Product news: Canyon's new generation of XC race bike brings some exciting updates. Leading the way: a flip chip for adjusting the rear suspension's anti-squat settings and a significantly more progressive geometry for improved recovery on descents. We have all the details on the new Canyon Lux World Cup CFR!

The title holder reimagined – the Canyon Lux at a glance

In the 2025 season, Canyon's XC athletes racked up an impressive 41 World Cup victories. The new Lux aims to seamlessly continue this success – or perhaps already has. Jenny Rissveds secured the overall victory in the Mixed category at this year's Cape Epic on the new race full-suspension bike, and Luca Schwarzbauer and Sam Gaze also claimed three wins in South Africa on the prototype. The athletes rave about the revised geometry of the new Canyon Lux: the extended wheelbase, combined with the now slack 66° head angle, allows for controlled and relaxed descents. The 10 mm increase in suspension travel also contributes to this – now offering 120 mm at the front and 110 mm at the rear.

Particularly exciting is the innovative flip chip, which allows for fine-tuning the rear suspension's anti-squat values. This also ensures greater consistency in the kinematics when riders switch between chainring sizes. Despite all these innovations, one thing remains unchanged: the Canyon Lux aims to remain relatively affordable. The entry-level model is available for just under €4.000, while the top-of-the-line version reaches just under €8.000 – despite its premium components.







Travel 120 mm / 110 mm (front / rear)

120 mm / 110 mm (front / rear) frame material Carbon

Carbon rear end single pivot

single pivot Frame weight (Manufacturer's specification, M, CFR, without damper) 1.480 gr

1.480 gr Total weight (Manufacturer's specification, M) 9,8 - 11,5 kg

9,8 - 11,5 kg Features Anti-squat "Quick-Chip", space for two bottle holders

Anti-squat "Quick-Chip", space for two bottle holders Sizes XS, S, M, L, XL

XS, S, M, L, XL www.canyon.com

Price Canyon Lux World Cup CFR XTR (RRP): €7.999

Price Canyon Lux World Cup CFR XX (RRP): €7.499

Price Canyon Lux World Cup CFR X0 (RRP): €5.999

Price Canyon Lux World Cup CFR XT (RRP): €4.999

Price Canyon Lux World Cup CF (RRP): €3.999







In detail

The Canyon Lux frame platform, available in both CF and a higher-end CFR version, has undergone extensive modifications. The Koblenz-based company managed to shave 55 grams off the carbon chassis. This means the CFR frame in size M weighs [weight missing] without (!) the shock. 1.480 According to the manufacturer, the rear suspension kinematics have also been modified: The progression of the leverage ratio between the rear wheel and the shock is now more consistent and therefore more predictable; in addition, the curve has been flattened in the first half to achieve more traction through a more active suspension setup. To prevent the rear suspension from compressing excessively under chain tension, the anti-squat values ​​have been increased across the board. Thanks to a flip chip in the main pivot point, this can be fine-tuned – for example, for different track conditions, preferences, or chainring sizes.







Geometrie

At the heart of the major geometry update is a focus on improved downhill performance without compromising the Canyon Lux's climbing ability. The frame now offers more suspension travel (120/110 mm), a 2,5° slacker head angle (66°), and a longer wheelbase. Athletes like Luca Schwarzbauer emphasize that a more relaxed and recovered descent allows for a better approach to the next climb. The geometry update also includes a 0,5° steeper seat angle, now at 75,5°. The stack height has also been increased compared to the previous model. Chainstay length changes only between sizes M and L; Canyon thankfully provides information on the maximum insertion depth of the seatpost.

XS S M L XL Stack (Height) 592 mm 592 mm 597 mm 609 mm 624 mm Reach 415 mm 435 mm 455 mm 475 mm 495 mm Seat tube length 390 mm 420 mm 440 mm 470 mm 500 mm top tube length 568 mm 588 mm 609 mm 632 mm 656 mm Head tube length 93 mm 93 mm 95 mm 108 mm 120 mm Steering angle 66° 66° 66° 66° 66° Seat Tube Angle 75.5° 75.5° 75.5° 75.5° 75.5° Chain stay length 435 mm 435 mm 435 mm 440 mm 440 mm Wheelbase 1143 mm 1163 mm 1185 mm 1216 mm 1242 mm bottom bracket drop 42 mm 42 mm 42 mm 42 mm 42 mm standover height 442 mm 440 mm 442 mm 445 mm 450 mm Maximum insertion depth of seat tube 295 mm 325 mm 345 mm 375 mm 405 mm FC-2-RC 1,63 1,67 1,72 1,76 1,82







Equipment

Canyon offers five different build options for the Lux. Four of these feature a CFR frame. Only the entry-level model comes with the slightly heavier CF frame. For just under €4.000, XC athletes get RockShox Select+ suspension, a SRAM Eagle 90 drivetrain, and DT Swiss aluminum wheels. One step up, Canyon offers its own carbon wheelset, which weighs a claimed 1.570 g. Across the various build options, Shimano and SRAM alternate for the drivetrain and brakes, using their top-of-the-line XT/XTR and X0/XX SL groupsets. Most models come equipped with a Schwalbe Racing Ray/Ray Ralph tire combination; only the top-of-the-line model features Pirelli Scorpion XC RC Lite tires in a 2,4" width.

Lux World Cup CFR XTR Lux World Cup CFR XX Lux World Cup CFR X0 Lux World Cup CFR XT Lux World Cup CF Fork Fox 34 SL Factory RockShox Sid Ultimate RockShox Sid Select+ Fox 34 SL Perf. Elite RockShox Sid Select+ Suspension shocks Fox Float SL Factory RockShox SID Luxe Ultimate RockShox SIDLuxe Select+ Fox Float SL Performance Elite RockShox SIDLuxe Select+ switching group Shimano XTR Di2 SRAM XX SL transmission with power meter SRAM X0 transmission with power meter Shimano XT Di2 SRAM Eagle 90 Brakes Shimano M9220, M9200 SRAM Motive Ultimate SRAM Maven Silver Shimano M8220, M8200 SRAM Motive Bronze Wheels Shimano WH-M9200 XTR DT Swiss XCR1200 DT Swiss XCR1500 Canyon XC 30 CF DT Swiss XR1700 Tires Pirelli Scorpion XC RC Lite 2,4" Schwalbe Racing Ray / Racing Ralph 2,35" Schwalbe Racing Ray / Racing Ralph 2,35" Schwalbe Racing Ray / Racing Ralph 2,35" Schwalbe Racing Ray / Racing Ralph 2,35" Dropper grabber claw Fox Transfer SL FS Canyon Canyon Canyon Canyon Saddle Ergon SPR20 CF Ergon SPR20 CF Ergon SPR20 TiNox Ergon SPR20 CrMo Ergon SPR20 Neo Weight (manufacturer's specification, size M) 9,8 kg 10,4 kg 10,8 kg 10,9 kg 11,5 kg Price (RRP) €7.999 €7.499 €5.999 €4.999 €3.999













Information and images: Canyon press release