Bumbinos Mudguards for Children

Product News: Bumbinos is a new brand of children's mudguards that caters to the needs and requirements of young cyclists. Behind Bumbinos is the Ass Savers team, known for their innovative products, especially bicycle mudguards, that are real eye-catchers on bikes. But Bumbinos is anything but a "byproduct": it's a fully-fledged brand with its own identity, packaging, and long-term strategy.

Children ride and treat their bikes differently than adults. They drag their bikes across the ground, drop them, decorate them, and ride them with complete confidence. Bumbinos is designed precisely for this reality. Mudguards that, according to the manufacturer, kids actually want on their bikes: so playful that they feel like a choice, not just another boring accessory. What's more, Bumbinos mudguards are lightweight, durable, and easy to install.







Bumbinos mudguards are produced in Sweden, the materials are carefully selected, and functionality is always the top priority, according to the manufacturer. The mudguards are offered in two sizes for 14"-16" and 18"-20" wheels.







Agency: ass-savers.com