Product news: Even though Commencal's latest e-enduro is called Meta Power SX Avinox, the Andorran brand has by no means combined a Bosch SX motor with an Avinox drive to create an unholy all-wheel drive bike – the new Meta Power relies entirely on the brand new Avinox M2S motor.

The Commencal Meta Power SX Avinox at a glance

With 170 mm of travel at the front and 160 mm at the rear, Commencal clearly positions the Meta Power SX Avinox in the aggressive enduro segment. The aluminum frame utilizes the familiar Meta platform with a four-bar linkage rear suspension, which, according to the manufacturer, provides excellent traction and control. The bike rolls on a 29″ front wheel and a 27,5″ rear wheel. This mullet setup is designed to combine stability and agility. The new e-MTB is powered by the Avinox M2S motor, which draws its energy from an integrated 800 Wh battery – although the size S version has a capacity of only 600 Wh. Commencal offers the Meta Power SX Avinox in several build options starting at just under €6.900, with deliveries expected between July and December.

Travel 170 mm / 160 mm (front / rear)

170 mm / 160 mm (front / rear) Motor Avinox M2S

Avinox M2S Battery 800 Wh (integrated), 600 Wh for size S

800 Wh (integrated), 600 Wh for size S frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Frame weight (manufacturer's specification) 4,8 kg

4,8 kg Impeller size Mullet (29″ / 27,5″)

Mullet (29″ / 27,5″) rear end Four-bar linkage

Four-bar linkage Sizes S, M, L, XL

S, M, L, XL Availability from July to December

from July to December www.commencal.com

Price Commencal Meta Power SX Avinox Ride (RRP): €6.892,08

Price Commencal Meta Power SX Avinox Essential (RRP): €7.834,16

Price Commencal Meta Power SX Avinox RockShox (RRP): €8.330,00

Price Commencal Meta Power SX Avinox Signature (RRP): €9.420,83

Price Commencal Meta Power SX Avinox Podium (RRP): €10.858,75







engine and battery

At the heart of the new Meta Power SX Avinox is the eponymous Avinox M2S motor. In Boost mode, this motor delivers up to 150 Nm of torque for short periods. Maximum power output is rated at up to 1.300 watts. Energy is supplied by an 800 Wh battery, which is integrated into the downtube. However, the size S frame comes with a 600 Wh battery, making it slightly lighter. The system is controlled via a display integrated into the top tube, which shows key riding data and allows adjustment of the support modes. For a comprehensive test of the Avinox M2S motor, visit our Avinox M2 Test Article or Video on YouTube!







The geometry of the Commencal Meta Power SX Avinox

Commencal remains true to its familiar, downhill-oriented geometry with the Meta Power SX Avinox. A slack head angle and a moderately long reach should provide plenty of confidence at high speeds, while the steep seat angle should allow for a centered riding position on climbs. It's noticeable that the stack height barely increases with frame size and, similar to the only slightly increasing chainstay length, lacks proportionality across all frame sizes. On the other hand, it's a positive point that Commencal provides information on the maximum insertion depth of the short seat tubes – this allows riders to estimate how much dropper post travel they can utilize.

S M L XL reach in mm 440 460 485 510 Stacks in mm 638,3 642,3 647,3 647,3 Seat tube length in mm 380 420 440 460 Effective seat angle 77,9° 77,9° 77,9° 77,9° Steering angle 64° 64° 64° 64° Head tube length in mm 130 134,5 140 140 Wheelbase in mm 1236 1258 1290,4 1315,4 Effective top tube length in mm 576,6 597,7 624,1 649,1 Chainstay length in mm 445 445 450 450 Bottom bracket height in mm 0 0 0 0 FC-2-RC 1,78 1,83 1,87 1,92 Maximum insertion depth of seat tube in mm 180 220 240 260







Equipment

Five different spec levels are available for the Meta Power SX Avinox. The top-of-the-line model relies on Fox suspension with a Podium fork up front and a Float X2 shock in the rear, while the entry-level model comes with a RockShox Domain fork. The new RockShox Zeb Ultimate, on the other hand, is found on the mid-range model. Almost all models use a SRAM drivetrain; only the entry-level bike features a robust Shimano Linkglide drivetrain. Shimano brakes, however, are only fitted to the top-of-the-line models; the rest use four-piston brakes from TRP or SRAM. The tires are upgraded in terms of casing and rubber compound starting with the RockShox version; the entry-level models make do with Exo+ and MaxxTerra tires.

Meta Power SX Avinox Ride Meta Power SX Avinox Essentia Meta Power SX Avinox RockShox Meta Power SX Avinox Signature Meta Power SX Avinox Podium Suspension shocks RockShox SuperDeluxe Select DebonAir Fox Float RockShox SuperDeluxe Select DebonAir+ Fox Float Fox Float X2 Factory Fork RockShox Domain Gold R Fox 36 performance RockShox Zeb Ultimate Fox36Factory Fox Podium Factory Brakes TRP DHR EVO (220 / 203 mm) TRP DHR EVO Pro (220 / 203 mm) SRAM Maven Base (200 / 200 mm) Shimano XT (203 / 203 mm) Shimano XT (203 / 203 mm) Circuit Shimano XT Linkglide 11-speed SRAM Eagle 90 Transmission SRAM Eagle 90 Transmission SRAM XO T-Type Transmission SRAM XO T-Type Transmission Crank E13 HELIX CORE

155 mm E13 HELIX CORE

155 mm E13 HELIX CORE

155 mm E13 HELIX RACE

155 mm E13 HELIX RACE

155 mm wheelset DT Swiss H1900 Mullet DT Swiss H1900 Mullet DT Swiss H1900 Mullet DT Swiss HX1700 Mullet DT Swiss HX1700 Mullet Front tire Maxxis Assegai Exo+ MT Maxxis Assegai Exo+ MT Maxxis Assegai MaxxGrip DD Maxxis Assegai MaxxGrip DD Maxxis Assegai MaxxGrip DD Rear tire Maxxis Minion DHRII Exo+ MT Maxxis Minion DHRII Exo+ MT Maxxis Minion DHRII MaxxGrip DD Maxxis Minion DHRII MaxxGrip DD Maxxis Minion DHRII MaxxGrip DD Dropperpost KS 900i KS Ragei OneUp V3 OneUp V3 OneUp V3 Saddle WTB Solano Chromo WTB Solano WTB Solano WTB Solano WTB Solano Motor Avinox Avinox Avinox Avinox Avinox Battery Avinox Avinox 800 Wh Avinox 800 Wh Avinox 800 Wh Avinox 800 Wh charger 12 A / 508 W Fast Charger 12 A / 508 W Fast Charger 12 A / 508 W Fast Charger 12 A / 508 W Fast Charger 12 A / 508 W Fast Charger Weight (manufacturer's specification, size S) n/a 24,65 kg n/a 24,1 kg 25 kg Price (RRP) €6.892,08 €7.834,16 €8.330,00 €9.420,83 €10.858,75













Information and images: Commencal press release