Handlebar width 760 760 760 780 780 Stem length 40 40 40 40 40 Crank length 165 165 165 165 165 wheel size 27.5 / 29 " 29 / 29 " 29 / 29 " 29 / 29 " 29 / 29 "

Website: www.giant-bicycles.com