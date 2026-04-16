Product News: Inspired by motocross suspension, the new Cane Creek Invert Enduro fork features an upside-down design to generate more traction and less friction. Together with a new air spring, the stiff chassis with 38mm stanchions is designed to give long-travel (e-)enduro bikes the necessary control on steep, fast, and rocky terrain. Find all the information about the new Cane Creek Invert Enduro here!

The Cane Creek Invert Enduro at a glance

The new Invert Enduro suspension fork isn't Cane Creek's first upside-down design: the Invert Gravel already introduced this concept to gravel bikes with the appropriate approval back in 2024. Now, enduro riders can also benefit from the reduced friction and increased traction made possible by this special design. The Invert Enduro offers between 160 and 180 mm of travel. It also utilizes the familiar Gen2 damper from the Cane Creek Helm MKII, along with a new air spring. Specially designed "SideSwipe Guards" are also included to protect the sliding surfaces from damage, and it offers the option of using either 15 mm or 20 mm axles. Cane Creek is making a bold statement with its pricing: while its direct competitor, the Fox Podium, breaks the $2.000 mark with its MSRP, Cane Creek is advertising a price of $1.599 (MSRP).

Suspension travel options 160 / 170 / mm 180

160 / 170 / mm 180 Weight (manufacturer information) 2.795 gr

2.795 gr Pipe diameter 45 mm (top), 38 mm (bottom)

45 mm (top), 38 mm (bottom) Installation height 586,5 mm (170 mm)

586,5 mm (170 mm) Offset 44 mm

44 mm Tire clearance 2,6″ at 30i

2,6″ at 30i brake caliper mount PM 200 mm

PM 200 mm Hub installation width 15×110 mm / 20×110 mm (convertible)

15×110 mm / 20×110 mm (convertible) www.canecreek.com

Price (RRP) 1.599 US Dollars







In detail

The Cane Creek Invert Enduro allows for adjustment of the low-speed and high-speed compression damping, as well as the rebound damping for low compression speeds. Naturally, the air spring's progression can also be adjusted; however, unlike many other manufacturers, Cane Creek doesn't use tokens for this, but rather an externally adjustable piston that reduces the volume of the air chamber. The Invert Enduro's negative and positive air chambers also feature automatic equalization. Speaking of air equalization: the so-called "bleed screws" allow the rider to periodically adjust the internal pressure of the lowers to match the ambient pressure.

To facilitate the transition to the inverted enduro design, the Cane Creek suspension fork comes standard with a 15mm axle. This axle is made of high-strength steel – the axle is crucial for the stiffness of an inverted fork. Those who want the even greater stiffness of a 20mm axle can order one from Cane Creek. Incidentally, the fork protectors have been specially designed to minimize common damage to the sliding surfaces. However, these protectors must remain in place at all times, as the brake line is routed along the left protector. One further limitation: Cane Creek does not currently offer a suitable mudguard for the upside-down fork.







Information and images: Cane Creek press release