Founded in Texas in 1989, CamelBak originated from a simple yet ingenious idea: founder Michael Eidson fashioned his first hydration system from an IV bag and a tube during a bike race to stay hydrated while riding. From this humble beginning, a company has grown that is now considered a pioneer in hydration solutions, from hydration packs to outdoor gear. CamelBak stands for functionality, innovation, and increasingly, sustainability, for example, through BPA-free materials and durable products. Our test reveals how this expertise translates into their bikepacking bags.

MULE 12L Handlebar Pack

The CamelBak MULE 12L Handlebar Pack is thoughtfully designed and made from robust, durable nylon with reinforced internal fibers. The fabric is resilient and water-repellent, allowing the bag to easily withstand light rain (IPX5), although it is not completely waterproof. Its layout features a spacious main compartment, a small zippered pocket, and a mesh pocket on the sides, ensuring good organization. Mounting is straightforward thanks to adjustable rubber straps that adapt flexibly to various handlebar shapes. A curved metal bar keeps the bag comfortably away from the handlebars, preventing gripping issues, but it can also be removed if desired. Thin elastic straps on the top and bottom provide additional stability; in our tests, the bottom strap proved sufficient, while the top strap can be used to attach additional gear. Compared to a traditional roll bag, this pack clearly excels in handling: gear is easier to organize inside and, thanks to top access, quicker to find – a real advantage. Even while riding, the bag remains securely attached to the handlebars and offers no disadvantages compared to a traditional roll bag. This solution proves to be significantly more convenient to handle, especially on drop bars.

Technical data:







Dimensions: 25 × 13 × 43 cm

Weight: 380g

Packing volume: 12 l

MULE Frame Pack with Quick Stow 2L Bike Reservoir – Large

We tested the larger version of the CamelBak MULE Frame Pack, available in two sizes, with a 2L Quick Stow hydration bladder. The bag is made of robust canvas material that is particularly abrasion-resistant and also waterproof (IPX5). In addition to the large main compartment with mesh pockets, the bag has a further narrow compartment for smaller items such as a bike pump or a smartphone. Both compartments have waterproof zippers. Installation is straightforward, and a particularly positive feature is the ability to choose the adjustable attachment points and trim the Velcro straps to size, ideal for flexible adaptation to different frames. Inside, the hydration bladder is hung on a hook, the hose is routed through an opening to the outside, and the mouthpiece is positioned on the handlebars or top tube using Velcro, depending on preference. During the test ride, the bag sat perfectly securely in the frame, and access to the drinking tube was always easy. Overall, a very well-designed solution that is especially recommended for anyone who wants to avoid using a hydration pack.

Technical data:







Dimensions: 48 × 5 × 18 cm

Weight: 240g (without hydration bladder)

Packing volume: 4,3 l

MULE 9 Saddle Pack

With a 9-liter capacity, the CamelBak MULE 9 Saddle Pack is a compact saddle bag for longer bikepacking trips. CamelBak uses the same robust canvas material as in their handlebar and frame bags, creating a consistently durable and weatherproof system. This reflects the brand's classic bikepacking concept with proven, functional solutions. The bag attaches to the saddle via buckles and Velcro straps to the seatpost. While the Velcro straps appear rather delicate compared to other bags in the test, they offer flexible positioning and proved reliable during testing. A bungee cord system on the top allows for quick attachment of additional lightweight gear, while the underside is protected against dirt and friction with a reinforced, highly abrasion-resistant material. Overall, the bag impresses with its simple, classic design, which proved stable and reliable in practical use.

Technical data:





