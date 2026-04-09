Product news: Just in time for the launch of DJI's brand-new Avinox M2 motor, the Spanish company BH is bringing a new 170mm enduro bike to market equipped with this powerful Chinese motor. The BH iLynx+ DL aims not only to deliver more power and range, but also to represent the pinnacle of development in recent years in terms of integration, geometry, and riding dynamics. Velomotion has all the details on the new BH bike.

The BH iLynx+ DL at a glance

With its 170 mm of rear travel and downhill-oriented geometry, the BH iLynx+ DL definitely aims to be among the top enduro bikes. Riders can choose between four build options with carbon frames and two more affordable models that use aluminum frames. All models share the Split Pivot rear suspension – a multi-link, single-pivot design that utilizes dual sealed cartridge bearings. The iLynx+ DL rolls on 29″ wheels front and rear; there is no flip chip or mullet tire option. The highlight of this full-power e-bike is undoubtedly the new Avniox M2 motor, which is found in the higher-spec S version of the BH full-suspension bike. The motor, with up to 150 Nm of torque, draws its energy from an 800 Wh battery and delivers a peak output of 1.300 W. The full power is available starting at €5.399,90; carbon models cost between €5,399.90 and €5,399.90.99990 € and 8.99990 € (RRP).

Travel 160 – 180 mm / 170 mm (front / rear)

160 – 180 mm / 170 mm (front / rear) Impeller size 29"

29" frame material Aluminum / Carbon

Aluminum / Carbon Motor Avinox M2S

Avinox M2S Battery 800 Wh Avinox (integrated)

800 Wh Avinox (integrated) Display DPC100

DPC100 torque 130 Nm (150 Nm peak)

130 Nm (150 Nm peak) Maximum power 1.300 watts

1.300 watts rear end Single-joint suspension with damper linkage (split pivot)

Single-joint suspension with damper linkage (split pivot) Sizes S, M, L, XL

S, M, L, XL www.bhbikes.com

Price BH iLynx+ DL Enduro Aluminium 9.0 (RRP): 5.399,90 €

Price BH iLynx+ DL Enduro Aluminium 9.1 (RRP): 5.999,90 €

Price BH iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.5 (RRP): 5.999.90 €

Price BH iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.6 (RRP): 6.999,90 €

Price BH iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.7 (RRP): 7.999,90 €

Price BH iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.8 (RRP): 8.999,90 €







engine and battery

The relatively compact DJI Avinox M2S, with its improved power density, and the slim yet elongated 800 Wh battery give the BH iLynx+ DL a sleek silhouette. The elegant impression is further enhanced by the virtually wireless cockpit. This includes the DPC100 Control Display integrated into the top tube, offering 2 inches of information and controllable via a wireless remote from the handlebars. This allows for easy fine-tuning of the Avinox motor's 130 Nm of torque. In Boost mode, it even delivers 150 Nm of torque to the rear wheel – then the M2S achieves an impressive 1.300 watts of power. We've already had the opportunity to test the motor in detail – you can find all the information in our comprehensive review. Avinox M2 Test as well as in the Video on YouTube!







Geometrie

BH offers the iLynx+ DL in four sizes, with reach measurements ranging from 445 to 515 mm. These are paired with appropriately high stack values, which, combined with the slack head angle, should provide plenty of confidence on descents. On challenging or steep climbs, the steep seat angle promises a good riding position. BH uses the same 450 mm chainstay length across all frame sizes, resulting in a significantly different ratio of the front to rear distance between the bottom bracket and hub bearings. This FC-2-RC value provides a rough estimate of the rider's position between the wheels.







S M L XL reach in mm 445 472 495 515 Stacks in mm 628,6 637,5 646,5 655,4 Head tube length in mm 110 120 130 140 Seat tube length in mm 395,5 415,6 436 476 Effective top tube length in mm 584 613 638 660 Chainstay length in mm 450 450 450 450 Wheelbase in mm 1245 1276,4 1304 1328,4 Bottom bracket drop in mm 24 24 24 24 Bottom bracket height in mm 352,4 352,4 352,4 352,4 Seat angle in degrees 77,5 77,5 77,5 77,5 Steering angle in degrees 63,5 63,5 63,5 63,5 Standover height in mm 775,5 775,5 775,5 775,5 FC-2-RC 1,77 1,84 1,9 1,95 Maximum insertion depth of seat tube in mm 200 220 240 280

Equipment

Six different build options for the BH iLynx+ DL are available for interested riders. Pay attention to the suspension travel: the entry-level aluminum and carbon models don't come with a Fox 38 fork offering 180 mm of travel, but rather a special version of the Fox 36 that provides only 160 mm of front travel. This also results in a slightly steeper and longer geometry. However, all build options feature Shimano groupsets and brakes; the top-of-the-line model boasts XT brakes and the electronic XTR Di2 electronic shifting system. RaceFace and DT Swiss supply the wheels, which are fitted with 2,5" wide Maxxis Assegai tires. While the tread pattern promises plenty of grip, the MaxxTerra rubber compound doesn't quite deliver. Furthermore, the Exo casing has no place on such a long-travel enduro bike – especially not on the rear wheel.







iLynx+ DL Enduro 9.0 iLynx+ DL Enduro 9.1 iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.5 iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.6 iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.7 iLynx+ DL Enduro Carbon 9.8 Suspension shocks Fox Float Rhythm Fox Float Fox Float Rhythm Fox Float Fox Float Fox Float X2 Factory Fork Fox 36 AWL 160 mm Fox 38 Float Performance 180mm Fox 36 AWL 160 mm Fox 38 Float Performance 180mm Fox 38 Factory 180mm Fox 38 Factory 180mm Circuit Shimano Deore 12-speed Shimano Deore Di2 12-speed Shimano Deore 12-speed Shimano Deore Di2 12-speed Shimano XT Di2 12-speed Shimano XTR Di2 12-speed Crank E*Thirteen 34t / 160 mm E*Thirteen 34t / 160 mm E*Thirteen 34t / 160 mm E*Thirteen 34t / 160 mm E*Thirteen 34t / 160 mm E*Thirteen 34t / 160 mm Brakes Shimano MT520 four-piston (203 / 203 mm) Shimano XT four-piston (203 / 203 mm) Shimano MT520 four-piston (203 / 203 mm) Shimano XT four-piston (203 / 203 mm) Shimano XT four-piston (203 / 203 mm) Shimano XT four-piston (203 / 203 mm) Wheels RaceFace AR 30 TR RaceFace AR 30 TR RaceFace AR 30 TR RaceFace AR 30 TR DT Swiss H1900 TR DT Swiss H1700 TR Tires Maxxis Assegai Exo MaxxTerra 29x2,5" Maxxis Assegai Exo MaxxTerra 29x2,5" Maxxis Assegai Exo MaxxTerra 29x2,5" Maxxis Assegai Exo MaxxTerra 29x2,5" Maxxis Assegai Exo MaxxTerra 29x2,5" Maxxis Assegai Exo MaxxTerra 29x2,5" Dropperpost X Fusion Maniac X Fusion Maniac X Fusion Maniac X Fusion Maniac X Fusion Maniac Fox Transfer Factory Saddle Prologue Proxim W350 Steel Prologue Proxim W350 Steel Prologue Proxim W350 Steel Prologue Proxim W350 Steel Prologo Proxim Nembo Prologo Proxim Nembo Handlebar RaceFace Aeffect Riser 35mm / 780mm RaceFace Aeffect Riser 35mm / 780mm RaceFace Aeffect Riser 35mm / 780mm RaceFace Aeffect Riser 35mm / 780mm RaceFace Aeffect Riser 35mm / 780mm RaceFace Aeffect Riser 35mm / 780mm Grips Ergon GE10 Evo Ergon GE10 Evo Ergon GE10 Evo Ergon GE10 Evo Ergon GE10 Evo Ergon GE10 Evo Motor Avinox M2S Avinox M2S Avinox M2S Avinox M2S Avinox M2S Avinox M2S Battery 800 Wh 800 Wh 800 Wh 800 Wh 800 Wh 800 Wh Display DP100 DP100 DP100 DP100 DP100 DP100 Price (RRP) €5.399,90 €5.999,90 €5.999,90 €6.999,90 €7.999,90 €8.999,90







Information and images: Press release BH