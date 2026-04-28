Product news: Colnago is launching a new time trial bike, the TT2 Prototype – and none other than Tadej Pogačar will be its first racer. The Slovenian is scheduled to ride the prototype of the new TT2 in today's prologue time trial of the Tour de Romandie on April 28th. According to Colnago, the production version, or the dealer version, is slated to be available in dealer networks from the end of September 2026.

The new Colnago TT2 is not intended as a radical departure from the previous TT1, but rather as a logical evolution. The TT1 is already considered one of the most aerodynamic time trial bikes in the WorldTour field and is used by UAE Team Emirates and UAE Team ADQ. This was precisely the challenge for Colnago: to significantly reduce weight without sacrificing aerodynamic performance.







550 grams less on the frameset

The most important figure: Colnago states that the TT2 frameset has been reduced in weight by 550 grams. This includes the frame, fork, and seatpost. Especially in modern time trials, this is a significant improvement. The days when time trial courses were almost exclusively flat, straight, and consistent are long gone. Courses increasingly include short climbs, technical sections, or segments requiring repeated accelerations.

This is precisely where the TT2 is designed to offer advantages. A lighter frameset can be crucial, especially on undulating or demanding courses – particularly for riders like Pogačar, who is already among the strongest climbers and most explosive riders in the peloton.

Top-level aerodynamics

Despite the significant weight reduction, Colnago claims not only to maintain the aerodynamic level of the TT1, but even to have achieved slight improvements. According to the manufacturer, the TT2 saves around two watts compared to the TT1 at 50 km/h. This was measured as a weighted average across various yaw angles.







Two watts might sound insignificant at first glance. However, in the highly optimized realm of modern WorldTour time trial bikes, this is quite remarkable – especially when more than half a kilogram of weight is saved at the same time. It seems Colnago didn't simply remove material from the TT2, but rather rebalanced the entire system.

Increased stability in crosswinds

Another key development focus concerns riding stability. Crosswinds are a central issue for time trial bikes because large tube shapes, disc wheels, and low cockpit positions can be susceptible to lateral forces. Colnago states that the TT2 significantly reduces the effects of these lateral forces.







This is intended to give the rider more control, reduce the need for corrective movements in the saddle, and ultimately increase speed. Especially on long time trial sections, a more stable bike can help maintain an aerodynamic position for longer and more consistently. For professionals, this is a performance factor; for ambitious amateur cyclists, it means increased safety and comfort.

Colnago TT2 – Four sizes, better fit

The TT2 is being developed in four sizes: XS, S, M, and L. All sizes have already been made available to the riders of UAE Team Emirates and UAE Team ADQ. The revised sizing system is particularly interesting.







According to Colnago, size S remains unchanged. A new XS size has been added, while M and L now feature a significantly higher front end. This is intended to provide a better time trial position for a wider range of riders and simultaneously prevent the need for very tall spacer stacks or extreme extension towers.

Tadej Pogačar will drive the TT2 prototype in size S.







Also relevant for amateurs

Colnago also emphasizes that the system has been simplified. The goal is to make the bike more accessible and user-friendly for the amateur market. This is an important point, as modern time trial bikes are often technically complex: integrated cockpits, special spacer solutions, narrow adjustment ranges, and elaborate maintenance can quickly become a hurdle for amateur athletes.

If Colnago actually makes the TT2 lighter, more aerodynamic and at the same time easier to handle, the bike could become interesting not only in the professional sector, but also for triathletes and ambitious time trialists looking for a WorldTour-like setup.

Colnago TT2 – A prototype with a clear direction

With the TT2 Prototype, Colnago demonstrates the direction in which modern time trial bikes are evolving: away from pure aerodynamic monsters and towards a more balanced overall system. Weight, aerodynamics, stability, handling, and adjustability must all be in harmony.







The new bike should be particularly exciting for Tadej Pogačar. The Slovenian isn't a classic specialist who only excels on flat time trial courses. His strength lies precisely in his ability to ride aggressively on a wide variety of terrain. A lighter, more stable, and still extremely aerodynamic time trial bike is therefore a perfect fit for his riding style.

The first race outing at the Tour de Romandie prologue will show how the new Colnago TT2 performs under competitive conditions. One thing is already clear: when Pogačar is riding a new time trial prototype, the cycling world will be watching closely.

WEB: colnago.com