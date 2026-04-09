Product news: With the new Endurace CFR, Canyon introduces an all-road racing bike designed to more closely combine comfort, control, and race pace. Developed for demanding roads, long race days, and harsh conditions, this model positions itself between a classic endurance bike and a dedicated race bike. The focus is on high speed, versatility, and a construction that makes as few compromises as possible, even on rough surfaces. The bike is also expected to be ridden by riders including Mathieu van der Poel at Paris-Roubaix this coming Sunday.

Development with a view to racing use

The Canyon Endurace CFR was developed in close collaboration with Alpecin-Premier Tech for the spring classics. According to the manufacturer, the entire development process was heavily influenced by feedback from professional cyclists. Especially given the increasing use of wider tires and higher speeds on cobblestones, the goal was to create a bike that remains not only fast but also controllable and robust under challenging conditions.







The Endurace CFR is clearly a racing bike designed for tough conditions. This is especially true for classics like Paris-Roubaix, where, in addition to aerodynamics and stiffness, durability, traction, and riding stability play a crucial role.

Greater stiffness, greater robustness

Canyon uses a CFR carbon layup for the frame, incorporating Toray T1100 and T800 fibers as well as additional YS80 pitch carbon fibers. These are intended to provide a 10 percent increase in stiffness, particularly in the head tube area. This should be especially noticeable during powerful sprints, high stress on rough asphalt, and when riding on cobblestones. Canyon also points to extensive laboratory testing that goes beyond the usual standards for road bikes. This includes load tests on the rear axle, drop tests for the front wheel and fork, and overload tests on the seat tube.







Race-level aerodynamics

Despite its more robust design, the new Canyon Endurace CFR is said to be aerodynamically very close to the Aeroad CFR. Canyon claims a system drag of 205 watts at 45 km/h in the wind tunnel. This means the bike is only one watt behind the Aeroad CFR.







For an all-road racing bike with greater tire clearance, this is a key point of positioning: Canyon wants to offer not only comfort and control, but also explicitly a bike that comes close to purebred race models in terms of aerodynamics.

35 millimeters of tire clearance for more versatility

A key feature of the new model is its 35-millimeter tire clearance. Canyon is responding to the trend towards wider, faster-rolling tires, which offer more comfort, grip, and reserves on rough surfaces. Canyon also mentions more than 4 millimeters of additional tire clearance to ensure sufficient space even in wet and muddy conditions.







This makes it clear that the Endurace CFR isn't just for smooth asphalt. Rather, the concept is aimed at riders who deliberately incorporate poor side roads, broken surfaces, and slightly rough terrain into their rides. And every cycling enthusiast knows that if this bike can survive Paris-Roubaix, it's ready for almost any challenge.

VCLS seatpost as a comfort component







A key element of the comfort concept is the new VCLS Aero seatpost. According to Canyon, its design and targeted carbon layup offer over 25 percent more suspension comfort than comparable rigid constructions. This allows the seatpost to better absorb vibrations and impacts without compromising the bike's aerodynamic properties. This should contribute to reduced fatigue, especially on long distances and rough roads.

Sporty geometry and variable cockpit

Geometrically, the Canyon Endurace CFR is based on the Sport Pro geometry already familiar from the Aeroad and Ultimate. The aim is a sporty, efficient position that should offer professionals a familiar setup even when switching between different models.







The PACE handlebar comes standard. The PACE system (Performance Adaptive Cockpit Ecosystem) is designed to allow for relatively simple adjustment of the riding position. Canyon states that adjustment can be made using only a TX25 tool, without cutting the steerer tube, without high stacks of spacers, and without bleeding the brakes. In addition, various drop bar shapes are available for more customizable ergonomics.

In addition, Canyon offers the RACE handlebar as a new option for riders seeking an even more aggressive racing position. Available as a MyCanyon option and as a retrofit solution, the handlebar's monocoque construction and V-shape are designed to achieve high stiffness with reduced material usage.







Compared to the PACE handlebar, Canyon cites a 20-millimeter lower stack, 10 millimeters more reach, 120 grams less weight, and an aerodynamic advantage of 2 watts at 45 km/h. Both cockpit systems are said to be compatible with current bikes in the Aeroad, Ultimate, and Endurace families.

Also new is the standard equipment with shorter cranks. In size M, Canyon now uses 165 millimeters instead of 172,5 millimeters. This is intended to allow for a more open hip angle, reduce joint stress, and promote higher cadence. The crank length can also be individually adjusted via MyCanyon.







First victories with the Canyon Endurace CFR

Those who paid close attention could already see the Endurace CFR on the podium in its first races. A victory by Carys Lloyd at the Ronde van Brugge and a win by Mathieu van der Poel at the E3 Saxo Classic are mentioned. For Paris-Roubaix, the professionals from Alpecin-Premier Tech, Movistar, and CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto will be able to freely choose between the Endurace CFR and the Aeroad CFR. With this, Canyon underscores the Endurace CFR's role as a fully race-ready model and not just a comfort-oriented road bike.

The Canyon Endurace CFR models

The Endurace CFR is available in two versions: either with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 or with SRAM Red AXS, each including a power meter. The Dura-Ace model is equipped with 52/36 chainrings and an 11-30 cassette, while the Red AXS version has 50/37 chainrings and a 10-33 cassette.







According to Canyon, both models weigh 7,5 kilograms and roll on DT Swiss ARC 1100 Aero wheels with a 65-millimeter rim depth. They are fitted with 35-millimeter-wide Pirelli P Zero RS tires. The bikes also feature the CP0048 PACE handlebar with Classic Drops, the SP0093 VCLS Aero seatpost, and a Selle Italia SLR saddle.







The bike is offered in three colours and six sizes from 2XS to XL for body sizes of 160 to 196 centimetersThe price is... EUR 9.000In Europe and the EMEA region, the Endurace CFR is also available via MyCanyon Customizable.

Canyon Endurace CFR – A new top model bridging endurance and race

With the Endurace CFR, Canyon significantly sharpens its profile in the segment of sporty long-distance and all-road racing bikes. The new model combines high tire clearance, race-oriented geometry, increased robustness, and aerodynamics that, according to the manufacturer, are very close to those of pure race bikes.







The Endurace CFR is therefore aimed at riders who are looking for a very fast racing bike, but who demand more reserves of comfort, control and versatility on rough roads and in difficult conditions than a classic aero bike offers.

WEB: canyon.com