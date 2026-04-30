Product news: Canyon's new generation of XC race bike brings some exciting updates. Leading the way: a flip chip for adjusting the rear suspension's anti-squat settings and a significantly more progressive geometry for improved recovery on descents. We have all the details on the new Canyon Lux World Cup CFR!
The title holder reimagined – the Canyon Lux at a glance
In the 2025 season, Canyon's XC athletes racked up an impressive 41 World Cup victories. The new Lux aims to seamlessly continue this success – or perhaps already has. Jenny Rissveds secured the overall victory in the Mixed category at this year's Cape Epic on the new race full-suspension bike, and Luca Schwarzbauer and Sam Gaze also claimed three wins in South Africa on the prototype. The athletes rave about the revised geometry of the new Canyon Lux: the extended wheelbase, combined with the now slack 66° head angle, allows for controlled and relaxed descents. The 10 mm increase in suspension travel also contributes to this – now offering 120 mm at the front and 110 mm at the rear.
Particularly exciting is the innovative flip chip, which allows for fine-tuning the rear suspension's anti-squat values. This also ensures greater consistency in the kinematics when riders switch between chainring sizes. Despite all these innovations, one thing remains unchanged: the Canyon Lux aims to remain relatively affordable. The entry-level model is available for just under €4.000, while the top-of-the-line version reaches just under €8.000 – despite its premium components.
- Travel 120 mm / 110 mm (front / rear)
- frame material Carbon
- rear end single pivot
- Frame weight (Manufacturer's specification, M, CFR, without damper) 1.480 gr
- Total weight (Manufacturer's specification, M) 9,8 - 11,5 kg
- Features Anti-squat "Quick-Chip", space for two bottle holders
- Sizes XS, S, M, L, XL
- www.canyon.com
Price Canyon Lux World Cup CFR XTR (RRP): €7.999
Price Canyon Lux World Cup CFR XX (RRP): €7.499
Price Canyon Lux World Cup CFR X0 (RRP): €5.999
Price Canyon Lux World Cup CFR XT (RRP): €4.999
Price Canyon Lux World Cup CF (RRP): €3.999
In detail
The Canyon Lux frame platform, available in both CF and a higher-end CFR version, has undergone extensive modifications. The Koblenz-based company managed to shave 55 grams off the carbon chassis. This means the CFR frame in size M weighs [weight missing] without (!) the shock. 1.480 According to the manufacturer, the rear suspension kinematics have also been modified: The progression of the leverage ratio between the rear wheel and the shock is now more consistent and therefore more predictable; in addition, the curve has been flattened in the first half to achieve more traction through a more active suspension setup. To prevent the rear suspension from compressing excessively under chain tension, the anti-squat values have been increased across the board. Thanks to a flip chip in the main pivot point, this can be fine-tuned – for example, for different track conditions, preferences, or chainring sizes.
Geometrie
At the heart of the major geometry update is a focus on improved downhill performance without compromising the Canyon Lux's climbing ability. The frame now offers more suspension travel (120/110 mm), a 2,5° slacker head angle (66°), and a longer wheelbase. Athletes like Luca Schwarzbauer emphasize that a more relaxed and recovered descent allows for a better approach to the next climb. The geometry update also includes a 0,5° steeper seat angle, now at 75,5°. The stack height has also been increased compared to the previous model. Chainstay length changes only between sizes M and L; Canyon thankfully provides information on the maximum insertion depth of the seatpost.
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|Stack (Height)
|592 mm
|592 mm
|597 mm
|609 mm
|624 mm
|Reach
|415 mm
|435 mm
|455 mm
|475 mm
|495 mm
|Seat tube length
|390 mm
|420 mm
|440 mm
|470 mm
|500 mm
|top tube length
|568 mm
|588 mm
|609 mm
|632 mm
|656 mm
|Head tube length
|93 mm
|93 mm
|95 mm
|108 mm
|120 mm
|Steering angle
|66°
|66°
|66°
|66°
|66°
|Seat Tube Angle
|75.5°
|75.5°
|75.5°
|75.5°
|75.5°
|Chain stay length
|435 mm
|435 mm
|435 mm
|440 mm
|440 mm
|Wheelbase
|1143 mm
|1163 mm
|1185 mm
|1216 mm
|1242 mm
|bottom bracket drop
|42 mm
|42 mm
|42 mm
|42 mm
|42 mm
|standover height
|442 mm
|440 mm
|442 mm
|445 mm
|450 mm
|Maximum insertion depth of seat tube
|295 mm
|325 mm
|345 mm
|375 mm
|405 mm
|FC-2-RC
|1,63
|1,67
|1,72
|1,76
|1,82
Equipment
Canyon offers five different build options for the Lux. Four of these feature a CFR frame. Only the entry-level model comes with the slightly heavier CF frame. For just under €4.000, XC athletes get RockShox Select+ suspension, a SRAM Eagle 90 drivetrain, and DT Swiss aluminum wheels. One step up, Canyon offers its own carbon wheelset, which weighs a claimed 1.570 g. Across the various build options, Shimano and SRAM alternate for the drivetrain and brakes, using their top-of-the-line XT/XTR and X0/XX SL groupsets. Most models come equipped with a Schwalbe Racing Ray/Ray Ralph tire combination; only the top-of-the-line model features Pirelli Scorpion XC RC Lite tires in a 2,4" width.
|Lux World Cup CFR XTR
|Lux World Cup CFR XX
|Lux World Cup CFR X0
|Lux World Cup CFR XT
|Lux World Cup CF
|Fork
|Fox 34 SL Factory
|RockShox Sid Ultimate
|RockShox Sid Select+
|Fox 34 SL Perf. Elite
|RockShox Sid Select+
|Suspension shocks
|Fox Float SL Factory
|RockShox SID Luxe Ultimate
|RockShox SIDLuxe Select+
|Fox Float SL Performance Elite
|RockShox SIDLuxe Select+
|switching group
|Shimano XTR Di2
|SRAM XX SL transmission with power meter
|SRAM X0 transmission with power meter
|Shimano XT Di2
|SRAM Eagle 90
|Brakes
|Shimano M9220, M9200
|SRAM Motive Ultimate
|SRAM Maven Silver
|Shimano M8220, M8200
|SRAM Motive Bronze
|Wheels
|Shimano WH-M9200 XTR
|DT Swiss XCR1200
|DT Swiss XCR1500
|Canyon XC 30 CF
|DT Swiss XR1700
|Tires
|Pirelli Scorpion XC RC Lite 2,4"
|Schwalbe Racing Ray / Racing Ralph 2,35"
|Schwalbe Racing Ray / Racing Ralph 2,35"
|Schwalbe Racing Ray / Racing Ralph 2,35"
|Schwalbe Racing Ray / Racing Ralph 2,35"
|Dropper grabber claw
|Fox Transfer SL FS
|Canyon
|Canyon
|Canyon
|Canyon
|Saddle
|Ergon SPR20 CF
|Ergon SPR20 CF
|Ergon SPR20 TiNox
|Ergon SPR20 CrMo
|Ergon SPR20 Neo
|Weight (manufacturer's specification, size M)
|9,8 kg
|10,4 kg
|10,8 kg
|10,9 kg
|11,5 kg
|Price (RRP)
|€7.999
|€7.499
|€5.999
|€4.999
|€3.999
Information and images: Canyon press release