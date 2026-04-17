Product news: It's been clear since last year that Italian brake expert Brembo is coming out with a mountain bike brake. The bright red brakes were already a sight to behold on the downhill bikes of the Specialized Gravity Team, including Loïc Bruni, in the World Cup; now the Brembo GR-Pro is hitting the market. We've gathered all the information about the new gravity brakes from Italy!

Powerful four-piston brakes with DH World Cup experience

Brembo is a well-known name in motorsports, where its high-performance brakes enjoy a stellar reputation. With the GR-Pro four-piston brake, they now aim to conquer the MTB market. The brakes have already proven their capabilities on the bikes of DH World Cup athletes Loïc Bruni and Finn Iles. Now, these gravity stoppers are available for purchase. Brembo emphasizes a high degree of adjustability. Not only are the free stroke and lever reach adjustable, but the lever ratio can also be modified. This allows the "brake feel," or modulation, to be adjusted between soft, medium, and hard. The Brembo GR-Pro set is priced at €892,50 (MSRP).

field of application. Gravity, E-MTB

Gravity, E-MTB Piston 4 × 18 mm

4 × 18 mm Master cylinder 9 mm

9 mm adjustability Lever ratio, free play, lever reach

Lever ratio, free play, lever reach Features Braided steel brake lines, hard-medium-soft setting for modulation

Braided steel brake lines, hard-medium-soft setting for modulation Brake fluid Mineral oil

Mineral oil Available discs 200 / 220 mm (2,3 mm thickness)

200 / 220 mm (2,3 mm thickness) Availability July 2026

July 2026 www.brembo.com

Price (RRP) €892,50 (Brake Kit)







The Brembo GR-Pro mountain bike brakes in detail

As befits a gravity brake, Brembo focused on maximum consistency and thermal stability when developing the GR-Pro, ensuring that its efficiently managed braking power is always delivered to the trail. Brembo describes the GR-Pro as a strong, predictable, and controllable brake that remains consistent even on long and technically demanding downhill tracks.

Among the features designed to help with this are the braided steel brake lines, through which a specially optimized mineral oil flows. The matching brake discs, featuring a motorsport-inspired spoke design and a thickness of 2,3 mm, are also from Brembo. 200 mm is the smallest diameter offered. The brake calipers are forged and two-piece.







Brembo takes a unique approach to brake pad design, offering pads specifically tailored for gravity performance. Whether metallic and organic versions are available is currently unclear and will be provided later. A pair of replacement pads costs €38,91 (RRP).







Information and images: Brembo press release