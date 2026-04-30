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Even faster thanks to geo-update and anti-squat flip chip: Canyon Lux World Cup CFR 2026

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Canyon Lux World Cup CFR

Product news: Canyon's new generation of XC race bike brings some exciting updates. Leading the way: a flip chip for adjusting the rear suspension's anti-squat settings and a significantly more progressive geometry for improved recovery on descents. We have all the details on the new Canyon Lux World Cup CFR!

The title holder reimagined – the Canyon Lux at a glance

In the 2025 season, Canyon's XC athletes racked up an impressive 41 World Cup victories. The new Lux aims to seamlessly continue this success – or perhaps already has. Jenny Rissveds secured the overall victory in the Mixed category at this year's Cape Epic on the new race full-suspension bike, and Luca Schwarzbauer and Sam Gaze also claimed three wins in South Africa on the prototype. The athletes rave about the revised geometry of the new Canyon Lux: the extended wheelbase, combined with the now slack 66° head angle, allows for controlled and relaxed descents. The 10 mm increase in suspension travel also contributes to this – now offering 120 mm at the front and 110 mm at the rear.

Particularly exciting is the innovative flip chip, which allows for fine-tuning the rear suspension's anti-squat values. This also ensures greater consistency in the kinematics when riders switch between chainring sizes. Despite all these innovations, one thing remains unchanged: the Canyon Lux aims to remain relatively affordable. The entry-level model is available for just under €4.000, while the top-of-the-line version reaches just under €8.000 – despite its premium components.

  • Travel 120 mm / 110 mm (front / rear)
  • frame material Carbon
  • rear end single pivot
  • Frame weight (Manufacturer's specification, M, CFR, without damper) 1.480 gr
  • Total weight (Manufacturer's specification, M) 9,8 - 11,5 kg
  • Features Anti-squat "Quick-Chip", space for two bottle holders
  • Sizes XS, S, M, L, XL
  • www.canyon.com

Price Canyon Lux World Cup CFR XTR (RRP): €7.999
Price Canyon Lux World Cup CFR XX (RRP): €7.499
Price Canyon Lux World Cup CFR X0 (RRP): €5.999
Price Canyon Lux World Cup CFR XT (RRP): €4.999
Price Canyon Lux World Cup CF (RRP): €3.999

Canyon Lux
The Canyon Lux now features 120/110 mm of travel, a significantly more progressive geometry, and a "Quick Chip" for adjusting the rear suspension's anti-squat. The XC full-suspension bike is priced between €3,000 and €3,000.999 7 und.999 € (RRP).

In detail

The Canyon Lux frame platform, available in both CF and a higher-end CFR version, has undergone extensive modifications. The Koblenz-based company managed to shave 55 grams off the carbon chassis. This means the CFR frame in size M weighs [weight missing] without (!) the shock. 1.480 According to the manufacturer, the rear suspension kinematics have also been modified: The progression of the leverage ratio between the rear wheel and the shock is now more consistent and therefore more predictable; in addition, the curve has been flattened in the first half to achieve more traction through a more active suspension setup. To prevent the rear suspension from compressing excessively under chain tension, the anti-squat values ​​have been increased across the board. Thanks to a flip chip in the main pivot point, this can be fine-tuned – for example, for different track conditions, preferences, or chainring sizes.

Geometrie

At the heart of the major geometry update is a focus on improved downhill performance without compromising the Canyon Lux's climbing ability. The frame now offers more suspension travel (120/110 mm), a 2,5° slacker head angle (66°), and a longer wheelbase. Athletes like Luca Schwarzbauer emphasize that a more relaxed and recovered descent allows for a better approach to the next climb. The geometry update also includes a 0,5° steeper seat angle, now at 75,5°. The stack height has also been increased compared to the previous model. Chainstay length changes only between sizes M and L; Canyon thankfully provides information on the maximum insertion depth of the seatpost.

XSSMLXL
Stack (Height)592 mm592 mm597 mm609 mm624 mm
Reach415 mm435 mm455 mm475 mm495 mm
Seat tube length390 mm420 mm440 mm470 mm500 mm
top tube length568 mm588 mm609 mm632 mm656 mm
Head tube length93 mm93 mm95 mm108 mm120 mm
Steering angle66°66°66°66°66°
Seat Tube Angle 75.5°75.5°75.5°75.5°75.5°
Chain stay length435 mm435 mm435 mm440 mm440 mm
Wheelbase1143 mm1163 mm1185 mm1216 mm1242 mm
bottom bracket drop42 mm42 mm42 mm42 mm42 mm
standover height442 mm440 mm442 mm445 mm450 mm
Maximum insertion depth of seat tube295 mm325 mm345 mm375 mm405 mm
FC-2-RC1,631,671,721,761,82

Equipment

Canyon offers five different build options for the Lux. Four of these feature a CFR frame. Only the entry-level model comes with the slightly heavier CF frame. For just under €4.000, XC athletes get RockShox Select+ suspension, a SRAM Eagle 90 drivetrain, and DT Swiss aluminum wheels. One step up, Canyon offers its own carbon wheelset, which weighs a claimed 1.570 g. Across the various build options, Shimano and SRAM alternate for the drivetrain and brakes, using their top-of-the-line XT/XTR and X0/XX SL groupsets. Most models come equipped with a Schwalbe Racing Ray/Ray Ralph tire combination; only the top-of-the-line model features Pirelli Scorpion XC RC Lite tires in a 2,4" width.

Lux World Cup CFR XTRLux World Cup CFR XXLux World Cup CFR X0Lux World Cup CFR XTLux World Cup CF
ForkFox 34 SL FactoryRockShox Sid UltimateRockShox Sid Select+Fox 34 SL Perf. EliteRockShox Sid Select+
Suspension shocksFox Float SL FactoryRockShox SID Luxe UltimateRockShox SIDLuxe Select+Fox Float SL Performance EliteRockShox SIDLuxe Select+
switching groupShimano XTR Di2SRAM XX SL transmission with power meterSRAM X0 transmission with power meterShimano XT Di2SRAM Eagle 90
BrakesShimano M9220, M9200SRAM Motive UltimateSRAM Maven SilverShimano M8220, M8200SRAM Motive Bronze
WheelsShimano WH-M9200 XTRDT Swiss XCR1200DT Swiss XCR1500Canyon XC 30 CFDT Swiss XR1700
TiresPirelli Scorpion XC RC Lite 2,4"Schwalbe Racing Ray / Racing Ralph 2,35"Schwalbe Racing Ray / Racing Ralph 2,35"Schwalbe Racing Ray / Racing Ralph 2,35"Schwalbe Racing Ray / Racing Ralph 2,35"
Dropper grabber claw Fox Transfer SL FSCanyonCanyonCanyonCanyon
SaddleErgon SPR20 CFErgon SPR20 CFErgon SPR20 TiNoxErgon SPR20 CrMoErgon SPR20 Neo
Weight (manufacturer's specification, size M)9,8 kg10,4 kg10,8 kg10,9 kg11,5 kg
Price (RRP)€7.999€7.499€5.999€4.999€3.999

Information and images: Canyon press release

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Tags:CanyonfeaturedMountain bikeNewsXC

More than Lukas Mühlehner

As a native of Lower Bavaria, he's a perfect fit for the Velomotion team; Lukas Mühlehner studied philosophy, history, and political science in Regensburg and, alongside his studies, gained extensive experience in the bike industry and later at mtb-news.de, both in the sector and in editorial work. He moved from the Danube lowlands to the Bavarian Forest to take up his traineeship at Velomotion and to embark on extensive test rides on the local MTB trails between the Arber and Geißkopf mountains.